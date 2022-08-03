Rob Portman: Schumer-Manchin throw the book tax at U.S. companies

Read on www.richlandsource.com
Related
GOP Sen. Pat Toomey says Joe Manchin was 'taken to the cleaners' on the Democratic-led climate and tax deal
"He gets the promise that someday in the future, they'll pass some kind of legislation about energy infrastructure," Toomey said of Manchin on CNN.
Washington Examiner
Manchin-Schumer OKs paying 300 IRS agents same as Harris
The tax and spend deal cut by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes a provision to allow the Internal Revenue Service to create a high-priced strike force of 300. According to a new congressional analysis, the pay for those 300 could be as high as the...
McConnell doesn’t answer directly when asked if Manchin and Schumer ‘played’ him
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to say on Fox News whether Democratic senators outsmarted him in their plan to pass their proposed climate, healthcare and tax legislation. Mr McConnell went on Special Report on Wednesday, where Bret Baier asked a question from a viewer on whether he got “played” when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced their deal on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 last week. News of the deal came after the Senate passed a bill to bolster the semiconductor industry. The Senate minority leader had previously said he...
Washington Examiner
Manchin votes with GOP to cancel Biden environmental permitting rule
The Senate passed a resolution Thursday canceling a Biden administration rule governing environmental reviews for infrastructure projects that Republicans have argued made permitting more onerous, holding up construction. All 49 Republicans present, and the lone Democratic vote of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), were enough to pass the Congressional Review Act...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sen. Susan Collins warns that Democrats' surprise climate deal could endanger bipartisan support for same-sex marriage bill
The moderate Republican told HuffPost this week that the timing of Sens. Schumer and Manchin's agreement "could not have been worse."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
CNET
More Stimulus Checks in 2022: These States Are Sending Out Payments in August
Last week, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's plan to send out a $250 tax rebate check cratered after legislators failed to come to a consensus. But, thanks to an obscure voter referendum, residents will likely get a payout anyway. According to the 1986 statute, once state tax revenue reaches a certain...
thecentersquare.com
Not all in Ohio happy with federal CHIPS Act passage
(The Center Square) – Intel is ready to move forward with its planned $20 billion new plant in central Ohio after Congress moved forward with the CHIPS Act this week, but some Ohio congressmen believe giving money to big business was the wrong move. U.S. Reps. Jim Jordan, Warren...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan waves off support from AOC in his Ohio Senate bid: 'It's not a helpful endorsement here'
Rep. Tim Ryan told NBC News that AOC's support of his Ohio Senate campaign wasn't "helpful." The progressive lawmaker quickly became a magnet for GOP attacks after she entered politics. Ryan is running in an open-seat race in a Midwestern state that trended Republican in recent years. Rep. Tim Ryan,...
Republican congressman who voted to impeach Trump wins primary, CNN projects
Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse and Democrat Doug White will advance to the general election out of the top-two primary in Washington's 4th Congressional District, CNN projects.
Meet the House Republican who impeached Trump and escaped his fury
HANFORD, Calif. — Most of the 10 House Republicans who backed Donald Trump’s second impeachment have faced the career-threatening consequences of his wrath. Not David Valadao. The 45-year-old California Republican isn’t coasting to reelection, though. He’s running to hold turf that got bluer after redistricting, against a formidable...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Pelosi set to scam Manchin the same way she scammed the Squad
Remember when Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wanted the House to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act but the "Squad" insisted on Senate passage of Biden’s $3 trillion Build Back Better agenda first?. Eventually, the Squad caved, voting for the infrastructure bill in early...
The Winner Of The Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Will Only Get To Keep About $433 Million After Taxes
I’ll never forget watching gameshows with my parents as a kid, or seeing signs of the Mega Millions and telling my dad:. “Man, could you even imagine winning all that money?”. He always gave me a reminder that the government is gonna tax the everlivin’ bejesus out of whoever...
Democrats are working to get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema to yes on Manchin-backed climate, health, and tax bill
As Senate Democrats prepare to start voting on their in-progress climate, health care, and tax package this week, they are facing two big wild cards: the Senate parliamentarian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the only member of the Democratic caucus who has not publicly backed the legislation. The package, the...
eenews.net
Democrats have no appetite for yanking Manchin’s gavel
Democrats have little interest in removing Sen. Joe Manchin from the Energy and Natural Resources chair, despite calls from the environmental community to oust the Democratic West Virginia senator after he killed climate legislation last week. Many Democratic senators are trying to avoid talking about Manchin, given that they still...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dem Rep to Biden: Do not seek re-election in 2024, America needs Dems who will 'step up'
Democrat Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota revealed that he does not think President Biden should run for re-election in 2024 and that America needs "well-prepared Democrats" instead. Phillips, a moderate Democrat who currently represents Minnesota's Third Congressional District, is up for re-election this fall. The candidate spoke out against the...
Sen. Joe Manchin promotes bipartisan bill to safeguard the electoral vote count
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., said Wednesday that the bipartisan Electoral Count Reform Act of 2022 would prevent "bad actors" from manipulating the Electoral count for their benefit. He said he is proud to support the bipartisan bill. During prepared remarks before the Senate Committee on...
Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian on Saturday dealt a blow to Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices but left the rest of their sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepared for first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan rules arbiter, said lawmakers must remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill’s chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or...
VA secretary says Republican-backed amendments to burn pits legislation would lead to 'rationing of care for vets'
Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough on Sunday pushed back against Senate Republicans blocking passage of the administration-backed PACT Act, warning that if the chamber passes GOP senators' proposed amendment to the legislation aimed at providing care for veterans exposed to toxic burn pits, "we may have to ration care for veterans."
Comments / 0