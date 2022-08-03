ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Oregon football under Dan Lanning will be defined by the 'why'

By Trevor Denton, KVAL.com Staff
KVAL
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kval.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVAL

Members of all American Tribal nations eligible for in-state tuition at OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Oregon State University announced Wednesday that enrolled members of all 574 federally recognized Tribal nations across America will pay in-state tuition at Oregon State University beginning fall term 2022, regardless of where they live. The policy will apply to both new and currently enrolled undergraduate and...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake 900 acres, pushing northeast

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Update (12:40 p.m.) - The U.S. Forest Service has issued an update on the Cedar Creek Fire:. "Late this morning, a drone was sent up to map the Cedar Creek Fire, west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest. The fire is smaller than thought and mapped at 900 acres and continues to push northeast. It is also 12 miles east of the community of Oakridge.
OAKRIDGE, OR
KVAL

Airline announces non-stop flight from Eugene to Palm Springs

EUGENE, Ore. — Avelo Airlines has announced its newest non-stop flight out of Eugene. Avelo began operations in Eugene in May 2021 with a direct flight to Burbank. The airline has now expanded operations to host a new route from Eugene to Palm Springs. The announcement came early Thursday...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Football
Eugene, OR
College Sports
Local
Oregon Football
KVAL

From July 30 to August 3, 20 new fire starts detected on Umpqua National Forest

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Lightning continues to be received over the Umpqua National Forest. Aerial flights continue throughout the day searching for smokes, US Forest Service officials said Wednesday. "Firefighting resources remain at the ready and are working diligently responding to detections (smoke reports) to extinguish any new blazes," Umpqua...
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Lane County policing agencies face staffing shortages, looking to hire

EUGENE, Ore. — Police departments across the country are coping with staffing shortages and struggling to fill their ranks, including in Lane County. Eugene and Springfield's police departments also dealing with short staff. At Eugene PD, Chief Chris Skinner says officers are having to work extra shifts to meet...
EUGENE, OR
KVAL

Sheriff: Missing Cottage Grove boater found deceased

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — 75-year-old Harry McIntire was located deceased at Cottage Grove Lake Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff's Office reports. "Deputies were just arriving at the lake to resume the search for him when he was spotted in the water by a family member," the Sheriff's Office stated.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
KVAL

Understanding the fire rating system - what does it mean for you?

As fire danger levels in Lane and South Cascade District are expected to increase to high on Saturday, the Oregon Department of Forestry wants to help you understand what these ratings mean. It's an adjective rating system, with five different color-coded levels to help people understand fire potential. Ranging from...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Players#American Football#College Football
KVAL

Lane County Sheriff: Man dies from stabbing on Cloverdale Road

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - Around 1:05 a.m. Thursday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call that someone had been stabbed at a residence in the 84000 block of Cloverdale Road. The caller advised that her ex-husband had stabbed her boyfriend before departing the location on foot. "Deputies quickly...
LANE COUNTY, OR
KVAL

Habitat for Humanity lays foundation on largest development to date

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Work started Thursday on a new set of homes being built by Habitat for Humanity in Springfield. The nonprofit started setting concrete today with the help of Knife River Construction. Habitat is building six tandem townhouses and plans to start putting up walls in a few...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy