BRUSH PRAIRIE — Clark County Fire District 3 invites the community to celebrate summer with free food and fun at a fire station near you in August and September. Bring your family and friends and see how your tax dollars work to keep the community safe. Meet your local emergency responders, learn more about the fire district and enjoy free hot dogs, chips, soda, and water. Kids can play and stay cool in the “squirt house,” and firefighters will be handing out stickers and helmets to kids as well.

CLARK COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO