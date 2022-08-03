Read on fox40.com
David Garibaldi
What: Back To School Art Supply Drive + Live Stream. When: Saturday and Sunday 11 am – 4pm, August 6th, 2022. Where: War On Walls Studio, 500 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818. Register to watch live stream performance in person at garibaldiarts.com/studio. Why: Provide supplies for teachers who have used...
Localis
Awarded one of the 50 best restaurants to eat and drink wine at in the nation by wine enthusiast, Chef Chris Barnum brings his new Spain trip inspired menu.
At Ease Brewing
SUNDAY: 12-8PM Founded by a retired Army Colonel, Mike Conrad In Sacramento, Ca, At Ease Brewing Company Brews Some Of The Finest Quality Beers In Northern California. Visit Us In Midtown Sacramento At 1825 I Street. We Have 12 Taps And Lots Of Variety. FOLLOW US ON IG & FB...
Devyn Chambers
Sacramento’s Devyn Chambers competed in the usa track & field Junior Olympics July 29th. She finished 4th in the nation and is ranked number 1 for 14 year old girls in CA for long jump. She also jumped her personal best.
Jayna Restaurant
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (August 2, 2022) – Sacramento’s Farm-to-Fork culinary offerings has a new addition with the opening of Jayna Gyro this week in East Sacramento at the corner of Alhambra and Folsom Blvd. The restaurant and bar provide culturally exciting eats to the Sacramento food landscape with its Greek and Mediterranean inspired menu under the operation of Napa restaurateur Yusuf Topal.
Sacramento officer alerts family of house fire
The fire was determined to be caused by electrical wiring from lighting a chicken coop with extension cords. Abortion access bills make their way through the …. Metro Fire hires several new members with a SAFER …. Roadways impassable near Markleeville due to flood, …. El Dorado Hills community mourns...
