Elections panel declines to recommend charges in ballot case

wtmj.com
2 people from Wisconsin dead after lightning struck near the White House
Two people from Wisconsin were killed after being struck by lightning at the park next to the White House in Washington, D.C. Two others are in critical condition. Janesville, Wis. residents James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, were pronounced dead Friday morning, according to D.C. Police. First responders got...
wtmj.com
5Q: The Newlywed Edition
Wisconsin’s Morning News sports anchor Bryan Dee is getting married!. Erik and Vince decided a 5Q was necessary in order to determine if Bryan is a good match for his bride-to-be.
wtmj.com
Heavy rain likely to end weekend
After heat advisories persisted throughout Southeastern Wisconsin Saturday, heavy rain is expected across the area. The National Weather Service in Milwaukee Sullivan says several rounds of storms capable of producing heavy rain will move through the area starting Saturday night and persisting through Monday morning. In a bulletin the agency says “the general expectation is for the first round to occur tonight (Saturday night) and the second round to occur Sunday evening into Monday morning.”
