Man charged in murder of Anthony Long

One killed, one injured in crash on McKinley Highway in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a crash on Thursday afternoon that left one man dead and another man injured. Police were called just before 2:30 p.m. to the area of McKinley Highway and Hoosier Avenue. Their initial investigation found that Trevor Jacob Reasonover, 30, of Osceola was driving west on McKinley Highway and that a 30-year-old Mishawaka man was driving east on McKinley Highway when their vehicles collided.
IMPD arrests 2 in connection to July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have made an arrest in the July 3 murder of a 31-year-old man on the city’s northwest side. Police arrested 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler for their alleged involvement. On Sunday, July 3, police were called to the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive on a report of […]
Man accused of leading Sturgis officers on chase
STURGIS, Mich. - A 30-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly taking control of a vehicle and leading police on a chase, the Sturgis Department of Public Safety announced. At 10:47 p.m., Sturgis Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Griffith Street and Franks Avenue.
Man accused of cocaine, marijuana possession in traffic stop
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. - A Rolling Prairie man was arrested after he was allegedly found with cocaine and marijuana during a traffic stop, the Starke County Sheriff's Office announced. At 3:13 p.m. on Thursday, deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of S.R. 23 and C.R. 75 N. During...
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man
Man charged in armed robbery, death of Elkhart man. A South Bend man faces murder and robbery charges for his alleged role in the death of an Elkhart man in February. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office announced charges against Cecil Huston, 32, today. Yesterday, U.S. Marshals apprehended Huston...
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
D-Angelo Davis sentenced to life for 2020 double murder
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man was sentenced to life for double murder of a Kalamazoo Township couple on Friday, August 5. D-Angelo Davis was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for breaking into a Kalamazoo Township couple’s home and assisting in two murders.
Woman arrested on dealing and delivering drug charges in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police and the Marshall County Drug Task Force conducted an arrest during a traffic stop at the corner of Center Street and Laporte Street on Thursday at 3:45 p.m., according to the Plymouth Police Department. Lola D Fier was taken into custody on Level two drug charges...
Remembering Edith Schmucker, fourth victim of Wednesday's crash that killed Rep. Walorski and two staffers
NAPPANEE, Ind. -- Although most of the attention from Wednesday's fatal crash has been directed towards Rep. Jackie Walorski and her two staffers, the fourth victim, 56-year old Edith Schmucker, was reportedly just on her way home from work when she was hit head-on. Schmucker was originally thought to have crossed the center line and hit the vehicle driven by Walorski's campaign manager Zachery Potts, but after a revised accident report released by police, it was confirmed that Potts crossed the center line, leaving Schmucker not at fault for the crash.
Gary woman fatally shoots man after he attempts to break-in to her home
GARY, Ind. — A man was fatally shot after attempting to break-in to a woman’s home in Gary, Indiana. Police were dispatched around 5 a.m. Friday to the the 200 block of Roosevelt Street. According to police, a 36-year-old man attempted entry into a 56-year-old woman’s home by breaking through the window, and was shot by […]
Visitation arranged for Nappanee woman killed in deadly crash
Goshen Community Schools have a new bus schedule, new principal, and a really cool dual language immersion...
Plymouth man accused of leading police on pursuit, one woman injured following crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Thursday at 3:45 a.m. on a 2011 Ford Fusion on State Road 17 near Glenn Overmyer Drive, but the vehicle failed to stop, according to the Plymouth Police Department. The driver of the Fusion, 33-year-old Brett Kersey of Plymouth,...
Pipe bomb found at St. Joseph County home
Health officials pushing for mental health awareness after deadly shooting of Dante Kittrell. This comes nearly a week after a South Bend man who was going through a mental episode was shot and killed by police.
South Bend Police investigating Thursday night shooting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A shooting occurred on Cleveland Avenue Thursday night just before 11 p.m., according to the South Bend Police Department. One individual has been taken to the hospital for their injuries. The situation remains under investigation.
Deputies: 2 girls found after going missing in St. Joseph County, mom in custody
Two young girls have been found safe after being reported missing out of Centreville on Thursday. The St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office adds one person is in custody.
Pipe bomb discovered during search warrant on Hollyhock Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Officers discovered a pipe bomb during a search warrant in the 52000 block of Hollyhock Road on Wednesday, Indiana State Police announced. An investigation into a man wanted on a felony warrant led investigators to the residence on Hollyhock Road, where the St. Joseph County Police Department arrested two men on several charges.
Missing girls from St. Joseph Co. found safe; biological mother in custody
Two young girls are missing from the home of their foster parents in St. Joseph County. Police believe their mother took them.
Marshall County K9 sniffs out drugs from suspicious vehicle
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- Marshall County Deputies are getting more drugs off the streets with the help of their K9 Officer Bear. Deputies responded to the area of Fir Road and 9-B Road while attempting to find a suspicious vehicle on Thursday morning at around 5:15 a.m. Upon finding the...
