ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClarkCountyToday

Columbia Springs’ ReLit brings illuminating sights and sounds to Vancouver

VANCOUVER – Thousands of community members utilize the services of Columbia Springs’ Repair Clark County program each year. But what happens to the things that can’t be fixed?. “It’s such a shame to me when something can’t be repaired.” says Program Coordinator Terra Heilman. Part availability and...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 6 schedule

Opening day was a big success on Friday as folks flocked to the fairgrounds. Expect big crowds this weekend, too. Here are some of the highlights on Saturday’s schedule at the Clark County Fair:. The rock band Cheap Trick will perform at 7 p.m. Grandstand seating is free for...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Area residents can meet firefighters and emergency personnel at open houses this Summer

BRUSH PRAIRIE — Clark County Fire District 3 invites the community to celebrate summer with free food and fun at a fire station near you in August and September. Bring your family and friends and see how your tax dollars work to keep the community safe. Meet your local emergency responders, learn more about the fire district and enjoy free hot dogs, chips, soda, and water. Kids can play and stay cool in the “squirt house,” and firefighters will be handing out stickers and helmets to kids as well.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Sunday Sounds concert canceled on Aug. 7

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services has canceled the Sunday, Aug. 7 performance of the Sunday Sounds Concert Series due to forecasted extreme heat. Kalimba was set to headline the concert at Columbia Tech Center Park (S.E. Sequoia Circle at S.E. Tech Center Drive). The Sunday Sounds Concert Series is presented by Columbia Tech Center and iQ Credit Union.
VANCOUVER, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washougal, WA
City
Vancouver, WA
Vancouver, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
City
Camas, WA
State
Washington State
ClarkCountyToday

C-TRAN offers free rides to the Clark County Fair

Shuttles will run from six transit centers throughout the region throughout the fair’s 10-day run. Summer’s Best Party might just be Worth the Wait. And C-TRAN is ready to take you there for free. The Clark County Fair returns after a two-year absence beginning on Friday, and C-TRAN...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vancouver City Council#Fort Vancouver#Clark College#Gaiser Student Center#The City Council
ClarkCountyToday

Remains of male found near Lacamas Lake

Remains were found about a half mile from where Kevin Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found abandoned. The remains of an unidentified male were found Tuesday near Lacamas Lake. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning, Clark County Sheriff Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) under the direction of VPD conducted a...
VANCOUVER, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Woodland Police Department releases report on July 27 shooting

The case has been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be filed against 82-year-old Joseph Ralls. The Woodland Police Department has provided information into an investigation of a shooting that took place July 27 at the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park, located at 296 Island Aire Drive in Woodland.
WOODLAND, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Opinion: ‘The information that I used as my impetus for getting the vaccine was completely false’

Clark County Today Editor Ken Vance shares his own story about the decision to receive a COVID vaccination. Those who engage in the comment section on our published content know that I rarely participate in those conversations. When I do, it’s usually just to explain a complaint, criticism or question about our performance. But, today was one of those rare occasions when I got lured into a conversation.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
ClarkCountyToday

Tickets on sale for Magenta Theater’s August show Don Quixote de La Center

Performance by local playwright David Bareford is the third production of Magenta Theater’s 20th anniversary season. Magenta Theater officials recently announced that tickets for the third production of its 20th anniversary celebration, Don Quixote de La Center, are currently on sale. This world premiere play by a local playwright...
VANCOUVER, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Vancouver, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy