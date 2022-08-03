ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A look at Oregon’s struggling health care system

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon hospitals are facing a crisis — a lack of hospital beds. COVID-19 isn’t the only problem though. Oregon already had a low number of hospital beds, but with many health care workers leaving jobs for places with better pay, the health care system is struggling even more.
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program

Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets

If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
Portland Police Hires New Recruits

Portland police just swore in 16 new officers, the biggest classes in 20 years, and it’s looking for more. Chief recruited Sgt. Trevor Tyler said even though the city plans to fill 300 positions within the next three years, it’s still a very selective process, with only about 10 percent passing the screening process.
Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say

A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
Portland Chabad School Purchases New Building

The Maimonides Chabad School of Portland partnered with Chabad of Northeast Portland to purchase an 8,700-square-foot building that will serve both organizations. Portland’s eastside will finally have a Jewish day school and a new preschool when Maimonides Jewish Day School opens in its new home Sept. 6. Maimonides has...
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland

The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'

The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All

PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
Paper giant improves its offer after nine-day strike

About 140 workers at a North Portland paper packaging factory struck on July 17—and stayed out until July 26. With the help of a federal mediator, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 78 reached a tentative contract agreement July 28 with Graphic Packaging International. Members will vote on it any day. They had been working without general raises since their previous contract ended Feb. 28, 2020.
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
