ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
CBS Chicago

Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
ILLINOIS STATE
97ZOK

50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US

The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
GALENA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Electricity Supply#Electricity Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business
97ZOK

Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint

In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
thecentersquare.com

Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair

(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall

Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

A couple of COVID-19 updates

* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer

Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how

There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy