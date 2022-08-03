ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Here’s who voters will see on the ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in November

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Republican Eric Burlison and Democrat Kristen Radaker-Sheafer will be on the November ballot to represent Missouri’s District 7 in the U.S. House. The District Seven primary winners will be on the ballot in November in hopes of representing Greene, Christian, Polk, Stone, Taney and Lawrence counties in the U.S. House. Billy Long […]
MISSOURI STATE
bartlesvilleradio.com

2022 Kansas Primary Results

Locally for Montgomery County, Ron Bryce wins the Republican nomination for the District 11 seat, Judge William Cullins wins the District 14 Divison 1 race with 51% of the vote and the District 14 Division 4 race goes to Daniel Reynolds defeating the current County Attorney Lisa Montgomery 54% to 46%.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carthage, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Jasper County, MO
Elections
Jasper County, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
Carthage, MO
Government
KOLR10 News

When is tax-free weekend in Missouri?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – School starts back up in just a few weeks in Missouri, meaning back-to-school shopping is once again in full swing. The beginning of August brings excitement for back-to-school shoppers with the annual tax-free weekend during the first part of the month. This year, the tax-free weekend falls on August 5-7. Items that […]
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Turnout#Registered Voters#Politics Local#Election Local
Four States Home Page

Missing child from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child who may be in southeast Kansas. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said today (8/3) that 16-year-old Matthew Messer was last seen leaving his residence on Fountain Road in Jasper County. The Sheriff’s Office believes Messer may be enroute to the […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
Four States Home Page

Residents allow Marian Days campers on their property

CARTHAGE, Mo. — With tens of thousands expected to attend this weekend’s Marian Days festival in Carthage, Missouri, hotel rooms go fast. The only alternative left is to camp out. In fact, many of those who come from all over the country to attend Marian Days, prefer to camp. Most Carthage residents who live near […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Rear-ended at highway speed, car is smashed as pickup overturns

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 6:15 a.m. reports of a two-vehicle crash at 7th and Central City, west of Joplin alerted Jasper County E-911. Carl Junction Fire Dept, Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies and METS ambulance responded.  Missouri State Highway Patrol and MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On the scene Tpr J.D. Fischer of Troop D tells us both vehicles were...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
carthagenewsonline.com

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report 7-28-22

Jasper County Sheriff’s Office arrest report. 7/21/2022 Dewey C Ellerbee , 41 of Reeds, MO was arrested for: Driving While Intoxicated / Impaired, Driving While Suspended or Revoked, Careless and Imprudent Driving; No Insurance. 7/22/2022 Cameron C Hagen, 33 of Carthage, MO was arrested for: Resisting by Force or...
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Body discovered at long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown, Jasper County Sheriff’s Detectives investigate

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon reports of a vehicle with a person inside near Civil War and Pine Road alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies responded to a long-abandoned farmhouse in Carytown on Pine Road west of Civil War Road. On the scene Jasper County Detectives tell us a cream-colored Ford Edge was located behind...
FourStates

FourStates

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
0
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Media account for Four States Homepage

 https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy