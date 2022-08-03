Eli Lilly to make COVID-19 antibody drug commercially available from August

WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - A group representing General Motors (GM.N), Toyota Motor (7203.T), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved Sunday by the U.S. Senate will put achieving U.S. electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO