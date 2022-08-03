Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Update (12:40 p.m.) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued an update on the Cedar Creek Fire:. "Late this morning, a drone was sent up to map the Cedar Creek Fire, west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire is smaller than thought and mapped at 900 acres and continues to push northeast. It is also 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.

