Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

Local Cade Crist returns home to play for Springfield Drifters; will play next at Bushnell
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The West Coast League regular season is coming to an end, which means the inaugural season of the Springfield Drifters is also coming to a close. But this first season has meant a lot to the organization — and even more to their hometown hero.
Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake 900 acres, pushing northeast
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Update (12:40 p.m.) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued an update on the Cedar Creek Fire:. "Late this morning, a drone was sent up to map the Cedar Creek Fire, west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire is smaller than thought and mapped at 900 acres and continues to push northeast. It is also 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.
Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs
EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire
EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
Understanding the fire rating system - what does it mean for you?
As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies quickly...
Lane County Sheriff: Motorcyclist dies in crash on Territorial Highway
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy and Demming Rd. Tuesday night around 11:30 after receiving a report of a motorcycle vs. passenger vehicle traffic crash. Initial reports indicated a motorcycle passed a vehicle at a high rate of speed before colliding with a...
Habitat for Humanity lays foundation on largest development to date
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Work started Thursday on a new set of homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The nonprofit started setting concrete today with the help of Knife River Construction. Habitat is building six tandem townhouses and plans to start putting up walls in a few...
