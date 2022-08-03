Read on www.clarkcountytoday.com
Columbia Springs’ ReLit brings illuminating sights and sounds to Vancouver
VANCOUVER – Thousands of community members utilize the services of Columbia Springs’ Repair Clark County program each year. But what happens to the things that can’t be fixed?. “It’s such a shame to me when something can’t be repaired.” says Program Coordinator Terra Heilman. Part availability and...
Clark County Fair: Here’s the Aug. 6 schedule
Opening day was a big success on Friday as folks flocked to the fairgrounds. Expect big crowds this weekend, too. Here are some of the highlights on Saturday’s schedule at the Clark County Fair:. The rock band Cheap Trick will perform at 7 p.m. Grandstand seating is free for...
Area residents can meet firefighters and emergency personnel at open houses this Summer
BRUSH PRAIRIE — Clark County Fire District 3 invites the community to celebrate summer with free food and fun at a fire station near you in August and September. Bring your family and friends and see how your tax dollars work to keep the community safe. Meet your local emergency responders, learn more about the fire district and enjoy free hot dogs, chips, soda, and water. Kids can play and stay cool in the “squirt house,” and firefighters will be handing out stickers and helmets to kids as well.
Vancouver Sunday Sounds concert canceled on Aug. 7
VANCOUVER – Vancouver Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services has canceled the Sunday, Aug. 7 performance of the Sunday Sounds Concert Series due to forecasted extreme heat. Kalimba was set to headline the concert at Columbia Tech Center Park (S.E. Sequoia Circle at S.E. Tech Center Drive). The Sunday Sounds Concert Series is presented by Columbia Tech Center and iQ Credit Union.
C-TRAN offers free rides to the Clark County Fair
Shuttles will run from six transit centers throughout the region throughout the fair’s 10-day run. Summer’s Best Party might just be Worth the Wait. And C-TRAN is ready to take you there for free. The Clark County Fair returns after a two-year absence beginning on Friday, and C-TRAN...
Road closure at the intersection of Northeast 99th Street and Northeast 94th Avenue to begin Aug. 15
VANCOUVER – The intersection of Northeast 99th Street at Northeast 94th Avenue will be closed beginning Mon., Aug. 15. Drivers will need to take a detour route to allow Clark County’s contractor to construct a new roundabout. A detour route map can be found on the project website.
10-day closure begins Thursday on SR 500 at 182nd Avenue intersection to install new roundabout
VANCOUVER – Travelers in east Clark County who use the intersection of Fourth Plain Boulevard, also known as State Route 500, and Northeast 182nd Avenue will need to plan ahead and find an alternate route in the coming days. Beginning Thursday (Aug. 4), crews working for the Washington State...
Stuffed animals, real animals, and a parade make Clark County Fair ‘Worth The Wait’
RIDGEFIELD — The Berezhnoy family from Vancouver found some shade to wait for the parade during the opening day of the Clark County Fair on Friday. It turned out, they had to find a little more room than anticipated. Their “family” had grown since they arrived. They had four new stuffed animals, including a large red llama.
Remains of male found near Lacamas Lake
Remains were found about a half mile from where Kevin Osterkamp’s pickup truck had been found abandoned. The remains of an unidentified male were found Tuesday near Lacamas Lake. On Tuesday (Aug. 2) morning, Clark County Sheriff Search and Rescue (CCSO SAR) under the direction of VPD conducted a...
Woodland Police Department releases report on July 27 shooting
The case has been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be filed against 82-year-old Joseph Ralls. The Woodland Police Department has provided information into an investigation of a shooting that took place July 27 at the Horseshoe Lake Mobile Home Park, located at 296 Island Aire Drive in Woodland.
Opinion: ‘The information that I used as my impetus for getting the vaccine was completely false’
Clark County Today Editor Ken Vance shares his own story about the decision to receive a COVID vaccination. Those who engage in the comment section on our published content know that I rarely participate in those conversations. When I do, it’s usually just to explain a complaint, criticism or question about our performance. But, today was one of those rare occasions when I got lured into a conversation.
Tickets on sale for Magenta Theater’s August show Don Quixote de La Center
Performance by local playwright David Bareford is the third production of Magenta Theater’s 20th anniversary season. Magenta Theater officials recently announced that tickets for the third production of its 20th anniversary celebration, Don Quixote de La Center, are currently on sale. This world premiere play by a local playwright...
State champion basketball coach resigns, questions Washougal’s commitment to coaches
Britney Ervin says lack of support from district led to her resignation. Britney Ervin has had a little more than a month to think about her decision to resign as the head coach of the Washougal girls basketball program. The only coach in program history to win a state championship,...
