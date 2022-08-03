Construction paused at People’s Park due to violence, unlawful protest activity

Read on news.berkeley.edu
Related
New Orleans searches for remains of 4 victims of 1973 gay bar fire that killed 31
Nearly a half-century after arson killed 32 people in a New Orleans gay bar, the City Council has renewed the search for the remains of four victims, including three who were never identified. The UpStairs Lounge burned on June 24, 1973, killing 31 men, including two whose mother died with...
psychologytoday.com
The Criminal as Victim: The Tide Flows Backward
For more than 50 years, criminals have been portrayed as victims. So-called "risk factors" for criminal conduct can also be protective factors. Criminal behavior results from habitual thinking errors. For more than a half-century, the criminal has been portrayed as a victim. Social scientists, criminologists, and mental health professionals continue...
Comments / 0