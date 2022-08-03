Sort your contact lists by first or last name for easy organization. You can use Excel for so much more than formulas and data management. It’s also an excellent way to manage your contacts. When you import all your contacts from another source, you’ll likely have a first and last name in a single cell. There’s nothing wrong with that, but separating the two can help you organize them better. Here are the steps to separate first and last names in Excel.

SOFTWARE ・ 23 HOURS AGO