The Price Went Up: How The Lox Pulled Off Their Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Victory

Exclusive: Watch a Tense Dinner Unfold in Clip From ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ Season 2
These words open a new clip from the upcoming second season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, premiering exclusively via Complex. The tense dinner scene is led by Tony-winning performer Patina Miller, who plays the title character’s mother, Raquel. A mid-meal disagreement immediately raises the stakes of the moment, giving viewers some insight on what to expect when the series returns to Starz with its Season 2 premiere later this month.
Woody Harrelson Writes Poem to Viral Baby Lookalike
A baby from Northern Ireland went viral this week after her mother posted a picture of the infant, who closely resembles Woody Harrelson. “Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harreslon,” Dani Grier Mulvenna captioned a photo of her nine-month old baby, Cora, along with a side-by-side photo of the True Detective star.
You’re The Worst
Rating: TV-MA The best longform romantic comedy to grace television in ages is now available in its entirety on Hulu. You’re The Worst isn’t your typical romantic comedy series: it follows two people who are, well, the worst. Gretchen (Aya Cash) is a lazy, vain PR executive and Jimmy (Chris Geere) is a self-serious writer. After sabotaging the wedding of an ex, Jimmy hooks up with Gretchen and despite their efforts to keep their relationship strictly sexual, they begin to fall for each other and begin to give a healthy relationship a try. You’re The Worst is remarkable in that it manages to create a believable, constantly entertaining romantic comedy that ran over five seasons. The show also tackled mental health issues ranging from depression to PTSD to much critical acclaim. A romantic show for the cynic within all of us, You’re The Worst is dirty, funny, and dramatically complex all in equal measure.
JNR Choi Taps Fivio Foreign for New Single and Video “Amused”
JNR Choi continues his breakout year by dropping a new single and music video featuring Fivio Foreign. “Amused” isn’t the first time the two have joined forces, as JNR Choi previously enlisted Fivio for a remix to his hit single “To the Moon,” which peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 en route to earning a gold certification from the RIAA in June.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Split
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly called it quits. Sources “close to the couple” tell E! News the two made the decision earlier this week, after nine months of dating. The insider suggested the split was amicable, as the two have every intention to continue a friendship. The source added that Kardashian, 41, and Davidson, 28, still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” but determined their busy schedules and long distance “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”
The Best Moments From Drake’s Young Money Reunion Show
The Young Money Reunion concert may have gotten off to a slow start—two hours late to be exact—thanks to Lil Wayne being held up at the border, but nonetheless, fans were ecstatic to see the Big Three trio of Weezy, Drake, and Nicki Minaj together again at Toronto’s Budweiser stage on Saturday night. The evening was truly about giving Lil Wayne his flowers, and Drake and Nicki Minaj made sure that the Young Money founder felt their appreciation for giving them their careers.
Buni Delivers Pure Greeze In New “Gruesome” Video
Here to keep drill greezy and about as far from the mainstream as you can get, Buni returns with his new single “Gruesome”. The rapper’s had a busy year so far, dropping off a Mad About Bars freestyle and dropping two collaborations with his brother Russ and South London’s YV on “Reggae & Calypso” and “6am In Dubai”, both of which notched up some pretty insane streaming numbers.
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud Drop ‘You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check’ f/ Conway the Machine, and More
Jay Worthy and Harry Fraud team up once again to release their new collaborative album You Take the Credit, We’ll Take the Check. An official follow-up to Worthy and Fraud’s 2020 joint project Eat When You’re Hungry, Sleep When You’re Tired, the 14-track album features the previously released single “Helicopter Homicide,” as well as guest appearances from Conway the Machine, Curren$y, BandGang Lonnie Bands, Kamaiyah, Larry June, A$AP Twelvy, as well as others.
Def Jam Signee Armani White Shares New Single and Video for “Diamond Dallas”
Armani White, who recently signed a deal with Def Jam after blowing up this year on the strength of his viral hit “Billie Eilish,” returns with a new single and video “Diamond Dallas.”. The new track follows the success of the Neptunes-sampling “Billie Eilish,” which catapulted the...
Lil Baby and Lil Durk Earn Nine New RIAA Certifications
Lil Baby and Lil Durk will have to make more room on their mantels. On Friday, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the rappers had earned nine new certifications for The Voice of the Heroes. The collaborative project, which was released more than a year ago, has officially gone platinum along with two fan-favorite joints, “How It Feels” and the Travis Scott-assisted “Hats Off.”
Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero Go Back and Forth on IG After Viral Pro-Am Video
Dejounte Murray and Paolo Banchero have been going back and forth on Instagram after the Atlanta Hawks star made the No. 1 overall pick look silly during the Zeke-End pro-am basketball tournament in Washington on Sunday. Murray posted the video himself, welcoming the rookie to the NBA. “WELCOME TO THE...
Trippie Redd Joined by Offset and Moneybagg Yo for New Song and Video “Big 14”
Trippie Redd has called on the feature-crafting services of Offset and Moneybagg Yo for the new track “Big 14,” out Friday. Credited with production on the latest Trippie joint is Honorable C.N.O.T.E., whose years-long roster of instantly memorable placements includes previous Trippie tracks like “Ghost Busters” and “Dark Knight Dummo,” among a slew of other hits.
YK Osiris Reveals He Went Broke After Success of “Worth It”
YK Osiris admits his money management skills were once lacking. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, the Jacksonville rapper briefly opened up about his highly publicized financial issues. Osiris has made plenty of headlines for money owed to artists like Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Drake; the latter of whom offered to clear his $60,000 debt in exchange for an impromptu performance.
Lil Wayne Teases ‘Tha Carter VI’ During Performance at Young Money Reunion Concert
Lil Wayne took to the stage on Saturday night for the Young Money Reunion show at Drake’s October World Weekend festival, where he teased his forthcoming album Tha Carter VI. Wayne ended his performance by hyping the follow-up to his 2018 album Tha Carter V. “I’m working on Carter...
Tony Yayo Says He Brought J. Cole to 50 Cent Before He Was Signed by Jay-Z
Tony Yayo maintains he was an early believer in J. Cole, and even brought him to 50 Cent, before Jay-Z had the opportunity to sign the Fayetteville native. In a new interview with VladTV, Yayo claimed he was early on a number of artists, including Max B, French Montana, Danny Brown, and Nicki Minaj. “That’s one of my talents is finding the next ones, it’s easy,” he said around the 2 minute mark of the video above. The former G-Unit member recalled going to 50’s home in Connecticut with Cole, where he played “Simba,” off The Come Up Mixtape, Vol. 1.
Kylie Jenner and Stormi in London to Support Travis Scott Ahead of First Concert Since Astroworld Tragedy
Travis Scott will perform at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday night, marking his first performance since the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival last November. Ahead of his performance, Kylie Jenner and Stormi have been in London to support the Houston rapper, who will perform two sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena Saturday and Sunday night.
Saweetie Joins John Legend on New Song “All She Wanna Do”
Saweetie is a guest on the latest single from John Legend, whose new album LEGEND is out next month via Republic. The pianist/singer—who is expecting a baby with wife Chrissy Teigen, it was revealed this week—rolled out his “All She Wanna Do” track on Friday, marking the fourth single from the record.
Wiz Khalifa Apologizes to DJs Following Confrontation in Club: ‘It Was a Bit Much’
In an appearance on The Breakfast Club, Wiz Khalifa apologized to DJs worldwide following a video of a tense confrontation between him and two club DJs. "Well, first of all, I want to apologize to all the DJs and the entire DJ community for my behavior," said Wiz right at the top of the interview. "I do realize that it was a bit much and I'm a big enough man to be like, 'Yo, that shouldn't happen. That shouldn't go down. That's not how business gets handled and that's not how you get your point across.’ I apologize sincerely. I didn’t want to piss anybody off.”
Meek Mill Shows Off $200,000 Dream Catcher-Style Dreamchasers Chain
Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, Meek Mill took to Instagram on Saturday to show off a Dreamchasers chain. According to TMZ, the pendant, styled after a Native American dreamcatcher, cost a whopping $200,000. “A very powerful tribe in America,” Meek captioned the picture.
What to Watch: ‘Bullet Train,’ ‘Bodies, Bodies, Bodies,’ ‘Prey’ and More
This week is stacked with exciting new releases both in theaters and on streaming. Bullet Train is speeding into theaters on Friday, Aug. 5, while Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is getting a soft launch in select cities on the same day. So far, critics are not too fond of the Brad Pitt-led action flick, but that’s not stopping people from heading to the movies to watch this on the big screen—and to also watch Bad Bunny in his feature film debut. It’s an adventure that will for sure stress you out but keep you thoroughly entertained. Critics and viewers alike are already enjoying the A24 flick, though, and that will be in theaters everywhere next Friday.
