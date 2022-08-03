Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Fight over woman sends 2 men to jail

A Decatur man remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million after he and a Decatur woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations division searched homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive on Tuesday as part of their investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county.

MORGAN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO