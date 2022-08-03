The Organ Historical Society Visits an Historic Organ in Junction City

Read on whiznews.com
Mount Vernon News
Knox County Landmarks Foundation protests demolition of downtown properties
MOUNT VERNON – The Knox County Landmarks Foundation told the Mount Vernon City Council it was upset with city plans to tear down three historic properties downtown even as the city closed on the fourth and final property for its municipal court project. The city announced on July 26...
WHIZ
McHugh Dealership Donates to Eastside Ministries’ ‘Tools for School’
ZANESVILLE, Oh- School supplies are in heavy demand with the return of school quickly approaching, McHugh Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Fiat is partnering with Eastside Community Ministry for their ‘Tools for School’ campaign. The partnership is in their 10th year, and the car dealership has donated $5,500 to...
WHIZ
Munson School and Mosaic Tile Property Demolition Bidding Underway
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Land Reutilization Corporation is still working on the demolishing of the Mosaic property and Munson school. Each property is up for bid for demolition. At the pre-bid meeting on July 28th, 2022, 18 demolition contractors attended and were interested in Mosaic property. Several...
WHIZ
Kindergarten Backpack and School Supply Giveaway at Mid East
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The start of the school year is around the corner, and kindergarteners enrolled in a Muskingum County school can get their school supplies for free!. The backpack and school supply giveaway will be held tomorrow, August 6th at Mid East. Marsha Tilton, the Muskingum County Family and Children First Coordinator says that this event has been very helpful to families in the past.
cwcolumbus.com
Central Ohio rescue group helping find homes for dogs displaced by Kentucky flooding
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Devastating flooding in Kentucky destroyed homes and left many displaced. A Central Ohio dog rescue group is working to find forever homes for some dogs after flood waters demolished an animal shelter. Stop the Suffering is a Columbus, Ohio-based nonprofit that rescues dogs and cats...
WHIZ
Mid-East CDL Center Grand Opening
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Mid-East Career Commercial Drivers License training and testing facility held their grand opening on Friday. The Centers Board of Education paid $1.2 for the facility and another $200,000 for the back 11 acres. Superintendent of Mid-East CTC, Matt Sheridan, says in the past they offered CDL training...
WHIZ
Chandlersville Community Building Cuts Ribbon on New Stage Ahead of Homecoming Weekend
CHANDLERSVILLE, Oh – The Chandlersville Community Building cut the ribbon on a new stage Friday morning. This comes just hours before they kick off their Homecoming weekend!. The new stage replaces their old one and will be put to good use this weekend and at the other events hosted throughout the year!
WHIZ
Community Youth Foundation Membership Drive
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Community Youth Foundation is now accepting applications for new members for the 2022-2023 school year. CYF participates in many community service events, grant making, fundraising and social activities like their upcoming Halloween themed dance. CYF Treasurer, Luc Scott, shared with us what being a member...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Another car wash coming to Chillicothe on former Sumburger lot
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A new car wash is being built on the former Sumburger lot in Chillicothe. A banner went up this week at 1481 North Bridge Street that “Take 5” was “coming soon.”. Take 5 is the second car wash company to announce in recents...
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
WHIZ
ZAAP Gallery hosts Foot-By-Foot Art Auction
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Appalachian Arts Project is featuring art from their featured artist this month and is excited to launch their Foot-by-Foot auction. This month the ZAAP gallery in downtown Zanesville is featuring local artist Frank Fazakas. His work features detailed acrylics of landscapes, ships, and a few Zanesville monuments. Fazakas is also a board member with ZAAP – and assisted in planning the gallery’s foot-by-foot auction.
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
WHIZ
Buckeye Lake to Host 37th Annual Tour of Homes
BUCKEYE LAKE, Ohio – Buckeye Lake is a nearby destination that offers a fun, lakeside environment for tourists as well as the residents. Buckeye Lake Area Civic Association members Marnita Swickard, Deb Sturm and Jim Ward discussed the 37th Annual Tour of Homes and what makes it stand apart from other home touring events.
WHIZ
Betty Rose Wagner
Betty Rose Wagner, 91 of Zanesville died at 1:00 PM August 4, 2022 at the Genesis Morrison House Hospice following a short illness. She was born August 7, 1930 in Toboso, Ohio the daughter of Theodore Clark Sr. and Adah (Fouch) Clark. Betty was always a dedicated family person who worked hard all her life to give her family a better life.
WHIZ
Art Show at Zane Grey Preschool
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Zane Grey Preschool held their first ever art show Wednesday morning. The idea of the show came from their new curriculum. STEAM focuses on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. Zanesville teacher of 20 years, Lisa Clark, is passionate about the program and shared her excitement with us....
Columbus Police Announce Impounded Vehicle Auction This Weekend
COLUMBUS, OH – The first of three auctions by the Columbus Police Department for the...
WHIZ
Frederick Charles Fisher Sr.
Frederick Charles Fisher Sr., 89 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2022. He was born on February 11, 1933, in Zanesville Ohio, son of the late Lawrence Fisher and Helen Crawley Fisher. Fred was a veteran of the Marines, having served in the Korean War. He later worked as a businessman, having 3 car dealerships and a gun store. He enjoyed fishing, gambling, and guns; but his passion was buying and selling cars.
WHIZ
Man convicted on charges related to unlicensed funeral homes
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man accused of running unlicensed funeral operations in four counties across Ohio was convicted Friday of dozens of felony charges. Shawnte Hardin, 41, maintained his innocence after a Lucas County Common Pleas Court judge found him guilty of 31 counts, concluding a bench trial that began earlier this year, Hardin, who was acquitted on six counts, is due to be sentenced Aug. 26, but it was not clear Friday if he would be facing a lengthy prison term.
WHIZ
I Feel the Need…The Need…For a Fur-Ever Home! Animal Shelter Society Pet of The Week…
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Meet the Animal Shelter Society Pet of the Week, Goose. He is a very handsome 2 year-old domestic shorthair cat. Named after the iconic Top Gun character, Goose has a great personality, does well with other cats and kids and loves people!. Animal Shelter Society Executive...
