Increasing costs, demand create new challenges for local food pantries

Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
WNYT
Schenectady County offering discounted produce coupons to seniors
Schenectady County is offering coupons for seniors to buy fresh produce at farmers markets. The coupons offer $25 off produce at participating farmers markets. These coupons are for low-income residents who are over the age of 60. Booklets are available while supplies last.
Albany mission offers cooling spot for homeless
Perry Jones, the Executive Director of the Capital City Rescue Mission, says that any sweltering heat above 90 degrees is known as "code red" in the homeless community.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Columbia County farm rescues retired thoroughbreds
Timo, 16, is a thoroughbred who spent the first couple years of his life on a racetrack. “He was absolutely emaciated after his racing career ended. He was put on Craigslist free to a good home, and that good home almost starved him to death,” said Summer Brennan a trainer.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution Schedule for August
BALLSTON SPA — Saratoga County Department Of Aging And Youth Services has announced its Farmers’ Market Coupons Distribution schedule for August. For those who qualify, the coupons will be distributed:. 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Saratoga Springs Farmers Market at High Rock; 2-5 p.m. Aug....
Free shoes, sweatshirts given to kids for free
As the start of the school year gets closer, some local organizations are stepping up to help families buy school supplies.
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp-based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be showgirls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
informnny.com
Capital Region eateries shift gears, close due to heat
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The scorching heat had some Capital Region restaurants changing their plans or even closing for the day. They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. And that’s what some restaurants and businesses are opting to do- stay out. At Jumpin’...
Troy’s final composter, rain barrel sale announced
Mayor Patrick Madden announced the City of Troy's final backyard composter and rain barrel sale for 2022 on Friday.
License Issues Close One Upstate NY Restaurant In Historic Spot
2022 has claimed another Capital Region restaurant in a year that has seen the shutdown of many favorite local eateries. From celebrity chef startups to multi-decade standards, it seems no restaurant is safe lately. The latest to close is a popular food truck turned brick-and-mortar in Saratoga County. The fast-casual...
WRGB
How filming of The Gilded Age is impacting a Capital Region business
Albany, NY (WRGB) — The Gilded Age is coming back to the Capital Region. Beginning Friday August 5, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, 2022, there will be various parking restrictions and road closures throughout the month to accommodate HBO filming of The Gilded Age in the City of Albany.
How to Be A Citizen Scientist in New York State
Imagine my surprise when I saw football on TV tonight. I didn't realize we were already heading into the preseason with the NFL. Football aside there is another pre-season event I want to talk about that involves you and the NYS DEC, I want to talk about Turkey. The New...
NFL・
Customers are stealing shopping baskets instead of buying bags, N.J. supermarkets say
Shortly after New Jersey enacted a strict plastic bag ban three months ago, employees at the Aberdeen ShopRite noticed something unusual — the store’s handheld plastic shopping baskets were vanishing. They soon realized brazen shoppers who didn’t bring their own bags and didn’t want to buy 33-cent reusable...
‘Feet First’ program connects kids with new shoes
The Family Service Association of Glens Falls, Inc. is running a program to help ensure that every student has a pair of shoes in time for the upcoming school year this fall. The organization's "Feet First" program is taking applications now to make sure that no student from preschool to high school has to walk to school in a damaged pair of shoes.
WNYT
Albany Medical College gives white coats to 145 students
ALBANY – The next generation of healthcare had a special ceremony Friday morning. A group of 145 medical students entering Albany Medical College got their white coats on Friday. Selected from more than 13,000 applicants, the Class of 2026 comes from 18 students, including 51 future doctors from New...
Back-to-school: ‘Kicks for Kids’ campaign in full swing
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In about a month, children will soon be back inside the classrooms. Mohawk Auto Group, along with DeCrescente Distributing Company, went on a shopping spree at the Clifton Park Famous Footwear last month to add more new sneakers and hoodies to the growing stack of donations for its ‘Kicks for Kids’ community project in […]
glensfallschronicle.com
V&H did the Queensbury Hotel expansion: Project built on long-term ties
The Queensbury Hotel expansion project was built of long-term relationships, as embodied by V&H Construction, the project’s general contractor. “Thirty-eight years ago, when I was working for [Jim] Weller, I was the project manager” for the Queensbury Hotel’s indoor swimming pool, noted V&H President Rob Holbrook. He remarks that the hotel’s general manager “Leo Turley was afraid he was going to get fired over it.
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
WNYT
Two new beauty businesses open in downtown Albany
ALBANY – Two businesses focused on inner and outer beauty are now open in downtown Albany. N.D. El’s Salon & Spa and Blessed Body Fitness now call 488 Broadway home. Clients can experience a wide range of services – including cut, color, manicures and pedicures and prom and wedding makeup.
Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.
ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
