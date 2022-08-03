ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open

By WLOS staff
WLOS.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wlos.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLOS.com

CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Government
Asheville, NC
Sports
WLOS.com

Local students hit the stage at Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to enjoy the theater. Among these campers is sure to be a future star of the stage! The students are participating in Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp, which is part of Asheville Community Theatre. For five days, the children use their imaginations and talents...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
ASHEVILLE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Jean King
WLOS.com

Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Skylanes bowling alley hosts first-ever PBA event in Asheville

Asheville — WLOS - The PBA filled the Skylanes bowling alley on Saturday for the Capstone Health Alliance Asheville Open. Full PBA members will earn points in this event towards the $100,000 2022 PBA RPI event in Las Vegas, Nevada. 88 bowlers entered into the tournament only the top 1/3 of the players advanced to the advancer's round.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#New York City#Usta
WLOS.com

Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Tennis
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
WLOS.com

American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
EDNEYVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy