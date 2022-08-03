ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Something’s Cooking: Edd’s Place

WESTBROOK, CT (WFSB) - A Westbrook business owner says music sent her around the country, but food brought her back to Connecticut. In this week’s Something’s Cooking, Eyewitness News visits Edd’s Place, a rockin’ riverside restaurant. Liz Wood made incredible music while living in Los Angeles...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some CT Restaurants, Cafes Change Hours Because of Heat

Thursday is another hot day and some local restaurants and cafes are closing early or modifying what they are serving because of the heat. J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville is closing early to keep kitchen staff safe. A heat advisory is in effect for Thursday and Friday and temperatures Thursday...
PLAINVILLE, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glastonbury, CT
Portland, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Portland, CT
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Heat and Dry Conditions Affecting Connecticut Farms

The high heat and drought-like conditions we’ve experienced in Connecticut this summer have had an effect on food grown in the state. At Cold Spring Brook Farm in Berlin, the owners switched several years ago from overhead watering to using a drip irrigation system that waters the plants right at the roots. With so little rain this summer, they’ve had to rely on that irrigation system even more to try and keep their plants alive, while being mindful not to drain their wells.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Campers#Sunscreen#Cliff Jumping#Camps Keep Swimmers#Ymca Camp Ingersoll
FOX 61

Seniors concerned about health find ways to stay cool during heat

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The ozone conditions in Connecticut on Friday increase the likelihood of respiratory symptoms and breathing discomfort in sensitive groups of people, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP). The heat and humidity will continue until early next week. While many enjoy the summer...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

What the latest heat wave means for your car

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - If unchecked, the heat can cause serious damage to your car. The heat can kill the battery or cause damage to the engine. Channel 3 spoke with an auto repair shop who says the key is just keeping a constant eye on the well-being of your car.
WATERBURY, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Eyewitness News

Common medications can make you sensitive to heat!

A momma bear and her two cubs tried to beat the heat in Simsbury by climbing down into a storm drain. “When we put a flashlight down there it was a tagged bear looking up at us which is the last thing you expect to see,” said Scott Conrad, Simsbury.
SIMSBURY, CT
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Freebie Friday

(WTNH) – It’s the end of the week, which means you may be looking for something to do this weekend that won’t break the bank. Free concerts are back in Hartford, they started this week. So, mark your calendar for next week, they’re held on Thursday nights at the Old State House Lawn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
milfordmirror.com

Extreme heat to continue into next week in CT, weather service says

Those seeking relief from the sweltering temperatures will be discouraged: The heat is expected to continue in Connecticut into early next week, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory will continue until 8 p.m. Friday. The weather service warned of maximum heat index values ranging from the mid-90s...
NBC Connecticut

Tips to Save Energy During Heat Wave

As the hot weather in Connecticut continues, power companies are asking customers to use energy wisely. “A portion of our energy costs each year are based on the days when we use the most electricity. We want to keep that peak as low as possible," said Chris Riley, a spokesperson for Norwich Public Utilities. "Second, we want to make sure our equipment has the chance to cool off. It is being used and taxed a great deal during the day. So if we can decrease that amount, it is less wear and tear on our equipment.”
NORWICH, CT
westernmassnews.com

People advised to avoid swimming in the Connecticut River due to sewage overflow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A sewage alert has been issued for the Connecticut River. With the hot weekend ahead, this is sure to impact cooling-off plans for many. It’s something we’ve been seeing this summer, alerts from the Springfield Water and Sewer Commission, asking people to avoid the Connecticut River for the next 48 hours due to a sewage overflow, with the latest one coming Friday afternoon.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Register Citizen

Reward offered after kittens abandoned on side of Southington road

SOUTHINGTON — An animal rights group is offering a reward for the arrest and conviction of those responsible for abandoning six kittens on the side of a road. The kittens, which are friendly and are believed to have been pets, were found in the Crescent Lake area of Southington, parkland in the northeastern corner of town.
SOUTHINGTON, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy