Waco woman gets 10-year probation term in 2020 shooting

Read on wacotrib.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Related
KWTX
Former murder suspect sentenced to prison after probation revoked
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man whose murder charge was dismissed last month was sentenced to eight years in prison Thursday after a judge revoked his felony probation. Judge Thomas West sent Krisean Jamon Gibson, 23, to prison after a contested revocation hearing in Waco’s 19th State District Court.
KWTX
Former death row inmate indicted on second-degree aggravated assault in altercation with fellow inmate
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County grand jury indicted former death row inmate US Carnell Petetan Jr. Wednesday on charges he slashed another McLennan County Jail inmate’s neck with a razor blade. Petetan was sentenced to death by lethal injection in 2014 after a 19th State District Court...
KWTX
Temple Police arrest two suspects in connection to robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has arrested two teens in connection to a robbery. Officers were dispatched at 12:41 p.m. Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Drive where witnesses said two suspects, 16 and 17 ,drove off in a stolen Infinity Sedan. The vehicle’s license...
KWTX
Former Marlin employee files federal lawsuit against former Falls County Sheriff
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A City of Marlin employee who alleges former Falls County Sheriff Ricky Scaman sexually assaulted her two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Scaman and Falls County. The woman is seeking unspecified monetary damages against Scaman, who pleaded no contest in March...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
Dangerous Temple car chase ends with two teens in custody for car theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The video above and below are segments on another car theft in Central Texas. One 17-year-old and a 16-year-old have been arrested for car theft in Temple, according to Temple police. Officers were called Friday to the 1700 block of Canyon Creek Dr....
KWTX
Waco Judge: Waco attorney can live at his residence as long as he is not left alone with son
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco attorney Adam Hoffman, free on bond after his arrest on allegations he abused his son’s 10-year-old male friend, can live at home as long as he is not left alone with his son, a judge ruled Wednesday. The judge’s order came in response to...
KWTX
North Waco woman on trial for aggravated assault against neighbor
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A bitter dispute between two neighbors has gone from North Waco to the courtroom after a woman shot another woman in the neck. Angelica Garcia Gallegos, 40, is on trial on an aggravated assault charge in Waco’s 19th State District Court in an April 2, 2020, incident in which she shot her neighbor, April Hoffman, while Hoffman was holding an impact wrench and leaning over a 6-foot tall privacy fence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
What you missed this week in notable Waco crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
fox44news.com
Man charged with putting camera in church restroom
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 46-year-old Bell County man has been arrested on multiple charges regarding the placing of cameras in a church restroom. Jeremy Robert Pelley was booked into the Bell County Jail on four counts of invasive visual recording in a bath or dressing room after being picked up by U.S. Marshals on warrants obtained following an investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
fox44news.com
Local Prosecutor Weighs in On Griner’s Case
WACO, Texas (FOX 44)- A judge found former Baylor Bear and WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner guilty of drug charges and sentenced her to nine years in prison. District attorney Barry Johnson breaks down the process of how Griner’s case would have been handled here in the state of Texas.
Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants. Find out if you're on the list
KILLEEN, Texas — When Judge Kris Krishna took over Killeen's Municipal Court in April, he discovered the City of Killeen has a list of outstanding arrest warrants more than 4,000 people long. Killeen would normally need to work with law enforcement to track people down in a warrant roundup, but Krishna decided to take a friendlier approach to trying and get the list taken care of.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Texas church recovering from tornado in April and now alleged theft
A Central Texas church that has been working to rebuild following tornado damage in April is now searching for a suspect that stole a trailer from its property.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 6
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (7) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
KCEN TV NBC 6
City of Killeen has over 4,000 outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanors
The City of Killeen has outstanding arrest warrants for more than 4000 people. Judge Kris Krishna wants to give people a chance to get those taken care of now.
Bell County grand jury indicts man on murder over 51-year-old woman's death
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Bell County grand jury indicted a man on a murder charge Wednesday for reportedly killing a 51-year-old woman back in June. On June 10, Juan Enoc Bamaca Pliego, 36, reportedly killed Helena Deloris Holmes. Her body was found in a hotel room in the 2700 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard just before 11:30 p.m., Killeen Police said.
1 Man Dies In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Hewitt (Hewitt, TX)
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a fatal crash in Hewitt on Saturday night. According to the officials, Kelton Hubert, 32, was identified in the motor vehicle crash. Hubert tried to flee from a McLennan County [..]
WacoTrib.com
DPS: Fleeing a deputy, Hillsboro man dies in one-car crash near I-35 in Hewitt
A Hillsboro man died in a fiery crash along Interstate 35 in Hewitt on Saturday night after he fled from a McLennan County deputy trying to stop him for a traffic violation, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Kelton Hubert, 32, died at the scene of the single-vehicle...
KWTX
McLennan County Sheriff: no plan to review high-speed chase policies following fiery crash
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said he has no plans to review his office’s high-speed chase policies after a Saturday night incident in which a Bellmead man was killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 35 while fleeing a sheriff’s deputy. Kelvin Hubert, 32,...
Temple Police identifies man who died in 3-vehicle crash Tuesday morning
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department released the name of the man who died in an early morning crash Tuesday that involved three vehicles. Police said the man was identified as 29-year-old Casey Allen Stodgell, according to a Wednesday news release. According to police, three vehicles crashed into...
Comments / 1