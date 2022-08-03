ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos sign RB Max Borghi, place WR Tim Patrick and RB Damarea Crockett on IR

By Zac Wassink
 2 days ago
Nov 26, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars running back Max Borghi (21) celebrates with fans following a 40-13 victory against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos had a brutal Tuesday and lost both wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett to torn ACL injuries. Neither Patrick nor Crockett will return to play this season, and the Broncos confirmed that news on Wednesday.

As Aric DiLalla noted for the team's website, the Broncos have officially placed Patrick and Crockett on injured reserve, which makes the pair ineligible to participate in the upcoming campaign. In a corresponding roster move, Denver signed undrafted free-agent rookie running back Max Borghi.

Borghi had a tryout with the Broncos during their June rookie minicamp. At the time, offensive coordinator Justin Outten noted that Borghi "did some really nice things" even though he didn't earn a gig with the organization before Wednesday.

"He's got good twitch, he's patient, he waits for that lane to open and then he pops it. He did a couple of good things in protection as well," Outten added about Borghi.

Borghi played his college football with the Washington State Cougars and tallied 880 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground to go along with 16 catches for 156 yards last season. He will enter the Denver depth chart beneath Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone and fellow rookie Tyreik McAllister.

Patrick suffered his injury while attempting to run after he caught a pass during team drills. Crockett, meanwhile, went down during a special teams drill.

