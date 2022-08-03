ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side

By Russ McNamara
wdet.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wdet.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Locksmith carjacked and shot on the job on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A locksmith is out of surgery and recovering after he was carjacked and shot while on the job on Detroit’s west side. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Sorrento Avenue, not far from Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road and Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct intersection.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit

A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS Detroit

Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder

(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James White
WXYZ

Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
EASTPOINTE, MI
CBS Detroit

U.S. Marshals Continue Search For Ypsilanti Murder Suspect; Reward Offered

Ypsilanti, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Federal and local authorities are offering a reward leading to the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a murder in the Ypsilanti area in June. According to the U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was identified as the suspect involved in a murder on June 28 in the West Willow Area of Ypsilanti. Officials say Brown was allegedly involved in an argument with someone on Facebook, then went to the victim’s house and shot the person. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died outside of their home. “Brown’s alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard...
YPSILANTI, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Gun Violence#Gang Violence#Violent Crime#Michigan State Police
Detroit News

Detroit native exonerated at age 63, citing former detective's false confessions

Mark Craighead was exonerated of a 20-year-old manslaughter conviction Friday after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office decided against retrying the 63-year-old Detroit resident. In a virtual hearing before Wayne County Circuit Judge Shannon Walker, Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office dropped the case after exhausting its appeals of Walker's February 2021 order...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
deadlinedetroit.com

Girl, 3, Accidentally Shoots Herself on Detroit's West Side

A 3-year-old girl on Detroit's west side accidentally shot and wounded herself Thursday morning after getting hold of a gun, Fox 2 reports. The child, who underwent surgery at Children's Hospital, is in temporary serious condition, the Detroit Police tells the station. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy