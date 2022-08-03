Read on nwlaborpress.org
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
A beloved nurse retires after 43 years caring for patients at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital
The 10,000-mile journey from Kenya to Portland began, in so many ways, long ago in an Eastern Africa hospital where Bancy Gatimu, then 6, was being treated for malaria. “Two nurses there were so kind to me,” said Gatimu, who turns 70 in a few weeks. “They did everything for me. I just loved them. Because of them I dreamed of being a nurse.”
Readers respond: Get dining sheds out of streets
If my wife and I are to be lured back to shopping and dining in Portland as we so often did in years past, city leaders might consider literally opening up the streets by ending the program of outdoor dining sheds which take up sometimes half a block of parking in already congested areas, such as Northwest 21st and 23rd Avenues.
portlandobserver.com
Portland Police Hires New Recruits
Portland police just swore in 16 new officers, the biggest classes in 20 years, and it’s looking for more. Chief recruited Sgt. Trevor Tyler said even though the city plans to fill 300 positions within the next three years, it’s still a very selective process, with only about 10 percent passing the screening process.
These 12 Oregon counties at high risk for COVID, should consider masks: CDC
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The majority of Oregon counties are in a medium risk or lower category for COVID-19, with 12 Oregon counties still being recommended to wear masks by federal health officials.
Pedestrian dies on I-84, Portland police say
A crash early Sunday morning on Interstate 84 in Portland killed a pedestrian, police said. The driver, who has not been identified, remained at the scene just east of the Northeast 82nd Avenue exit, police said. Portland police released few additional details about the crash, which happened around 1:05 a.m....
anash.org
Portland Chabad School Purchases New Building
The Maimonides Chabad School of Portland partnered with Chabad of Northeast Portland to purchase an 8,700-square-foot building that will serve both organizations. Portland’s eastside will finally have a Jewish day school and a new preschool when Maimonides Jewish Day School opens in its new home Sept. 6. Maimonides has...
EDITOR: City approves contested zoning change in Westmoreland
The editor presents a pageant of planning: How the city dealt with a zoning request that broke all of its standardsThis story began months ago — with a request for a zoning change on a commercial property which stretches from S.E. Insley on the north to Reedway on the south, on the west side of Milwaukie Avenue. There are two-story business buildings there now, and a sizeable parking lot in the center of the property, facing the west end of Harold Street. The property actually crosses over the Oaks Bottom bluff at the northwest corner, and the geologically-recognized landslide...
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
Families mourn 2 Portland teens shot at Vancouver house party
Alexander Castagnoli played with his nephew so often that the 18-month-old boy’s first word was not “mama” or “dada” but “Alex.” Now the toddler walks through the house still calling for him, his grandmother said. Athletic and outgoing, 19-year-old Castagnoli died July 17...
nwlaborpress.org
Paper giant improves its offer after nine-day strike
About 140 workers at a North Portland paper packaging factory struck on July 17—and stayed out until July 26. With the help of a federal mediator, Association of Western Pulp and Paper Workers (AWPPW) Local 78 reached a tentative contract agreement July 28 with Graphic Packaging International. Members will vote on it any day. They had been working without general raises since their previous contract ended Feb. 28, 2020.
Editorial: Withholding officer’s name a threat to Portland Police credibility
On July 24, a Portland Police officer fatally shot an armed man who had fired his gun and was struggling with another officer, as a video shows. Less than 12 hours later, the officer who killed the suspect was identified as Mina Cavalli-Singer. On July 27, a Portland Police officer...
Driver, 15, unhurt in crash that critically hurt motorcyclist, 22
A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a collision with a Dodge Nitro driven by a 15-year-old girl, Vancouver police said.
Son mourned after falling off paddleboard, drowning in Columbia River
This summer, the Portland metro area has witnessed many fatal drownings, including one that claimed the life of 30-year-old Jason Karr at Frenchman’s Bar Park in Vancouver.
kptv.com
Historic theater partially collapses in 3-alarm fire in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Roseway Theater in northeast Portland on Saturday morning. Portland Fire & Rescue said just before 6 a.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the theater at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 72nd Avenue. It was initially called as a two-alarm response but later upgraded to three-alarm. The first arriving firefighters saw flames coming through the roof. They forced entry and began searching for fire, but the floor began to collapse. This forced crews to move outside and fight the fire from the exterior.
Cyclist, 24, dies when hit by Lincoln in Clark Co
A 24-year-old bicyclist died when a driver ran a red light and hit him on SR-503 in Clark County, the Washington State Patrol said Saturday night.
