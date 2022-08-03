Read on www.utilitydive.com
Related
utilitydive.com
Entergy rate case spurs Texas regulators to assess potential utility ownership of EV charging stations
The Public Utility Commission of Texas will tackle the question of whether vertically-integrated utilities should be allowed to own electric vehicle charging facilities or other transportation electrification equipment, regulators said at a Thursday open meeting. The issue will be considered as part of an Entergy Texas rate case, in which...
Herald & Review
How Illinois agencies are working to get more electric vehicles on the road
SPRINGFIELD — Ten months after Illinois lawmakers passed the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act which set a goal of putting 1 million electric vehicles on state roads by the end of the decade, state agencies are engaged in a flurry of regulatory planning aimed at meeting those goals. The...
wmay.com
Stop producing ‘forever chemicals’ says Illinois Environmental Council
(The Center Square) – The national conversation about forever chemicals just hit home for many Illinoisans as testing found at least eight million residents get water from a utility where per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, were found. When six out of every 10 Prairie State residents turn on...
Some Parts of Illinois Got Hammered With Over a Foot of Rain
Last week, we saw historic rainfall and flooding in the St. Louis, Missouri area. This week, it's Illinois. Some parts of the state on Tuesday had over a foot of rain recorded. I saw this mentioned by Yahoo News and I've confirmed it with National Weather Service radars. They report...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Federal report calls out Illinois Department of Employment Security for failing to disclose data on misspending
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The U.S. Department of Labor wants to know how much of your money was misspent by the State of Illinois, but the Illinois Department of Employment Security isn't sharing that information. Thus, IDES has again been called out by the federal government in a scathing report just released Wednesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported, the report from the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General asking for immediate attention and action. It calls out Illinois and other states for failing to submit required information on the taxpayer dollars spent on federal...
starvedrock.media
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Illinois
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Illinois using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
50+ Reasons This Illinois Town is One of Best Fall Destinations in US
The fall season in Illinois looks pretty good in photos, but there's one place where it looks and feels best. It's time to start planning your leaf-peeping adventures. I've said this before so many times, this small Illinois town never disappoints. There's a special feeling I get every time I make this drive southwest of Rockford, and I think it's time to do it again.
Contact 2 explores root causes of high utility bills in the Metro East
While rain and flooding have dominated weather headlines for nearly two weeks, the summer heat is taking its traditional toll on local energy bills.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Survey Says Illinois Is Obsessed With This Fast Food Joint
In his song "We Didn't Start The Fire," Billy Joel sings the line "Rock and roller, cola wars, I can't take it anymore," which is a reference to the blood feud that was going on between Coca-Cola and Pepsi in the middle 1980s. The two soft drink giants went at it bare-knuckled trying to grab the most pop-drinking customers in the nation.
NBC Chicago
COVID ‘Surging' in Parts of Illinois, Chicago's Top Doc Says. Here's a Look at Where
While several Illinois counties remain under a high community level for COVID, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which locations are seeing the highest rates?. According to Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, southern Illinois "is surging" currently. "Chicago continues to have rates...
thecentersquare.com
Officials tout changes, economic impact of state fair
(The Center Square) – The countdown is on for the 2022 Illinois State Fair. The event in Springfield begins on Aug. 11 and runs for ten days. The event has been celebrated nearly every year since 1853 as a showcase for Illinois agriculture. During a fair preview event, Illinois...
Illinois’ sales tax holiday kicks off, but there is a catch
(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday. It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmuscatine.com
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall
Illinois farmer seeing crop loss from major rainfall. Multiple rainstorms have a southern Illinois farmer tallying up crop losses. “In the last three weeks we’ve had around 18 inches of rain that came in 6 different events.”. Josh Harris who farms near Clay City Illinois tells Brownfield the rain...
With election in three months, Pritzker announces millions for southern Illinois projects
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced two infrastructure projects totaling nearly $40 million for downstate Illinois as a part of tax increases for the "Rebuild Illinois" plan. Some question the timing with an election three months away. The Rebuild Illinois plan passed with bipartisan support in 2019...
fox32chicago.com
New Illinois Tyson Foods plant breaks ground downstate
CASEYVILLE, Ill. - Governor JB Pritzker helped to officially break ground Wednesday at the new Tyson Foods processing plant in downstate Illinois. Tyson is investing more than $180 million in the plant expansion in Caseyville, making it capable of producing 16 million pounds of product a year. The expansion will...
spotonillinois.com
A couple of COVID-19 updates
* Center Square... The Illinois Department of Human Services is restrained from relying on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's COVID-19 executive orders limiting transfers from county jails inmates deemed unfit for trial. When a court orders a criminal defendant unfit for trial, state law requires... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Tags:
tspr.org
Illinois geography plays a role in who gets lung cancer
Lung cancer rates in central and southern Illinois are double those in the Chicagoland region, according to the American Lung Association. Kristina Hamilton, who is advocacy director for the American Lung Association in Illinois, said smoking is the leading cause of lung cancer in the state. ”The smoking rates are...
New Study Shows Just How Badly People Want To Leave Illinois
At one point in our state's history, Illinois was a big growth spot in the country. During the 19th century up to just past the midpoint of the 20th century, people from all over the country and the world poured into Illinois. Then, as we approached the millennium, those numbers...
Illinois’ sales tax holiday begins: here’s a list of eligible items
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It will cost families a little less to get their kids ready for the school year as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies just kicked in. Senate Bill 157 reduces the 6.25% tax rate to 1.25% from now until August 14th. It was part of a $46.5 billion budget […]
nprillinois.org
The Illinois and Upper Mississippi Rivers are changing. Here's how
There's more water flowing through the Illinois and upper Mississippi rivers now than in the past few decades. That's one of the key takeaways from a recent report on ecological trends in the river systems. It's part of a study monitoring long-term changes in the rivers over the past three decades.
Comments / 0