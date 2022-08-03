Read on fordauthority.com
Related
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty Will Officially Debut This Fall
The 2023 Ford Super Duty has been spotted by Ford Authority spies in a number of configurations multiple times over the past several months, giving us a preview of what to expect from the refreshed model when it debuts. As Ford Authority reported last month, 2023 Ford Super Duty order banks are scheduled to open up on October 17th, 2022, with production following a few months later. Now, Ford CEO Jim Farley himself has revealed a rough timeline of when we can expect to see the 2023 Super Duty in the flesh.
fordauthority.com
Ford EV Segment Share Continues To Expand In 2022
Ford EV segment share has grown steadily over the past several months, largely due to the launch of the E-Transit and Ford F-150 Lightning, which have joined the Ford Mustang Mach-E in the automaker’s all-electric lineup. EV sales in general have also been on the rise for some time now, most recently spurred on by rising gas prices. Regardless, Ford EV segment share continued to grow in the second quarter of this year, the automaker recently revealed via its July sales report.
fordauthority.com
Ford Maverick Hybrid Among Top Considered Electrified Vehicles
Following its launch, the 2022 Ford Maverick Hybrid quickly exceeded Ford’s expectations in terms of consumer interest, which wound up surpassing the automaker’s production capacity, prompting it to stop taking orders early this year. Since then, the Ford Maverick Hybrid has remained a hot commodity among critics and shoppers of all kinds – including first-time truck buyers and those shopping for an economy sedan – routinely ranking as one of the fastest-selling vehicles on the market. That interest continued in the second quarter of 2022, as the Ford Maverick Hybrid has retained its spot on Kelley Blue Book’s list of the top considered electrified vehicles.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford F-53 Motorhome Chassis Recalled Over Steering Wheel Issue
Ford Motor Company has issued a recall for select 2022 Ford F-53 motorhome chassis due to a steering wheel issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the steering wheel attachment bolts may have been under torqued. The hazards: steering wheels attachment bolts that were not properly torqued could become loose and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fordauthority.com
Ford Benchmarking Mustang Mach-E Rival Polestar 2
Ford has been caught benchmarking myriad electric vehicles over the past couple months. Back in December of 2021, Ford Authority spied the Tesla Model Y Performance in the hands of The Blue Oval, followed by the Lucid Air in March 2022 and the Tesla Model S Plaid just a few months later in June. Now, our spies have caught yet another rival EV being benchmarked by Ford: the Polestar 2, which competes with the Ford Mustang Mach-E on mostly on price and battery range.
fordauthority.com
Win This 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor From DADA Educational Foundation
The 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor was revealed a few months ago as the ultimate high-performance version of the already-capable Ford Bronco, though it won’t be terribly easy to get one’s hands on. In fact, the vast majority of 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor models produced will go to carryover reservation holders, with little inventory set to wind up on dealer lots, likely with huge markups applied to the MSRPs of those vehicles. However, Ford Authority readers have another way they can score a new Bronco Raptor – by entering a sweepstakes hosted by the Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA).
fordauthority.com
Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine vs. GM 2.7L I-4 Turbo: Comparison
The twin-turbocharged Ford 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Nano powerplant has been around for a few years now, debuting in the 2015 Ford F-150 and seeing use in the Ford Edge and Lincoln Nautilus, among other vehicles, producing as much as 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, depending on configuration. However, General Motors also introduced a revised version of its own 2.7L I-4 Turbo L3B powerplant in conjunction with the refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado, which makes it more competitive in terms of output compared to the older version, which produced 310 horsepower and 348 pound-feet of torque.
fordauthority.com
Ford Backed Argo AI Creates Panel Of Outsiders To Tackle Safety Issues
Ford’s self-driving subsidiary Argo AI has reached a few important milestones in its quest to provide autonomous commercial vehicle services in recent months, including ditching human safety drivers in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, as well as reinventing the way that self-driving vehicles see bicyclists. Following a rapid expansion, the company recently laid off 150 workers, but reportedly remains on track to reach its goals, regardless. Now Argo AI has taken yet another step in its lengthy quest to provide driver-less transportation to the masses – it has created a panel of outsiders to tackle key safety issues dubbed the Argo Safety Advisory Council, according to The Verge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fordauthority.com
Ford Patent Filed For Pothole Avoidance Detection System
Ford Motor Company has filed a patent for a pothole avoidance detection system, Ford Authority has learned. The patent was filed on January 26th, 2022, published on August 4th, 2022, and assigned serial number 0242404. The Ford Authority Take. Prior to filing a patent for a trailer sideswipe avoidance system...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Super Duty King Ranch To Get Unique ‘Running W’ Grille
The 2023 Ford Super Duty brings substantial changes to the pickup’s forthcoming redesign. As previously reported by Ford Authority, prototypes of the upcoming heavy-duty pickup feature an integrated side bed step, allowing for easy bed access. Additionally, the upcoming Super Duty will feature a single binnacle layout as opposed to the dual-binnacle setup seen in the current models. We also know that it will not be offered with a hybrid powertrain, at least at the outset. Now, Ford Authority has determined that the Super Duty King Ranch pickup will get a “Running W” grille treatment – a first for the pickup.
