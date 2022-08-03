ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office: Fight over woman sends 2 men to jail

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.waaytv.com

Comments / 4

Related
WAFF

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Unit seized over one pound of fentanyl while executing search warrants on Aug. 2. According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, Carter O’Bryan Lyle, 31, and Shakeria Alandrea King were both...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Phil Campbell man arrested after confessing to rape and incest

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Raymond Matthew McKinney, 35, on two sex crime charges. The victims of the crimes told investigators that McKinney had forced sexual intercourse multiple times when the two were together. McKinney and the victim were living in the same house when the events took place.
WAFF

2 more inmates injured at Limestone Correctional Facility

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - Two more inmates were injured from inmate-on-inmate assaults at the Limestone Correctional Facility this week. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Joseph Ray, 42, was injured on Aug. 3 after an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault involving a weapon. Ray was treated for his injuries at the health care unit.
HARVEST, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 5

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 5, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; West End Laundromat; 4th St. S.W. domestic violence-3rd degree-harassment; 4th St. S.W. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $206. Arrests. August 4.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Franklin County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Russellville, AL
City
Sheffield, AL
Russellville, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Franklin County, AL
WAAY-TV

Bond set at $1.5 million for man charged in Morgan County fentanyl bust; 1 other arrested

A Decatur man remains in the Morgan County Jail with bond set at $1.5 million after he and a Decatur woman were arrested on drug trafficking charges. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said agents with its drug enforcement unit and criminal investigations division searched homes in the 2500 block of Spring Avenue and 1600 block of Brookridge Drive on Tuesday as part of their investigation into fentanyl trafficking in the county.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Colbert County Man Dies in Fatal Crash

A MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT THURSDAY NIGHT JUST SOUTH OF TUSCUMBIA HAS TAKEN THE LIFE OF A COLBERT COUNTY MAN. MEDIA SOURCES REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SINGLE VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON UNDERWOOD MOUTAIN ROAD AROUND 8 PM. SHANNON R TURBERVILLE, 24, WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD AT THE SCENE AFTER THE 2004 FORD MUSTANG HE WAS DRIVING LEFT THE ROADWAY AND FLIPPED. THE ACCIDENT IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Priceville woman sentenced to 63 years for her father's murder

A Priceville woman has been ordered to spend the next 63 years of her life behind bars after she was found guilty of murdering her father in 2020. Angela Joy Vest was sentenced Tuesday by a Morgan County judge. According to the Priceville Police Department, Angela Vest called Morgan County 911 on March 26, 2020, and confessed to shooting her father.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Terry
WAFF

Limestone County couple’s home left ‘unlivable’ by SWAT Team

Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Over 1 pound of fentanyl seized by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. 48 Follow-up: Huntsville City Schools BOE candidate, Ryan Renaud, talks campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Huntsville City Schools Board of Education candidate, Ryan Renaud, talked about...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Missing Athens teen found safe

UPDATE: Athens Police Department says Adrianna Caroll has been found safe and reunited with her family. Athens Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a 16-year-old last seen July 16 in the area of Sanderfer Road and Scotland Drive. Adrianna Caroll is described as being 5 feet, 6...
ATHENS, AL
WSMV

Lawrenceburg PD, TBI investigating after illegal hemp bust

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway in Lawrenceburg after authorities discovered a large amount of hemp enriched with THC, the chemical compound in cannabis that gets you high. On Wednesday, investigators were combing through a building on Pulaski Highway, near Gimlet Road, to figure out how many pounds...
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Alcohol
WAFF

Seven-year-old boy critically injured in ATV accident

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to Lieutenant Brandon Silvey at Decatur and Rescue, a 7-year-old boy was brought to Decatur Fire and Rescue Station 6 following an ATV accident. The boy is being prepared for a helicopter flight to Children’s of Alabama - Birmingham. WAFF 48 will keep you...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Prison officials respond to WAAY 31 reporting on rising violence at Limestone Correctional Facility

Alabama Department of Corrections officials are responding to WAAY 31's recent exclusive reporting on rising violence and critical staffing shortages inside the state's largest prison complex. On Wednesday night, in an email, the department's media liaison largely ignored this newsroom's questions and requests for access to interviews inside the facility...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia

A Cherokee resident died Thursday night in a single-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Cpl. Reginal King of ALEA said the incident happened at about 8 p.m. Thursday on Underwood Mountain Road, about six miles south of Tuscumbia. A 2004 Ford Mustang driven by Shannon R. Turberville,...
TUSCUMBIA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy