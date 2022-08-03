Reimagined Viper Room’s developer scores $60M loan

Read on therealdeal.com
Related
Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel redevelopment catches environmental endorsement
The ongoing redevelopment of the former Sportsmen’s Lodge — one of the San Fernando Valley’s most famous locations — has taken a big step forward with a key city environmental endorsement. Midwood Investment & Development, a New York-based firm, is in the process of redeveloping the...
Home Depot plans to build 136K sf store in Granada Hills
The Home Depot wants to raze a popular movie theater and a dozen businesses in Granada Hills to build a big-box store full of tools and lumber. The neighbors aren’t happy. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain has filed plans to construct a 108,000-square-foot store and a 28,000-square-foot garden center in the North Hills Shopping Center at 16830 Devonshire Street, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.
Koreatown office building poised for residential conversion
The Pierce National Life Building, an office fixture in Koreatown for a half century, may soon be filled with living rooms and credenzas. Jamison Services, the Koreatown-based owner, has filed plans to convert the 13-story building at 3807-3815 Wilshire Boulevard into apartments, Urbanize Los Angeles reported. The prominent Koreatown landlord...
Downtown Long Beach office vacancy highest in 20 years
Office vacancies in Downtown Long Beach have hit their highest point in 20 years, with nearly a quarter of its offices empty. Even with office rental rates lower than in other nearby cities, Downtown Long Beach had a vacancy rate of 22.4 percent last quarter, the Long Beach Business Journal reported, citing a new study.