fordauthority.com
Ford Focus ST And Fiesta ST Will No Longer Be Exported To Australia
Like most new vehicles these days, the refreshed 2022 Ford Focus ST and Ford Fiesta ST have faced a number of production issues stemming from various supply chain constraints over the past several months. In fact, the three-door Fiesta was recently dropped from the lineup completely, while Ford dialed back production of both models as its prepares to end production at the Saarlouis Assembly plant and convert the Valencia Body and Assembly plant into an EV production facility. Ford has already stopped taking orders for both models while Australia has faced delays, limited inventory, and even missing key features. Now, both the Ford Focus ST and Fiesta ST have been dropped from Australia’s lineup altogether, according to Car Expert.
fordauthority.com
Ford Performance Director Not Happy With Nascar Cup Series Losses
Ford got off to a decent start in the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, opening with a bang as Austin Cindric’s No. 2 Mustang nabbed the Daytona 500 victory. Since then, though, The Blue Oval’s stock car racing efforts have posted mediocre results, accruing just four wins as the regular season draws to a close, trailing behind Toyota’s five wins and Chevrolet’s 13 victories. Understandably, this is not ideal, and Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Performance Motorsports, is not pleased.
fordauthority.com
2023 Lincoln Corsair To Drop Optional 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost Engine
As Ford Authority reported last November, the 2023 Lincoln Corsair is set to receive a handful of changes for the new model year as part of a forthcoming mid-cycle refresh. Those changes include a few styling updates such as a much larger front grille than the current model, along with a revised rear section and some interior and tech upgrades. Now, sources familiar with the matter have informed Ford Authority of yet another change for the 2023 Lincoln Corsair – the luxury crossover is dropping its optional turbocharged Ford 2.3L I-4 EcoBoost engine.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln 100th Anniversary Timepieces Officially Revealed
Last year, Lincoln teamed up with Detroit lifestyle designer Shinola to create the one-off Lincoln Aviator Shinola, an even more bespoke version of the luxurious crossover using elements inspired by Shinola’s bike seats, duffle bags, and watches, along with an exterior hue similar to the company’s pearl stone watch dials. Now, the two companies have teamed up yet again, this time to celebrate the forthcoming Lincoln 100th anniversary with a special pair of timepieces.
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder Potentially Spotted With New Lights
The 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder is the top pursuit-rated pickup available on the market, boasting a 120 mph top speed to outpace its rivals, thanks to its peppy turbocharged 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that produces 400 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque. It utilizes the SuperCrew configuration specifically engineered to allow officers to carry more emergency response gear and transport mobile command centers. Recently, Ford Authority spied a what appears to be 2023 Ford F-150 Police Responder undergoing testing, and we noticed that this prototype sports some peculiar additions to its roof, most likely some new LED lighting.
fordauthority.com
2007 Ford Explorer A/C Failure Caused By Unexpected Culprit: Video
Seasoned Ford technician Ford Tech Makuloco, as he is known by his YouTube alias, is certainly an expert when it comes to Blue Oval products. In the past, he has released videos detailing why owners of a Ford 5.4L V8 Triton should only use genuine Motorcraft parts, and why those engines are prone to cracking valve covers and jumping timing. This time, a 2007 Ford Explorer ended up in his bay with what seemed to be a routine issue with the A/C compressor, but the problem was caused by something unexpected, and he outlines it all on his YouTube channel.
fordauthority.com
Ford Mustang Mach-E Wins Layer Marney Cup Fuel Trial In UK
The Ford Mustang Mach-E made headlines last year for driving 840 miles while using just 6.5 miles per kilowatt-hour of energy, setting a new Guinness Book of World Records mark in the process. A few months later, the EV crossover had claimed three world records, with two more coming in the form of recording the shortest charging time and fewest charging stops along the UK’s longest road trip from the northern tip of Scotland to Land’s End at the southern tip of England. Now, the Ford Mustang Mach-E has yet another trophy to add to its proverbial case after winning a fuel economy contest in the UK as well.
fordauthority.com
Two Nascar Ford Teams Starting Top Five At Michigan 2022
Two Nascar Ford teams will take the green flag at Michigan International Speedway from inside the top five. However, they are also the only Blue Oval machines that will start in the top ten. Joey Logano, driver of the No. 22 Ford Mustang, nabbed the fourth-best time in qualifying, getting...
fordauthority.com
2006 Ford Ranger Owner May Have Become Latest Takata Airbag Victim
The Takata airbag recall has been ongoing for many years now, and is easily the largest in automotive history, affecting tens of millions of vehicles across a wide berth of brands. In spite of efforts to rectify this massive problem, there are still many vehicles on the road with defective airbags that can explode and send metal fragments flying toward the driver at high velocity, leading to injury or in some cases, even death. Sadly, that appears to be what led to the demise of a Florida resident recently who was driving his 2006 Ford Ranger when he was involved in a crash, according to ABC News.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Breaks World Auction Record
The Ford Mustang Mach-E has remained in short supply and high demand since its launch, and was one of the fastest-selling used vehicles in June as those seeking out the EV crossover have been forced to turn to the used car market. That same demand quickly exceeded The Blue Oval’s production capacity for the 2022 model year, prompting it to stop taking orders for the Mach-E back in April. However, while it’s completely normal to see many vehicles selling for over MSRP these days, a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition that crossed the block at Barrett-Jackson’s Las Vegas auction raked in an incredible, world record-breaking $113,000 this week.
Comments / 0