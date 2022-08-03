Read on stjosephpost.com
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
3 Missouri teens dead after ejected in rollover crash
CEDAR COUNTY—Three teens died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Cedar County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Toyota Scion driven by Clay W. Palmer, 19, Cleveland, Mo., was westbound on Highway B three miles east of Jericho Springs. The vehicle crested a hill, became...
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
SUV overturns in t-bone crash on Joplin’s Rangeline Road
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at 20th and Rangeline reports of a two vehicle crash, with rollover alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept Ladder 5, Rescue 1, Joplin Police, METS1 and METS32 ambulance responded. Duquesne Police Dept and MoDOT Emergency Response responded to assist. On...
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
News to Know: I44 body identified, Grove woman charged with trafficking Fentanyl, and dog rescued from Mother Nature’s Crack
MIAMI, Okla. – Authorities in Oklahoma identify a body found along I-44 near the Miami exit last week. Authorities say the body is that of 53-year-old Richard Atchley of Chelsea, Oklahoma. An autopsy determined Atchley died from being hit by a vehicle. Investigators say the driver did not stop or report the incident. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Quapaw Nation Marshal Service are trying to identify what vehicle was involved. More details here.
Grove, OK woman charged with trafficking fentanyl
GROVE, Okla. — A Grove, Oklahoma woman is charged with aggravated trafficking fentanyl. In May, investigators received a tip that Julie Wise was dealing large amounts of fentanyl pills from her home. After stopping a vehicle leaving Wises’ home for making an illegal u-turn, police found her in possession...
News To Know: body discovered by abandoned farmhouse, motorcycle hit and run, train collides with tractor trailer
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The Jasper County sheriff’s department opens an investigation after a body is found in a vehicle in a rural part of the county. Authorities say the body was found around 3:00 Wednesday afternoon near Civil War and Pine Road at a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown. Detectives say a vehicle was found behind the farmhouse with the body inside, believed to be that of a missing Alba woman, Michele Stone. Authorities do not suspect foul play at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Click here to read more about this story.
Tractor trailer overturns in crash with train in Coffeyville, Kan.
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Early Wednesday morning reports of a tractor trailer crash involving a train on South Walnut alerted E-911. Coffeyville Police, EMS and Coffeyville Fire responded emergency. Complete details regarding the crash are unknown however police state in a release of information there are no injuries. For the...
Kansas couple who lost their baby in Tulsa car accident speak out
COFFEYVILLE, Kan. — Parents Mariana Jabben and Jonathan Bilby are talking about their grief after a Tulsa woman caused a car accident that killed their baby and drastically altered their lives. Tulsa Police arrested 23-year-old Sadie White for first degree manslaughter. They say she was driving 73 mph in...
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
Highway Patrol Investigates Deadly Crash in Cedar County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that killed three in Cedar County. Troopers say the crash occurred along Highway B near Jerico Springs Thursday afternoon, when a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Clay Palmer went airborne before it crashed and flipped. Reports say during the crash,...
UPDATE: I44 fatality identified; Quapaw Marshals seeking witnesses
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – A man killed in a hit and run accident has been identified and the Quapaw Nation Marshal Service is looking for witnesses to the accident. Richard Lee Atchley, 53, died on July 29, said Charlie Addington, Quapaw Nation Chief Marshal. Atchley’s body was discovered around...
Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder
A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
Lightning strike blamed for fire and extended power outage in Fort Scott, Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — FSFD was dispatched to Evergy’s substation north of town Wednesday afternoon for a lightning strike that caused a fire. Crews set up a safe area and worked with Evergy to reduce any further emergencies. “Lightning knocked out half of the Substation. Evergy does not have a timeline yet of when they will have it fixed and...
Man wanted on felony warrants in Missouri, last seen in Oklahoma
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities search for a man with felony warrants out of Missouri and suspected of crime in Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Williams. “If you see him call 911 do not approach him.” – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office...
Woman arrested in Pittsburg after chase with 4-year-old in car
PARSONS, Kan. – A woman claims she’s going to be killed, then leads police on a car chase with her 4-year-old in the back. Police Chief Robert Spinks said, “It is situations like that this that unfold at alarming rates and are very fluid. It is a blessing that this individual was taken into custody, and nobody was injured. It is a great partnership with other agencies that make cases like this able to be resolved efficiently. I sincerely hope that the judicial branch of our government takes this opportunity to hold accountable the mother involved with endangering the life of her own child.”
ME says man struck, killed in I-44 hit-and-run last week; Victim identified
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — Last week we brought you the story of a body discovered by highway workers along I-44 in NE Okla. Now today more details are revealed that the male was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at approximately 1:45 pm the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Quapaw Nation Marshal Service and Ottawa County Sheriff’s...
