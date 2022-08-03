ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

By Matthew Boudreaux
kalb.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kalb.com

Comments / 6

Related
NOLA.com

Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders

Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
MySanAntonio

Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US

There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omv#Id Card#Real Id Act#Louisianans#The Louisiana Omv Real Id
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
Picayune Item

Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
theadvocate.com

Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South

The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
KPLC TV

Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
CHENEYVILLE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend

If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana

$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy