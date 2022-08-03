PEORIA, Ill. – Five Peoria Public Schools will start the new school year Wednesday with new names. Ribbon-cuttings for the schools started Monday and are continuing Tuesday. “Children need to know who they are. They need to know that they came from greatness, that they came from people…their origin was not just slavery,” said Martha Ross, Peoria Public School Board president, to 25 News.

