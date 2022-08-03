Read on www.androidauthority.com
Related
ZDNet
How to better manage Gmail labels (and why you should)
Gmail has a pretty powerful labeling system that makes it really easy to manage your emails. With labels, you can ensure certain emails are tagged with not just a name but also a color. Also, this feature makes it easy to sort through your inbox so you know exactly where to look for specific messages.
The Verge
How to change the side panels in Gmail’s new view
When The Verge’s Richard Lawler reported that Google was rolling out its newly stylized version of Gmail for the web, I decided I wanted to take a look as well. Since my Gmail page hadn’t yet switched over, I clicked on the cog-like Settings icon in the upper-right corner of my page and then on the link labeled Try out the new Gmail view and refreshed my page.
The Verge
Microsoft Word 101: how to convert a Word doc to a PDF
For a long time, Adobe’s PDF file format has been the format for legal and business documents, largely because they most closely resemble their hardcopy versions — and because they can be locked down relatively easily so that no changes can be made. But while PDFs are great for producing accurate digital versions of paper documents, you can also very easily create a PDF out of an ordinary Word document as well.
This Simple Water Bottle Travel Hack Is So Obvious, But No One Else Seems To Do It
Get ready for the best flight of your life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Compare Two Word Documents?
You need to compare documents in many situations. Editing a word document is easy when you compare it with another one. It’s not impossible to compare words with your own eyes and hands. But, with the help of technology you can do it even better. Microsoft Word makes this...
Android Authority
How to add cells in Excel
It's time to brush up on some basic math. The most essential features in Excel are often the simplest ones. You’ll find that almost every project requires some degree of math. In this case, we’re talking about the essential skill of adding cells. However, there are quite a few different ways to accomplish your goal. Here are two quick ways to add cells in Excel.
ZDNet
How to create a Linux virtual machine with VirtualBox
Linux is everywhere -- in phones, smart appliances, cloud storage services, cars, thermostats, and just about everything with an embedded system or a major third-party service. It can also be on your desktop. Linux is a fantastic choice as a desktop operating system because it's incredibly reliable, secure, and more...
How SuperTokens' Pre Built UI Can Be Used With VueJS
Building your own auth service can be tedious, complex and time-consuming. To save time, developers often resort to using third party auth services for auth. This post will guide you on how to add authentication to a VueJS app with SuperTokens. What is SuperTokens?. SuperTokens is an open source project...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
makeuseof.com
How to Manage "Files Shared With Me" on Google Drive
If you're part of a large or busy team, there's a good chance that you share Google Drive files among yourselves. Depending on the size of your team, this can mean dozens of files a day. After a while, you could end up with hundreds or thousands of files in...
Android Authority
How to save Outlook emails as PDFs
The PDF is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. Outlook is a widely used email program for office communication, popular for its scheduling and storage options. And with its small file size and universal compatibility, the PDF file format is probably the most useful file format for disseminating information. You can save a lot of storage space on your computer, consolidate many similar documents in the same file and, if you need to print hard copies, save paper and ink if you know how to save Outlook emails as PDFs. The way it’s done is slightly unusual, however, so follow these instructions closely.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Error Reporting in Windows
Microsoft has introduced an error reporting utility with the newer versions of the Windows operating system. It is a helpful utility that collects error data for diagnostic purposes, but many find it bothersome and fear that it shares confidential data with Microsoft. If you find the Windows error reporting feature...
ZDNet
How to add an email signature in Outlook
When sending an email to a new recipient, higher-up boss, or hopeful employer, we often stress over the content of the email. After you've crafted your undoubtedly spotless message, however, it's good practice to leave a signature that reminds the recipient of who you are, what you do, and how to get in contact.
ZDNet
How to connect Android to the Linux desktop with KDE Connect
One major benefit of using iOS is that it makes it incredibly easy to sync between your iPhone and your Mac desktops and laptops. On the other hand, Android isn't quite so embedded into other systems (besides, of course, Google). That doesn't mean there aren't ways to sync Android and your desktop or laptop…especially if your desktop/laptop OS is Linux.
Android Authority
Poll: Is the OnePlus 10T hot or not?
Is it a worthy entry in the OnePlus T series or does it land wide of the mark?. OnePlus skipped a standard OnePlus 10 earlier this year in favor of the OnePlus 10 Pro only, but the company has still seen it fit to launch the OnePlus 10T today. What...
CNET
Google Drive Almost Full? Here's How to Make More Space
With 15GB of free space, Google Drive seems like a pretty good deal compared to Dropbox's 2GB and Box's 10GB. But there's a catch -- that 15GB limit includes your Gmail account (messages and attachments) and Google Photos. Those emails and photos add up quickly, and you might find yourself...
Android Authority
How to separate first and last name in Excel
Sort your contact lists by first or last name for easy organization. You can use Excel for so much more than formulas and data management. It’s also an excellent way to manage your contacts. When you import all your contacts from another source, you’ll likely have a first and last name in a single cell. There’s nothing wrong with that, but separating the two can help you organize them better. Here are the steps to separate first and last names in Excel.
The Windows Club
Spotify Desktop and Mobile not Synced
One of the best things about Spotify or any online music and video platform is that it syncs across devices. However, some users have complained that Spotify Desktop and Mobile are not synced. In this post, we will talk about this issue and see what you can do to resolve this issue.
CNET
Ctrl+Shift+T: The Little Keyboard Shortcut I Use Constantly
Riddle me this: Why does my mouse always accidentally hit the "X" in a browser tab when I'm just trying to switch over to it in Google Chrome? Maybe my mouse speed isn't properly calibrated. Maybe I'm too click-happy. Or maybe I just know Ctrl+Shift+T has my back. This keyboard shortcut is my secret weapon and it's saved me more times than I care to admit.
Android Authority
How to add a business to Google
It's important to control what information is publicized by Google about your business. Nowadays, it’s so easy to add a business to Google, it’s a wonder every business doesn’t do it. What a smart-looking, helpful website can do for your online business, having current, relevant information about your business on Google Maps can do for your brick-and-mortar store. Let’s go over the few steps it takes to add your business to Google.
Android Authority
The Weekly Authority: ☕ T time for OnePlus
OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 dates, a new game from Witcher 3 devs, the Predator prequel, and more top tech news. ⚡ Welcome to The Weekly Authority, the Android Authority newsletter that breaks down the top Android and tech news from the week. The 206th edition here, with the OnePlus 10T launch, possible Pixel 7 launch and release dates, a new game from Witcher 3 developers, and much more…
Comments / 0