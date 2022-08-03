Manny Abarca poised to be Jackson County's first Hispanic legislator in almost a decade

Read on www.kcur.org
Related
Jackson County executive’s son tapped as interim head of KCATA
Frank White III, the son of Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr., was selected as the interim CEO of the KC Area Transportation Authority.
inkansascity.com
This Weekend IN Kansas City: August 11-14
Planning your weekend? Here are five happenings around town to add to your calendar. Known for high-end florals, home goods, gifts, and men’s and women’s apparel, Trapp and Company’s annual garage sale is guaranteed to be filled with loads of great finds and savings. Trust us, you won’t want to miss this one!
KCTV 5
Lee's Summit water park responds following accusations of racism
Spire will not be able to pull work permits in Kansas City until it completes several street resurfacing projects. Come Friday, Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque is coming to Kansas City. Some say the honor is long overdue and hope it will help bring home a new era of growth.
Election Day trouble avoided after threats of gun violence, KC election director says
One of Kansas City's election directors said Election Day trouble was avoided, amid threats of gun violence at polling places.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family says party cancellation at Lee’s Summit waterpark was racially motivated
Community support is growing for a Kansas City area family who claim they’ve been racially discriminated against.
kcur.org
As heat waves persist, most public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, are closed
Blanca Henrriques, her husband, three small children and a few other family members packed into their SUV on Sunday and drove to Budd Park Pool in northeast Kansas City — only to find the pool was vacant and drained. It closed, along with three other public pools in Kansas City, Missouri, on July 31. The city’s two water parks, the Springs Aquatic Center and the Bay Water Park are still open, so Henrriques and her family drove more than twenty minutes to the Bay in South Kansas City.
kcur.org
Kansas City bus fare is free, but commuters still deal with long waits and unreliable service
On weekdays, Melissa Douds catches the 35th Street bus at 5:48 a.m. to get to her job as a facility worker at the Bartle Hall Convention Center. Starting at the Armour and Gillham stop in Hyde Park, she is only seven minutes from work by car, but she does not have a car. Instead, she relies on the bus to get everywhere — including work.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Kansas City, KS USA
I found this wonderful surprise stuck to the wall on an elevator heading up to the operating room where I work. It’s a large busy hospital but I was the only rider this time so I think this must be destiny. Certainly brightened my day! Can’t stop smiling.
RELATED PEOPLE
Parents search for justice for their son after charges dropped in Mission homicide
MISSION, Kan. — A metro mom is voicing her frustrations after prosecutors dismissed charges against a 19-year-old for her teenage son’s killing. Now she wonders if she will ever get justice. Sixteen-year old Jamal Pratt was killed back in April, at an apartment complex in Mission. “He was so much fun, he had the best […]
LJWORLD
No county was more opposed to abortion amendment than Douglas; a look at other elections stats, including Republicans who voted No
For today’s Town Talk, let’s do a news and notes election edition:. • While the outcome was clear when we went to press Tuesday night, the total vote count was not for the proposed Kansas constitutional amendment that would have eliminated a constitutional right to an abortion in the state. The Kansas Secretary of State’s office posted complete totals on Wednesday. They are: No, 534,134 votes, or 59%; Yes, 374,611 votes, or 41%. The results don’t become official until Aug. 15, but this didn’t end up being a particularly close race. The results aren’t going to change in any meaningful way, and the Value Them Both supporters of the amendment did concede defeat on Tuesday night.
Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District
Former Kansas City anchorman Mark Alford emerged from the crowded GOP primary in the 4th Congressional District on Tuesday. In the sprawling 24-county 4th District, Alfort bested his main rivals — Sen. Rick Brattin, farmer Kalena Bruce and former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks — in a race that saw massive outside spending from political […] The post Former TV anchorman wins GOP nomination in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kcur.org
What are the 'hidden gems' of Kansas City that more people should know about?
With two states, multiple cities and millions of residents in the metro, there's almost too much to explore in Kansas City. How do you even start?. KCUR is putting together the Ultimate Guide to Kansas City — for longtime residents and newcomers alike — and we want your suggestions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kansas City police rescue murder suspect from river
KANSAS CITY —Felony charges have been filed in the August 5, fatal stabbing of a Kansas City man's former girlfriend, Latoya Brown, outside a Raytown nursing home, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Andre M. Williams, 49, faces requested charges of murder 1st degree and armed criminal...
lawrencekstimes.com
Election results: Kansas’ abortion amendment vote, Douglas County Commission primary and more
Result charts here for the big 3 ballot items for Lawrence voters: the constitutional amendment, Douglas County Commission District 1 Democratic primary, and U.S. Senate primaries. We’re updating these charts as quickly as possible as the numbers come in. This page will be updated frequently — refresh to make sure...
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City Monarchs
Buildings along US 62 in Howardville, Missouri.Brian Stansberry, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Howardville is located in New Madrid County, Missouri. It's a small town founded by Travis B. Howard, a notable African American educator. He was also the town's first mayor.
Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival to welcome team
Kansas City is holding a free Free Kansas City Outlaw Days street festival near T-Mobile Center starting Saturday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KAKE TV
Inmate killed at Lansing prison
A registered sex offender died at Lansing Correctional Facility and his death is being investigated as a homicide. Fred Patterson III died Sunday. The apparent cause of death is homicide, pending the results of an autopsy. Patterson, 56, violated his parole and was placed in Lansing in May. His offenses...
Comedian Kevin Hart to perform 6 shows in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Pollstar’s comedy touring artist of the decade, Kevin Hart announced six performances at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts as part of his Reality Check Tour.
AOL Corp
Another hospital is expanding in Johnson County, with $70 million for two new sites
Construction will begin this month on a nearly $70 million expansion of Olathe Health, with an Overland Park location and a new medical campus, a “one-stop-shop” for everything from primary to urgent care, the hospital announced Thursday. The project will expand the health system’s footprint with construction at...
Teen dies days after being shot on his birthday in Kansas City
Teen dies from injuries after being shot last week.
Comments / 2