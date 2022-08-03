Read on www.hoiabc.com
hoiabc.com
Peoria libraries awarded thousands in Project Next Generation Grants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - 30 Illinois public libraries will receive a sum $627,624 to provide mentors for at-risk youth. Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White awarded the money as a part of the 2023 Project Next Generation (PNG) grants. The goal of the grants is to provide mentors to work with middle and high school students to develop skills using various technologies.
hoiabc.com
Bloomington hosts Public Safety Day
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) - First responders and city workers invited kids to learn about how police and fire to keep the community safe. The fire department gave engine walk throughs, showed an airbag simulation and CPR among other things. The police showed a mock traffic stop, K-9 dogs and taser demos. The children from the youth enrichment program were able to see all the action.
wcbu.org
Peoria Public Schools celebrate new names for district buildings
Harrison Community Learning Center is now the Annie Jo Gordon Community Learning Center. The school is one of five Peoria Public schools starting the 2022-23 year with a new name. Family, friends and admirers of Annie Jo Gordon gathered in front of the school Tuesday evening to celebrate the new...
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
hoiabc.com
PPS students return to school Wednesday, teachers still without a contract
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Public Schools students will return to classes Wednesday, but their teachers will work without a signed union contract. District administration met with union representatives again Tuesday night to work toward a deal. The two sides have met at least 18 times, but have not yet come to an agreement.
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
hoiabc.com
Changing PPS schedule puts care centers under pressure
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - District 150′s new school calendar, starting two weeks ahead of the traditional schedule, means a changing impact on childcare providers. “It’s rough,” says Stepping Stones Learning Academy’s Haley Butler. “Everybody is on their own schedule now.”. The biggest shifts...
1470 WMBD
Five PPS schools start new school year with new names
PEORIA, Ill. – Five Peoria Public Schools will start the new school year Wednesday with new names. Ribbon-cuttings for the schools started Monday and are continuing Tuesday. “Children need to know who they are. They need to know that they came from greatness, that they came from people…their origin was not just slavery,” said Martha Ross, Peoria Public School Board president, to 25 News.
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
hoiabc.com
Peoria NEXT celebrates 15 years
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Over the past 15 years around 52 companies have called Peoria NEXT home. Peoria NEXT said they were launch pad for new businesses and they hoped to collaborate and help more businesses get off the ground over the next 15 years. The building is...
hoiabc.com
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
wglt.org
Nearly 200 attend Secret Service research presentation at Normal West
Nearly 200 people attended a presentation on school violence research by representatives of the U.S. Secret Service Thursday morning at Normal West Community High School. The four-hour event was aimed at equipping those attending with the ability to identify student behavioral issues as early as possible, with the presentation based on years of research from the U.S. Secret Service's National Threat Assessment Center (NTAC).
WAND TV
Foundation launches in memory of Jelani Day
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A foundation was launched in memory of missing Illinois State University graduate student. The Justice for Jelani Day Facebook Page shared The Jelani Day Foundation. According to the foundation's website, the foundation will support families of missing minorities. Jelani Day was reported missing to authorities on...
hoiabc.com
Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases
MACKINAW (Heart of Illinois ABC) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were...
hoiabc.com
Woman participates in St. Jude run ‘virtually’
GERMANTOWN HILLS (Heart of Illinois ABC) - After 14 years running the St. Jude Memphis to Peoria Run, Jan Marks was determined to keep her streak no matter how creative she had to get. Due to medical reasons Marks couldn’t join her team in the run this year, but that...
hoiabc.com
Hundreds embark for 41st Memphis to Peoria Run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Hundreds of runners are making their way from Memphis to Peoria for the 41st annual St. Jude Run. The 465-mile run started with around 20 runners back in 1982, and has raised millions of dollars for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
hoiabc.com
This weekend is River City Soul Fest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Fans of R&B, gospel and soul music are invited to the three-day event. Starting off on Friday night with Vibe Night. at the River Front. There will be a DJ exhibition with four DJs on the CEFCU Center Stage, that event goes on until 10pm.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
hoiabc.com
Loaded handgun seized in Peoria arrest
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a man who was in possession of a loaded handgun Friday morning. 33-year-old Elander L. Simmons was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID card, Aggravated Assault and Unlawful Possession of Cannabis.
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
