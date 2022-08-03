Explore Asheville signs on as tourism partner of US Open

Read on wlos.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Highly anticipated new restaurant just opened in North CarolinaKristen WaltersBrevard, NC
11 Things to Do Alone in AshevilleBecca CAsheville, NC
Seven Ways to Beat the Heat with Kids near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Pet-Friendly Spots to Enjoy in Asheville with your DogThe Planking TravelerAsheville, NC
Chick-fil-A Location Hired “Volunteers” to Work For Chicken, Skirting U.S. Labor LawsJoel EisenbergHendersonville, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Community invited to weigh in on Asheville's Walton Street Park and Walton Street Pool
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Some upgrades are being planned for a beloved park and pool in Asheville, but city leaders say they want to hear more from the community before the changes take place. Asheville Parks & Recreation has allocated $500,000 for the improvement of recreation features in Walton...
WLOS.com
CarMax slated to open on Brevard Road in February 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Construction is moving forward on Asheville's first CarMax. The used car dealership is coming to the site of the former Toys R Us store on Brevard Road across from Asheville Outlets. CarMax officials said the store is expected to open in February 2023. CarMax operates...
WLOS.com
Mountain Area Pregnancy Services surprised with huge increase in state funding
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mountain Area Pregnancy Services, which was vandalized in June, is getting a major increase in state funding. Executive Director Kristi Brown got the news from Republican Sen. Chuck Edwards, who pushed for the increase and got it approved in the General Assembly. Brown said the...
WLOS.com
5 abandoned puppies in Polk County part of growing trend, animal shelter officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials at Western North Carolina animal shelters said they’ve noticed an uptick in animals being surrendered or abandoned. "It’s heartbreaking,” Heart of the Foothills Animal Rescue Executive Director Karen Parker said. “We’re here every day to save animals and give them a second chance."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Restaurant owner takes pride in prestigious wine award & the hard work leading to it
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local restaurant is one of 10 in Asheville to receive a prestigious wine award. Avenue M is typically packed with a waiting list but it’s when it’s empty, owner Ralph Lonow can really reflect on how much his restaurant has grown. “Sometimes...
WLOS.com
Tiny Tykes Triathlon gives youngest kids chance to compete, encourages active living
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Little ones and their cheering squads from all over Asheville gathered Sunday, Aug. 7 to compete in Pack Square Park for the Tiny Tykes Triathlon. Kids ages 3-6 biked laps around the park, splashed through the splash pad and then sprinted to the finish line.
WLOS.com
Local students hit the stage at Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to enjoy the theater. Among these campers is sure to be a future star of the stage! The students are participating in Tanglewood Youth Theatre Camp, which is part of Asheville Community Theatre. For five days, the children use their imaginations and talents...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Relatives confirm the body of a 20-year-old man who disappeared from Asheville more than a month ago has been found. A statement was posted on behalf of his parents to the Facebook group "Help us find 20-year-old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found at about 1 p.m. Monday. The man was last seen on June 24th leaving his home in west Asheville. At this time, law enforcement has not provided any statement.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLOS.com
Fuel prices continue down, for now...activity in the tropics may change that, experts say
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have fallen 16.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.97 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 55.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 97.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 13.1 cents in the last week and stands at $5.14 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Skylanes bowling alley hosts first-ever PBA event in Asheville
Asheville — WLOS - The PBA filled the Skylanes bowling alley on Saturday for the Capstone Health Alliance Asheville Open. Full PBA members will earn points in this event towards the $100,000 2022 PBA RPI event in Las Vegas, Nevada. 88 bowlers entered into the tournament only the top 1/3 of the players advanced to the advancer's round.
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools superintendent announces retirement
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — The search is on for a new superintendent at Haywood County Schools. On Monday, Aug. 9, Dr. Bill Nolte announced his retirement in meetings with principals and Central Office staff. His retirement is effective November 1, 2022. The Board of Education will immediately begin...
WLOS.com
Traffic Alert: I-26 closures planned as crews place girders over French Broad River
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of Interstate 26 will be closed nightly this week as crews work on the bridge over the French Broad River. Construction crews will be placing girders — steel beams more than 200 feet long — on a new section of bridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Authorities share more details after discovering body believed to be missing Asheville man
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities are sharing more details after discovering a body in the weeks-long search for a missing 20-year-old. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says authorities located human remains in a remote area of Curtis Creek on Monday afternoon. Detectives believe the body is that of 20-year-old Gabe Focaracci who has been missing from the Asheville area since June 24. A statement posted on behalf of his parents to a Facebook group titled "Help us find 20 year old Gabriel Focaracci," said the young man's body was found around 1 p.m. on Aug. 8.
WLOS.com
Kids of all ages get fitted for bike helmets during annual festival filled with fun
MILLS RIVER, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is a favorite for cyclists who love riding in the mountains. On Sunday, Aug. 7, beginner riders got a special treat for free bike helmet fittings. Volunteers with the Blue Ridge Bicycle Club, which welcomes riders of all ages, gave away...
WLOS.com
Boil Water Advisory issued while crews work on line on Montford Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Boil Water Advisory has been issued in the Montford community. Asheville officials said crews are working to repair a water line on Montford Avenue. Customers are advised to boil tap water for at least 1 minute before consumption. Once pressure returns, there is the...
WLOS.com
Agencies respond to Linville Access area of Lake James after report of drowning incident
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Emergency personnel responded to an area of Lake James on Saturday after a report of a drowning incident. Few details are available, but McDowell County Emergency Services Director William Kehler says personnel with McDowell County EMS were called to assist Burke County on the afternoon of Aug. 6 near the Linville Access area off of NC Highway 126 due to a drowning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
American Red Cross ramps up campaign to install smoke detectors, save lives
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The American Red Cross is "sounding the alarm" by working to protect families across the country through their ongoing Home Fire Campaign (HFC). The organization plans to hand out 50,000 free smoke detectors across the country in 2022. On Saturday, local Red Cross volunteers teamed up with the Edneyville Fire Department to distribute 90 smoke detectors.
WLOS.com
"How much time does it take?" Prolonged partial road closure frustrates Canton residents
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Those living along a road in Canton are frustrated that orange cones and crumbling pavement have blocked part of the street for nearly a year. Rhoda Street in Haywood County was washed away when remnants of Tropical Storm Fred passed through the mountains nearly one year ago.
WLOS.com
Body of 78-year-old Morganton man recovered after report of drowning at Lake James
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Officials have released the identity of a man who died in a suspected drowning at Lake James over the weekend. Officials told WSOC the body of 78-year-old Julius Kocsis, of Morganton, was found on Saturday, Aug. 6, "in about 12 feet of water just south of the Fonta Flora access point."
WLOS.com
Off-duty fire captain rushes into burning home to save resident, authorities say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Fire Department says an off-duty fire captain was the first person on the scene of a house fire when she rushed into the building to help save a resident. Officials say the fire happened Sunday, August 7, at a home on Fairfax Avenue.
Comments / 0