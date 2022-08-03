ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
EDUCATION
beckershospitalreview.com

Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates

Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
HEALTH SERVICES
beckershospitalreview.com

Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says

Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
beckershospitalreview.com

Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data

From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Racism#Medical Insurance#General Health#Harvard#Medicare#Congress#Blue Cross#Pati
Tampa Bay Times

How to avoid medical debt and how to get out of it

Medical debt across the United States is rife. Some 100 million people are carrying health care debt, a recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation found. That included 41% of all U.S. adults. Almost 60% of debts recorded in collections were for a medical bill, according to the Consumer Financial Protection...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
UCLA
IFLScience

Two In Five Americans Forced To Choose Between Basic Necessities And Healthcare, Poll Shows

Ah, America, land of the free. Well, not free, exactly – it costs something like $32,000 just to be born in the USA, and the bills don’t stop there. It’s no secret that healthcare in the US is expensive, with no universal provision and treatments costing many times the amount paid overseas. According to a new Gallup poll commissioned by the West Health group of nonprofits, that means that a lot of Americans are going without medical care.
HEALTH SERVICES
MedicalXpress

Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use

Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
MENTAL HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews

While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
LABOR ISSUES
beckershospitalreview.com

Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals

Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health. Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy