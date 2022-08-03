Man fatally shot by police on Detroit’s Southwest side

Read on wdet.org
ClickOnDetroit.com
Locksmith carjacked and shot on the job on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A locksmith is out of surgery and recovering after he was carjacked and shot while on the job on Detroit’s west side. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Sorrento Avenue, not far from Schoolcraft Street and Meyers Road and Detroit police’s 2nd Precinct intersection.
fox2detroit.com
Zion Foster search: Detroit police chief 'preparing for a discussion' with family as dig enters week 9
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said he could not be more proud of his officers and their efforts in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl from Eastpointe, but that he was "preparing for a discussion" with the victim's family next week. The search for Zion...
Detroit News
Armed kidnapping suspect arrested after chase, crash in Detroit
A suspect wanted in connection with an alleged kidnapping reported in Van Buren Township was arrested Friday night after a chase and crash in Detroit, Michigan State Police said. Troopers were called in to assist township officers when the man crashed near eastbound Interstate 94 and the Lodge Freeway around...
Detroit Police Department To Hold Abandoned Vehicle Auction Aug. 9
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department will host a vehicle auction on Aug. 9. The auction will be at 9 a.m. at Troy’s Towing located at 9615 Grinnell Street. A bidder must have a valid driver’s license. Officials say all major credit cards are accepted and debit cards with the Visa or Master Card logo will also be accepted. Vehicles will be re-keyed at the expense of the bidder and the bidder is responsible for moving the car by 3 p.m. on the day of the auction, or they will be charged storage fees. The Detroit Police Department says they have the right to refuse any bid. Any person who has had a contract with the city of Detroit must sign an affidavit stating they’ve had no involvement with, connection, or foreknowledge of the vehicle they intend to purchase. Here is a file with a list of the vehicles that will be available during the auction: TROY 08 09 2022(1).xlsx © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Detroit News
Black Lives Matter protester seeks additional damages against Detroit police
Detroit — An additional lawsuit has been filed this week by a protester who claims he was injured by Detroit police while peacefully demonstrating with the Black Lives Matter movement during summer 2020. Timothy Hall from Detroit initially filed the lawsuit four months ago in federal court but amended...
Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, James Kimball Jr., 35, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Lamar Waller, of Detroit. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court. The incident happened on July 12 at the Ace of Spades Gentlemen’s Club on Eight Mile Road. Police say an argument between Kimball and Waller escalated and Kimball got in his car and fatally struck Waller before fleeing the scene. Waller was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries six days later on July 18. Detroit Police Chief James White said Kimball was arrested on Monday following a chase in Southfield after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip. “On July 12, our community lost a husband, father and brother,” White said. “We know that crime has no borders. In collaboration with Southfield police, we were able to recently arrest a suspect in this case. That individual will be brought to justice.” © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
35 years since Detroit man’s murder, family pushes police for closure
The 4-unit apartment building on the corner of Greiner and Pelkey on Detroit’s east side hasn’t been lived in for more than a decade. But in August of 1987, Edward Sayers lived in the top right unit. It was August 21st. It was a Friday. It rained that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man wanted for robbing Grosse Pointe Woods bank, officials say
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Grosse Pointe Woods, according to authorities. The incident happened around 9:15 a.m. Friday (Aug. 5) at the Flagstar Bank at 19733 Mack Avenue, officials said. A man walked into the bank and told...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Police Department wants help finding bank robber on city’s west side, officials say
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department wants help finding the suspect involved in a bank robbery that took place in Detroit, officials say. Police say the incident occurred July 29 around 11:45 a.m. in the 19100 block of Telegraph Road in Detroit. Officials say the suspect walked into the...
WXYZ
Detroit man charged after allegedly striking man with car, killing him
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has announced charges against James Kimball, 35 of Detroit, after he allegedly struck and killed Lamar D. Waller with his vehicle in July. Kimball is charged with one count of First-Degree Murder. Police say on July 12, a verbal altercation between...
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe police escapee has history of fleeing, authorities say
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of fleeing Eastpointe police has a history of running from officers, authorities say. Devonta Deshawn Moore, 18, was being led to an inmate transport van after being arraigned on domestic violence charges Monday when he fled on foot. Police said he had warrants for three previous fleeing and eluding charges, in addition to burglary and weapons convictions.
U.S. Marshals Continue Search For Ypsilanti Murder Suspect; Reward Offered
Ypsilanti, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Federal and local authorities are offering a reward leading to the arrest of a suspect believed to be involved in a murder in the Ypsilanti area in June. According to the U.S. Marshals, 19-year-old Coreyon Brown was identified as the suspect involved in a murder on June 28 in the West Willow Area of Ypsilanti. Officials say Brown was allegedly involved in an argument with someone on Facebook, then went to the victim’s house and shot the person. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, died outside of their home. “Brown’s alleged crime has demonstrated a clear disregard...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Hit-and-run suspect arrested after police chase in Southfield, officials say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A man wanted for hitting and killing a Detroit father is arrested after a three-week manhunt. Officials say the man was taken into custody following a police chase in Southfield. A tip call to crime stoppers helped police identify the driver who hit and killed Lamar...
Detroit News
Detroit native exonerated at age 63, citing former detective's false confessions
Mark Craighead was exonerated of a 20-year-old manslaughter conviction Friday after the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office decided against retrying the 63-year-old Detroit resident. In a virtual hearing before Wayne County Circuit Judge Shannon Walker, Prosecutor Kym Worthy's office dropped the case after exhausting its appeals of Walker's February 2021 order...
Lawsuit filed by man who spent 15 years in prison for fatal fire in Oakland County
A man who won his freedom last year after 15 years in prison filed a lawsuit against people involved in his case, including investigators, a prosecutor, and jailhouse informants who testified against him. Juwan Deering, who has always maintained his innocence, was convicted of setting a fire that killed five...
Macomb County police chief facing charges for allegedly searching woman in police information system
A police chief in Macomb County is expected to turn himself in after he was caught misusing a statewide law enforcement system to search information on a woman, officials confirmed on Friday.
3-year-old Detroit girl in serious condition after she was shot while allegedly playing with gun
A 3-year-old girl is in temporary serious condition after Detroit police say she shot herself while playing with a gun. Police say that incident happened at a home on Littlefield on Detroit’s west side.
deadlinedetroit.com
Girl, 3, Accidentally Shoots Herself on Detroit's West Side
A 3-year-old girl on Detroit's west side accidentally shot and wounded herself Thursday morning after getting hold of a gun, Fox 2 reports. The child, who underwent surgery at Children's Hospital, is in temporary serious condition, the Detroit Police tells the station. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. at a...
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights home invasion suspect caught in the act after 77-year-old victim flees, calls police
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home invasion suspect was caught in the act after allegedly breaking into a Dearborn Heights home last week, police said. Michael Clegg, 33, of Taylor, is charged with armed robbery, first-degree safe breaking, first-degree home invasion, interfering with crime report, possession of a weapon as a felon, and felony firearms, in connection with the July 27 crime.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 hurt at Oakland County house party when neighbor ‘came over and began to stab people,’ police say
PONTIAC, Mich. – Four people were injured at an Oakland County house party when a neighbor “came over and began to stab people,” according to police. The incident happened June 25 at a home in the 700 block of Newman Lane in Pontiac, officials said. Oakland County...
