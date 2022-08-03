SACRAMENTO, Calif. (August 2, 2022) – Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork culinary offerings has a new addition with the opening of Jayna Gyro this week in East Sacramento at the corner of Alhambra and Folsom Blvd. The restaurant and bar provide culturally exciting eats to the Sacramento food landscape with its Greek and Mediterranean inspired menu under the operation of Napa restaurateur Yusuf Topal.

