Flood Advisory issued for Bledsoe, Rhea by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bledsoe; Rhea FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT/515 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east Tennessee, including the following counties, Bledsoe and Rhea. * WHEN...Until 415 PM CDT /515 PM EDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 112 PM CDT /212 PM EDT/, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Spring City, Stinging Fork Falls State Park, Melvine, Piney Falls State Park and Grandview. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Macon, Smith, Trousdale, Wilson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 13:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 14:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Macon; Smith; Trousdale; Wilson Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Smith, eastern Sumner, northeastern Wilson, southwestern Macon and Trousdale Counties through 200 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Gallatin to near Gordonsville. Movement was east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Carthage, Hartsville, Westmoreland, Gordonsville, Hickman, South Carthage, Bethpage, Dixon Springs, Pleasant Shade, Bledsoe Creek State Park and Dickerson Chapel Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 40 between mile markers 249 and 263. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
