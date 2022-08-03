High school football: Top 10 toughest schedules for 2022 season

Read on www.maxpreps.com
How is JT Daniels different now than he was at USC?
When Graham Harrell arrived at USC to be the team's offensive coordinator, he found a young JT Daniels in his quarterback room. Fast forward three years and both parties making career changes, and the two have been reunited in Morgantown, hoping to ramp up the offense at West Virginia University. Harrell fought through two more solid years with the Trojans, while Daniels transferred to UGA, suffered multiple injuries, and won a National Championship. Both have grown since their first time together. But how is Daniels different? Harrell was asked that very question this week.
Inglewood men involved in Norco store shooting
NORCO, Calif. – A man accused of trying to rob a Norco liquor store with three cohorts but was blasted by the owner with a shotgun remains in critical condition, authorities said Friday. DaShawn Rasheed Lee Belvin, 23, of Los Angeles was wounded in the left arm Sunday during the alleged attempted holdup at Norco Market & Liquor at 816 Sixth St.
Nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash released from hospital, being held on $2M bail
LOS ANGELES - Charges could be filed as early as Monday against a registered nurse from Houston who is suspected of speeding a Mercedes through a Windsor Hills intersection Thursday, sparking a fiery crash that killed six people — including an infant and a pregnant woman. Nicole Lorraine Linton,...
Mr. Nguyen followed that dream
There’s a famous quote by Elvis Presley that states “Ambition is a dream with a V8 engine.”a. And while 46 -year-old Robert Nguyen of Santa Ana, never considered his path in life or ambition was influenced by the King of Rock and Roll, Presley’s quote simply implies that if you want your dreams to go anywhere, you’ve got to rev them up yourself.
Dermatologist Accused of Poisoning Husband in Irvine
A Mission Viejo dermatologist was behind bars Friday on suspicion of poisoning her husband in Irvine. Dr. Yue Yu was arrested Thursday evening, according to Irvine police Lt. Bill Bingham. The victim suffered "significant internal injuries but is expected to recover," and told police he suspected he was being poisoned...
Lakewood man drowns in Lake Elsinore
A 46-year-old Lakewood man drowned in Lake Elsinore earlier this week, officials announced Friday. The incident was reported about 4:05 p.m. Monday. Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to the 1400 block of Lakeshore Drive and saw two stalled personal watercraft about 40 yards from the beach, officials said. One of the riders was unconscious […]
Fruit vendor shot and killed in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A fruit vendor was shot and killed in an unincorporated area of Gardena and detectives on Friday were investigating the circumstances of his death. Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Compton Station responded just after 5:50 p.m. Thursday to the 100 block of Rosecrans Avenue between Main and San Pedro streets following a call reporting shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Randy's Donuts opens new location in Riverside
Randy's Donuts expanded Friday when it opened a new location in Riverside.The donut shop, located at 3519 Van Buren Boulevard, opened its doors with a bang.Randy's offered up free Glazed Raised donuts from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a DJ performed from 9 a.m. until noon.Randy's Donuts has other locations throughout SoCal including its flagship location in Inglewood.
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
Irvine woman poisoned her husband of 10 years: Police
An Irvine woman was arrested after allegedly poisoning her husband of 10 years, police said Friday. Yue Yu’s husband apparently suspected that he was being poisoned after falling ill over the course of a month. He eventually became suspicious that his wife was responsible for his illness, according to Irvine police. The husband captured video […]
Taco Mesa Owner Opening New Drive-Up Concept in Tustin
Taco Mesita will move into the former home of Alberta's Mexican Food
Who's to blame for a factory shutdown: A company, or California?
VERNON, Calif. — Teresa Robles begins her shift around dawn most days at a pork processing plant in an industrial corridor 4 miles south of downtown Los Angeles. She spends eight hours on her feet cutting tripe, a repetitive motion that has given her constant joint pain, but also a $17.85-an-hour income that supports her family.
Fake California doctor accused of targeting Spanish women, performing unlicensed Botox and fillers
A California man who prosecutors say faked being a doctor allegedly targeted Spanish-speaking women and performed unlicensed medical procedures on them. Elias Renteria Segoviano, 61, of Brea, was charged with multiple felonies for impersonating a doctor and performing procedures including Botox injections, lip and face fillers, and thread-lift procedures, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney said in a press release.
