Hermiston, OR

elkhornmediagroup.com

Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay

PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone

RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
RICHLAND, WA
Hermiston, OR
Society
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Union, OR
Hermiston, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Society
buffalonynews.net

Bank of Idaho Acquisition Deal Closes

IDAHO FALLS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Bank of Idaho's expansion into eastern Washington is official, with closing documents on the acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations signed Friday, July 29. In May, the eastern Idaho-based bank announced the purchase of locations in Yakima, Dayton, Sunnyside, Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Projects abound to improve Umatilla

UMATILLA — Umatilla is in the midst of building, beautification and visitor signage improvements. The city has contracted with Merje Design of Westchester, Pennsylvania, to improve wayfinding signage for visitors to the city’s parks and other public areas. Six new murals are planned, as well.
UMATILLA, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Edmiston decries an out-of-touch Oregon Legislature

HERMISTON – Officers from the Hermiston Police Department responded to a theft in progress call from Walmart Wednesday evening and contacted the suspect, Robert Michael Stewart, in the Burger King parking lot. Chief Jason Edmiston said the officers placed Stewart in the back of a patrol car while they spoke with others involved in the incident.
HERMISTON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary

What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON

UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County

WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
EDNPub

Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District welcomes new chief

The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District recently announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Todd Dormaier. The district is a small, combination paid and volunteer fire department and emergency medical quick response service at 300 Sixth St. With seven paid staff, including the chief, URFPD handles more than 500 service calls per year.
UMATILLA, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5

On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
HERMISTON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities

RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...

