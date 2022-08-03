Read on www.beckershospitalreview.com
New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Cross Country Workforce Solutions Group, a division of Cross Country Healthcare, the nation’s leading provider of in-home clinical and non-clinical care for aging seniors, today announced findings from a national survey showing that while most people aged 50-79 years old would prefer at-home care as they age, 91 percent of respondents have not proactively researched the care they may need as they grow older. Further, 34 percent have not thought about their care needs, and awareness of existing managed-at-home care programs, such as PACE (Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) and LIFE (Living Independence for the Elderly), was low among the survey respondents. The study“Aging in Place: Assessing Seniors’ Understanding of Home Healthcare Options” found that 80 percent of respondents had not heard of either program. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005081/en/ New Study Finds That While Aging Seniors Prefer In-Home Care, Most Are Critically Underprepared for Future Healthcare Needs. (Photo: Business Wire)
Health care costs are so high that 98 million Americans say they’ve had to cut spending on food and gas
Surging living expenses are taking a toll on health care costs.
Primary care providers need more than 26 hours a day to follow national care guidelines, study estimates
Primary care providers don't have nearly enough time to provide guideline-recommended preventive, chronic disease and acute care, according to a new study. The study was led by researchers at the University of Chicago, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and Imperial College London. Their findings, published July 1 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine, showed providing recommended care would take a primary care physician 26.7 hours per day to see an average number of patients. Researchers estimated it would take 14.1 hours per day to provide recommended preventive care, 7.2 hours per day for chronic disease care, 2.2 hours a day for acute care, and 3.2 hours per day for administrative work.
Beware of 'whack-a-mole' approach to patient safety, expert says
Hospitals and health systems across the country are working to rebuild the foundations for safe care that deteriorated during the pandemic. But what's sometimes overlooked in that rebuilding is a plan to sustain the safe care achieved, one hospital safety expert says. Hospitals have long grappled with the difficulty of...
Needle in a haystack: The challenges of finding value in patient data
From incomplete pictures of a patient's health journey to trying to unify patient data, health system chief data officers, who oversee the collection of their systems patient data in order to transform it into a more meaningful resource, face challenges with making sense of the data they possess. Becker's spoke...
How much do nurses make? A breakdown of salaries by nursing career.
On the low end, nurses can make around $33,000 annually, but they can also make more than $200,000. Here's how much different nurses earn per year.
Can You Collect Social Security and Be Eligible for Food Stamps?
More than 70 million Americans collect Social Security, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), or both, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). The vast majority are people age 65 and...
You're at 'dramatically higher' risk of ending up in the ICU from COVID-19 if you haven't gotten your latest booster: COVID-19 experts
Officials are encouraging Americans to get caught up on their COVID-19 booster shots as the Omicron BA.5 subvariant surges. Adults over 50 years old with only one booster are four times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those with two boosters, officials said. BA.5 is better at evading immunity...
After Receiving Millions in Drug Company Payments, Pain Doctor Settles Federal Kickback Allegations
Dr. Gerald M. Sacks, who was named in a 2010 ProPublica investigation, will pay more than $270,000 to resolve allegations of taking kickbacks, though he denies taking them.
It’s time to expose the secret drug scam at the heart of American health care
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A federal court recently exposed the rot at the heart of America's healthcare system. The case, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, partly revolved around...
How to avoid medical debt and how to get out of it
Medical debt across the United States is rife. Some 100 million people are carrying health care debt, a recent survey by Kaiser Family Foundation found. That included 41% of all U.S. adults. Almost 60% of debts recorded in collections were for a medical bill, according to the Consumer Financial Protection...
'Permanent shock' to nursing homes? Facilities fail to replace workers who quit after COVID outbreaks
Many nursing homes lost more than half their nurses and aides last year. While nursing home jobs are plentiful, facilities are struggling to rebound.
Medicare Part B Premiums Could Be Lower in 2023 – Here’s Why
Seniors in the United States haven't had much to cheer about this year, with inflation running well ahead of the 2022 Social Security cost-of-living adjustment and spiraling health-care costs cutting...
IFLScience
Two In Five Americans Forced To Choose Between Basic Necessities And Healthcare, Poll Shows
Ah, America, land of the free. Well, not free, exactly – it costs something like $32,000 just to be born in the USA, and the bills don’t stop there. It’s no secret that healthcare in the US is expensive, with no universal provision and treatments costing many times the amount paid overseas. According to a new Gallup poll commissioned by the West Health group of nonprofits, that means that a lot of Americans are going without medical care.
Former VA nurse pleads guilty to $2m unemployment benefits fraud scheme
Heather Huffman and others defrauded the Virginia Employment Commission, the Washington State Employment Security Department, and the California Employment Development Department of unemployment insurance.
MedicalXpress
Food stamp work requirements increase mental health care use
Being exposed to work requirements in order to receive nutrition benefits from the U.S. government significantly increased use of mental health care resources for depression and anxiety, a new Northwestern University study has found. The policy's negative effects occurred much sooner for women than men. This is the first study...
CNBC
Mark Cuban’s pharmacy startup is actually making drugs less expensive. It's still working on solving the real problem
Mark Cuban's new online pharmacy promises steep discounts on hundreds of prescription drugs, and for the most part, it's delivering. The problem, experts say, is where it's still falling short. Cost Plus Drugs, which launched in January, offers more than 800 generic drugs that treat common diseases like cancer, dementia...
Study: Minimum wage workers can't afford rent in 91 percent of US
The National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) recently published its annual report that showed the disparity between a minimum wage worker’s income and how much it costs to rent a one or two-bedroom home throughout the United States.
AHA: Healthcare workers need to be protected like flight crews
While hospitals have made efforts to reduce violence against their staff, such as raising risk awareness and security investments, healthcare workers deserve stronger protections at the federal level, similar to flight crews, American Hospital Association leaders said in an op-ed published Aug. 2 in The Hill. The op-ed is written...
Commonwealth Health seeks to consolidate operations of 2 hospitals
Commonwealth Health filed a request with the Pennsylvania Department of Public Health to consolidate the operations of Scranton-based Moses Taylor Hospital and Regional Hospital of Scranton under one license, according to an Aug. 3 press release from Commonwealth Health. Regional Hospital will offer medical and surgical care, intensive care, and...
