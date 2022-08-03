As overdose deaths rise, community partners call on Metro Government to act

Read on www.wlky.com
Louisville receives special honor highlighting success of Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is one of 10 communities gaining national recognition for efforts to promote success in the community. “It's just not housing. It's education. It's health care. It's the full gamut of what someone needs to succeed and thrive,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. In 2015, Louisville...
50,000 doses of fentanyl intercepted in Louisville raises concerns for several
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Federal officials say they seized a shipment coming through Louisville with enough fentanyl pills to kill more than 50,000 people. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the shipment was coming through UPS Worldport at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport Thursday morning. The shipment originated in India and was bound for a home in Brampton, Ontario, Canada.
Urologic care business in Louisville pays $60K fine for violating ADA
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – The largest provider of urologic care in the greater Louisville area has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve allegations that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by failing to provide individuals with mobility disabilities equal access to its services and facilities. According to...
Jefferson County Fire Department celebrates 22 new graduates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Fire Department graduated 22 new members Friday, and the new firefighters are ready to serve. "We're just getting started," said Jefferson County firefighter Morgan Cornell. "We'll celebrate today, but we've got a lot of work to do, a lot of work ahead of us."
JCPS to start school year with masks as COVID-19 levels stay high
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools will start classes next week with mandatory masking. The mask mandate for JCPS kicked in again July 25 when COVID-19 spread in Jefferson County reached the highest level, triggering their policy: masks will be required when the county is red. The...
'How many more people have to die?': Louisville group works to end drug overdoses in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of Vocal Kentucky gathered at Jefferson Square Park Wednesday to share their "roadmap to ending drug overdoses." Their plan includes funding for housing, better access to services and treatment and stopping the criminalization of drug use. "When you provide people the tools, the education, the...
Marine Corps holding donation drive to help families in eastern Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Marine Corps is collecting donations for people impacted by the flood in eastern Kentucky, and they need the community's support. “All Marines, this is what we do. We don't ever leave another brother behind. If it's something that they need, here we come,” said Michael Rice.
JCPS still experiencing staff shortages despite first day of school approaching
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. — The state's largest school district will head back to class on Aug. 10, but despite best efforts, it won't be fully staffed. The district is still short around 300 teachers, despite a vast search and over 100 job offers being extended this week alone, Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio said.
Officials: Louisville officers seized over 50,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized a shipment of fentanyl on Thursday that officials say could have been used to kill more than 50,000 people. CBP says the shipment was arriving from India, where it was manifested as medicine, and headed toward a...
'This is some justice': Activists in Louisville react to charges in Breonna Taylor case
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Emotions were high Thursday for the local leaders and activists in Louisville, who joined Taylor's family at Jefferson Square Park in downtown Louisville to rally after the results of theDOJ investigation were announced. The report comes 874 days after the death of Taylor, and the community...
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
Metro Hall donation drive: Community fills multiple trucks in hours for flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In front of Metro Hall Wednesday, donations poured in. From paper towels to baby wipes, wash cloths, shampoo, and everything in between. And people like Bobby McDaniel, who made the drive across the bridge from southern Indiana, didn't think twice about it. "It's just what I...
UofL Health holds all-day system-wide hiring event to fill hundreds of open positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health hosted an all-day job fair Wednesday for hundreds of job openings. “This isn't really a job you can just do. There has to be some sort of passion behind it,” Kara Willis, UofL Health Jewish Hospital nurse manager. Willis was at the event,...
Retired LMPD officer using TikTok fame to help with eastern Kentucky flood relief
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Michael Arterburn did not expect to be creating TikToks after he retired from LMPD. Fast forward a year and a half, he's not only creating TikToks regularly, but he's also creating content that gets millions of views. "I try to gear my videos as if I'm...
Kentucky leaders react to new charges in Breonna Taylor's death
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than two years after a police raid on Breonna Taylor's home, federal charges have been filed against multiple officers for their alleged role in her death. Her killing by officers led to months of unrest in Louisville and beyond. Before Thursday, only one officer was...
National Street Rod Association comes back to Louisville for 53rd year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 53rd annual National Street Rod Association rolled back into Louisville Wednesday morning. Louisville has welcomed this group for 28 years, and this year will be the 25th consecutive one. The association kicked off its return with a parade. Their route began at the University of...
Street Rod National is rolling into town bringing with it an economic boost for Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than 30,000 hot rods have been rolling into Louisville over the past few days, but they're bringing more than just a fancy set of wheels with them. The city is expecting the National Street Rod show to generate over $17m in economic impact. "It's huge....
3 people shot at west Louisville fast-food restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people were shot Friday night at a Long John Silver's restaurant in west Louisville. Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said officers were called to the 3400 block of West Broadway in the Shawnee neighborhood just after 8:15 p.m. Officers on scene around 8:30 p.m. were investigating inside the restaurant.
Beshear calls for use of masks at indoor events and in schools
More Covid-19 shots as CDC sees all counties at elevated risk. Kentucky still has 80 of its 120 counties are at the highest risk level for Covid-19, and the state no longer has any counties at a low level, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention risk map. Last week, seven were rated at low risk.
