ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, OH

The Organ Historical Society Visits an Historic Organ in Junction City

By Alexa Minton
WHIZ
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on whiznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition. At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Kindergarten Backpack and School Supply Giveaway at Mid East

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The start of the school year is around the corner, and kindergarteners enrolled in a Muskingum County school can get their school supplies for free!. The backpack and school supply giveaway will be held tomorrow, August 6th at Mid East. Marsha Tilton, the Muskingum County Family and Children First Coordinator says that this event has been very helpful to families in the past.
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Junction City, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Perry County, OH
Government
County
Perry County, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
WHIZ

Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Community Youth Foundation Membership Drive

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation is now accepting applications for new members for the 2022-2023 school year. CYF participates in many community service events, grant making, fundraising and social activities like their upcoming Halloween themed dance. CYF Treasurer, Luc Scott, shared with us what being a member...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pipe Organ#Organs#Roman Catholic Church
Alina Andras

Three great pizza places in Ohio

Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

ZAAP Gallery hosts Foot-By-Foot Art Auction

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is featuring art from their featured artist this month and is excited to launch their Foot-by-Foot auction. This month the ZAAP gallery in downtown Zanesville is featuring local artist Frank Fazakas. His work features detailed acrylics of landscapes, ships, and a few Zanesville monuments. Fazakas is also a board member with ZAAP – and assisted in planning the gallery’s foot-by-foot auction.
ZANESVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
WHIZ

Buckeye Lake to Host 37th Annual Tour of Homes

BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio – Buckeye Lake is a nearby destination that offers a fun, lakeside environment for tourists as well as the residents. Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association members Marnita Swickard, Deb Sturm and Jim Ward discussed the 37th Annual Tour of Homes and what makes it stand apart from other home touring events.
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH
WHIZ

Betty Rose Wagner

Betty Rose Wagner, 91 of Zanesville died at 1:00 PM August 4, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a short illness. She was born August 7, 1930 in Toboso, Ohio the daughter of Theodore Clark Sr. and Adah (Fouch) Clark. Betty was always a dedicated family person who worked hard all her life to give her family a better life.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Art Show at Zane Grey Preschool

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane Grey Preschool held their first ever art show Wednesday morning. The idea of the show came from their new curriculum. STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Zanesville teacher of 20 years, Lisa Clark, is passionate about the program and shared her excitement with us....
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Frederick Charles Fisher Sr.

Frederick Charles Fisher Sr., 89 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1933, in Zanesville Ohio, son of the late Lawrence Fisher and Helen Crawley Fisher. Fred was a veteran of the Marines, having served in the Korean War. He later worked as a businessman, having 3 car dealerships and a gun store. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and guns; but his passion was buying and selling cars.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was convicted Friday of dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy