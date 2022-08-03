Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready

Read on www.kalb.com
Four questions to consider before moving out of Louisiana
Louisiana's music scene, Creole-Cajun inspired foods, and celebratory atmosphere makes it a unique state that draws international attention.
NOLA.com
Eighth Louisiana homeowners insurer goes under, stranding 10,300 policyholders
Weston Property & Casualty Insurance Co., a Miami-based insurer that was on the verge of financial collapse for weeks, has been taken over by Florida's government. The firm had 10,300 Louisiana policyholders who will now be directed to the state’s industry bailout program. Weston is the eighth insurer writing...
When do Louisiana motorists have to stop for school buses?
Within a few weeks, students will be returning to schools, and that means school bus fleets will be back on the roads in the mornings and afternoons. Do you know when Louisiana law requires you to stop for school buses?
AG's office expected to file formal charges against Bob Dean soon
NEW ORLEANS — Embattled Louisiana nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr. is facing fast-approaching legal deadlines as the one-year anniversary approaches of the ill-fated evacuation of more than 800 of his nursing home patients into his poorly-equipped and leaky warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish. Dean traveled from his home in...
Did You Know That There Are Now More Breaux Bridges in Mississippi Than There Are in Louisiana?
Breaux Bridge used to be a charming place that was unique to Louisiana. As a matter of fact, Breaux Bridge, LA was recently named one of the most charming towns in the country—but the exclusivity to Louisiana changed back in 2018 when a restaurant named Breaux Bridge decided to open its doors in Mississippi.
MySanAntonio
Western Louisiana town named one of the friendliest places in the US
There's a reason the two phrases "small town" and "Southern charm" go hand in hand. Natchitoches (pronounced NAK-uh-tish) in Western Louisiana was named one of the friendliest small towns in the U.S. by the online travel website, Travel Awaits. From March to May earlier this year, the website's readers nominated...
WDSU
'I don’t know where the breaking point is at': A look at the threats the Louisiana seafood industry faces
NEW ORLEANS — Whether it’s crawfish, crabs, fish, shrimp or oysters, Louisiana is known for its seafood. The seafood industry is one of Louisiana’s largest employers. But the Louisiana seafood industry is threatened. “We are accountable for one-third of the seafood in this country. That’s something to...
KTAL
New Louisiana law protects tenants from illegal evictions
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Thursday, the governor signed into law an act that will protect renters from being illegally evicted – especially after a disaster. After the recent hurricanes, some renters were being forced from their homes even if they didn’t get much damage. With no access to resources, it can seem impossible to pack up and leave in the wake of a disaster.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Workforce Commission launches free online training courses
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) is launching a program to provide free online training courses for people across the state. “The goal here is to take Louisianians from courses to careers,” Chris Fiore, LWC’s Public Information Director, told KNOE. LWC launched the “Tech Ready...
brproud.com
Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
redriverparishjournal.com
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Picayune Item
Five Mississippi men arrested in Louisiana for illegal fishing acts
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in Plaquemines Parish on Aug. 3. Agents cited Timothy Jones, 60, of McComb, Miss., Ellis R. Martin, 57, of Summit, Miss., Thomas Firth, 56, of Tylertown, Miss., and Steven Riley, 59, of Gulfport, Miss., for over the daily limit of catfish. Agents also cited Clifton Clark, 44, Gulfport, Miss., and Riley and Jones for not possessing a non-resident basic fishing license.
theadvocate.com
Louisiana to receive $87 million in federal aid to help build I-49 South
The state has qualified for a federal loan of nearly $87 million to help build Interstate 49 South, officials said Thursday. The money will be used for work on the U. S. 90 Ambassador Caffery interchange, which is a $136 million project. It involves building an interchange about 4000 feet...
Louisiana Postal Employee Pleads Guilty In Birthday Card Thefts
After finding out about some missing birthday cards, investigators in Louisiana set a trap to find out where they were going. What they found was a postal employee who was stealing the cards, and more, out of the mail. The investigation started in October of 2020 in Bogalusa, when the...
Louisiana residents collect additional $129 million from insurance companies
Commissioner Jim Donelon said the LDI Office of Consumer Services, which has staff members who review consumer complaints and work with company representatives to resolve disagreements.
KPLC TV
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Hot Dog – Wienermobile Visits South Louisiana this Weekend
If you've ever seen it in traffic, you have to admit it will really catch your eye. But that's what a 27-foot rolling hot dog in a bun should do, right? Well, that's the strategy behind the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, a marketing tool used by the company to promote it meat products by making appearances at local grocery stores and shops throughout the country.
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana
$198.5 Million Carbon Capture Project Announced by Chemical Company in Louisiana. Donaldsonville, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on August 5, 2022, that CF Industries plans to invest $198.5 million to build a CO2 compression and dehydration unit at its Ascension Parish plant in an effort to reduce carbon emissions at what it claims is the world’s largest ammonia production facility.
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Louisiana business cited for making underage sales for the second time in 3 months
On Wednesday, the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office announced that several local businesses were revisited after being cited for selling alcohol to juveniles in May.
