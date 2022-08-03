Read on nwlaborpress.org
elkhornmediagroup.com
Lawn-care workers are offered raise in pay
PENDLETON – Umatilla County has had no luck in finding lawn maintenance employees in the Pendleton area this summer. The offer was a paycheck of $13 an hour. Board of Commissioners Chairman John Shafer said that because the money set aside for that had not been paid out, the county could afford to offer more money.
Amazon delays or cancels dozens of facilities nationwide. What does it mean for Tri-Cities?
The Pasco warehouses were originally estimated to be done this month.
nbcrightnow.com
Richland nursing supervisor accused of diverting oxycodone
RICHLAND, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health Nursing Commission indefinitely suspended the license of registered Richland nurse, Emily Marie Hanson, for alleged misconduct on the job. She got her license in July 2013 and was working as a nurse supervisor at a local medical center around 2018-2019.
1st major solar farm planned near Tri-Cities. Learn more, speak up at local hearing
7 square miles are being leased for the project.
Why Do Tri-Cities Drivers Break This Simple Law All The Time?
Washington Drivers Are Required By Law To Stay Right Unless Passing. One of the most frustrating entrances onto Highway 395 doesn't have to be if drivers would just follow the rules of the road. Washington State Drivers Don't Have The Right Of Way When Merging Left. I'm continually blown away...
buffalonynews.net
Bank of Idaho Acquisition Deal Closes
IDAHO FALLS, ID / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / Bank of Idaho's expansion into eastern Washington is official, with closing documents on the acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations signed Friday, July 29. In May, the eastern Idaho-based bank announced the purchase of locations in Yakima, Dayton, Sunnyside, Kennewick...
Projects abound to improve Umatilla
UMATILLA — Umatilla is in the midst of building, beautification and visitor signage improvements. The city has contracted with Merje Design of Westchester, Pennsylvania, to improve wayfinding signage for visitors to the city’s parks and other public areas. Six new murals are planned, as well.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Edmiston decries an out-of-touch Oregon Legislature
HERMISTON – Officers from the Hermiston Police Department responded to a theft in progress call from Walmart Wednesday evening and contacted the suspect, Robert Michael Stewart, in the Burger King parking lot. Chief Jason Edmiston said the officers placed Stewart in the back of a patrol car while they spoke with others involved in the incident.
Soffits (Roof Overhang Covers) Collapse at Pasco Elementary
What began as some stucco patchwork on a Pasco elementary school has turned into a large construction fix. Soffits collapse in the courtyard of Mark Twain School. A soffit is either wood or cement board that is used to cover the underside of a roof overhang. It's designed to protect the structure as well as look more aesthetic.
Drastic Decreasing Daily Prices Highlight New Pasco Amazon Returns Store
Save A Ton Of Money At A New Liquidation Store In Pasco Washington. We recently did an article about Yakima's new liquidation store and now it looks like we've got our own new store right here in the Tri-Cities. A New Pasco Store Specializes In Amazon And Target Returns. What...
1 Tri-Cities state House race is nearly 3-way heat. Two others have clear leaders
Election night tallies for local state rep races.
nbcrightnow.com
Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Deputies, Dive Rescue Saves Struggling Swimmer from Columbia
Thanks to the efforts of Columbia Basin Dive Rescue and Benton County Sheriff's Deputies, a woman was quite possibly saved from drowning Thursday afternoon. A woman swimmer was struggling to get back to shore. Thursday afternoon, a woman was swimming in the Columbia River and was trying to get back...
clayconews.com
FATAL CRASH U.S. 730 IN UMATILLA COUNTY, OREGON
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 P.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
2022 Primary Election results for Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA – Voter turnout in Walla Walla County surpassed 24.49 percent on Election Day, according to the county auditor’s office. Of the 37,200 registered voters in the county, 9,110 returned their ballot by 5 p.m. on Aug. 2. An estimated 4,000 ballots are left to count. Additional...
Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District welcomes new chief
The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District recently announced the hiring of new Fire Chief Todd Dormaier. The district is a small, combination paid and volunteer fire department and emergency medical quick response service at 300 Sixth St. With seven paid staff, including the chief, URFPD handles more than 500 service calls per year.
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident US 730, Umatilla Co., Aug. 5
On Wednesday August 3, 2022, at about 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US 730 near milepost 182. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Saturn SUV, operated by Scott McBride, age 59, from Hermiston, was westbound when for unknown reasons crossed into the on-coming lane crashing into an eastbound Peterbilt Semi-truck, operated by Luis Sandoval, age 42, from Grand View, Washington. McBride was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Sandoval was un-injured in the crash. US 730 was closed for about seven (7) hours. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Fire District 1, Umatilla Police Department and ODOT.
Major work starts Monday to upgrade North First Place in Hermiston
HERMISTON — The first of three major capital improvement plan projects to upgrade underground utilities and the road surface on North First Place, Hermiston, resume Monday, Aug. 8. Work on North First Place between West Hartley and West Hermiston avenues could last up to two months, according to a...
nbcrightnow.com
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
