The Price Went Up: How The Lox Pulled Off Their Iconic ‘Verzuz’ Victory

Rating: TV-MA The best longform romantic comedy to grace television in ages is now available in its entirety on Hulu. You’re The Worst isn’t your typical romantic comedy series: it follows two people who are, well, the worst. Gretchen (Aya Cash) is a lazy, vain PR executive and Jimmy (Chris Geere) is a self-serious writer. After sabotaging the wedding of an ex, Jimmy hooks up with Gretchen and despite their efforts to keep their relationship strictly sexual, they begin to fall for each other and begin to give a healthy relationship a try. You’re The Worst is remarkable in that it manages to create a believable, constantly entertaining romantic comedy that ran over five seasons. The show also tackled mental health issues ranging from depression to PTSD to much critical acclaim. A romantic show for the cynic within all of us, You’re The Worst is dirty, funny, and dramatically complex all in equal measure.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO