Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
Joplin city officials talk next steps after Proposition Public Safety fails
JOPLIN, Mo. — The city of Joplin is considering its next steps, following the failure of Proposition Public Safety this week. That proposal was to fund new wage scales for the police and fire departments through a property tax hike. City manager Nick Edwards says listening and understanding to...
2022 Kansas Primary Results
Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
Northwest Health terminates EMS contracts with western Benton County
Northwest Health announced on Thursday it is ending current contracts to provide emergency medical services to parts of western Benton County and certain cities including Cave Springs, Centerton, Decatur, Gentry, and Highfill.
Here’s what the U.S. Senate race will look like in November
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has won the Republican spot on the November ballot in the race for U.S. Senate and Trudy Busch-Valentine will be on the ballot as the Democrat choice. The seat is being left open U.S. Senate seat left open by Roy Blunt. A poll released on July 26 […]
Carthage starts trial period with scooters
Carthage's Park & Rec is testing a bigger riding radius for Lime scooters.
SEK Humane Society and Pawprints part ways after lawsuit
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. – SEK Humane Society parts ways with Pawprints on the Heartland following a lawsuit. Pawprints is a non-profit organization in southeast Kansas. They provided spay and neuter surgery on-site at the SEK Humane Society. Pawprints also pairs up with TNR of Crawford County to try and live trap feral cats in the county.
When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
Missing child from Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property
CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
Discarded cigarette lights hay trailer in Crawford County, Kan.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. — Wednesday afternoon CCFD No.2 crew from Arma Fire Dept were dispatched to US-160 near 260th Ave. to reports of a trailer hauling hay on fire. The semi driver was able to unhook his truck from the trailer before it was damaged. “Firefighters are on scene battling extreme temperatures to extinguish a semi trailer full of hay...
2 injured, 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Barton County
BARTON, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash claims the life of a southeast Kansas man and injures two others. The crash happened on Wednesday around 3:24 am in Barton County, Missouri. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Subaru Outback was traveling on SW 60th Road about 5 miles...
Have you seen this missing teen? Could be traveling across state line to Kansas
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Gone missing from his residence on August 1, have you seen the missing teen, Matthew Messner, 16. Last seen wearing jeans and a t-shirt leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County, Mo. Possibly headed to Pittsburg or Weir, Kan. area to see his brother.
Lightning strike blamed for fire and extended power outage in Fort Scott, Kan.
FORT SCOTT, Kan. — FSFD was dispatched to Evergy’s substation north of town Wednesday afternoon for a lightning strike that caused a fire. Crews set up a safe area and worked with Evergy to reduce any further emergencies. “Lightning knocked out half of the Substation. Evergy does not have a timeline yet of when they will have it fixed and...
Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22
Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
Missing woman in Newton Co., Sheriff seeks information
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s office release details regarding a missing woman on Wednesday morning. “Simone Palmer was last seen on 07/14/2022. Possibly last seen on Olive Lane, near Highway Y.” — NCSO. STATS:. 33 years old. 5’5” tall. 120 pounds.
Man wanted on felony warrants in Missouri, last seen in Oklahoma
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities search for a man with felony warrants out of Missouri and suspected of crime in Oklahoma. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jacob Williams. “If you see him call 911 do not approach him.” – Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office...
Stranger with candy reportedly approaches kids in SE Kansas
Authorities are looking for a Grove man who reportedly gave children candy and got personal information.
Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports of a vehicle with a person inside near Civil War and Pine Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies responded to a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown on Pine Road west of Civil War Road. On the scene Jasper County Detectives tell us a cream-colored Ford Edge was located behind...
