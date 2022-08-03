Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat

Read on www.dodgersnation.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Popular Smashburger Pop-Up Restaurant Heavy Handed Will Launch First Restaurant In LABryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
The 7 Best Cookies in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Reacts to On-Field Altercation with Giants Reliever
Mookie Betts and the Dodgers were involved in a weird little baseball kerfuffle with the Giants on Thursday. In the top of the sixth inning, Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia pitched a perfect inning, punctuated by strikeouts of Cody Bellinger and James Outman. After striking out Outman, Garcia looked at Betts in the on-deck circle and mimicked the Dodgers’ “Wolf of Wall Street” celebration.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
Dodgers News: LA Top Prospect Set for MLB Debut Tonight in San Francisco
Tonight, in the bay area, the Dodgers and Giants will play the 3rd game of the series. Julio Urias will be on the mound and faces off against right-hander, Alex Cobb. Los Angeles will be trying to keep up their momentum on offense as they have put up 17 runs in the first 2 games of the series and ...
Dodgers News: Joey Gallo Set to Debut This Afternoon
The Dodgers and Giants will go head-to-head one more time this week, with Clayton Kershaw taking the mound for Los Angeles. After winning the first 3 games of this series, they’ll be looking to sweep the Giants in back-to-back 4-game series. But there will be a new face in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers: Comparing LA’s Lineup to the Padres Following Juan Soto Trade
The Padres went out and got much better over the trade deadline. The Dodgers traded away some depth pieces and added on a struggling bat in Joey Gallo. So that has led many to wonder just how big of a step San Diego had taken to get back near the top.
Dodgers News: Veteran Reliever Barters with Fan for Miguel Vargas' Baseball
A nice moment of altruism from Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen and a Giants fan.
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman ‘Looking Forward’ To Competition With Padres After Juan Soto Trade
The San Diego Padres were the busiest team at the MLB trade deadline, adding Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Josh Bell and Brandon Drury to a roster that already featured plenty of star power. President of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller certainly lived up to his reputation as one...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers: Rookie Phenom Has High Praise for LA Top Pitching Prospect
Dodgers fans are likely more familiar with the name “Julio Rodriguez” following the rookie’s impressive display during last month’s Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium. The All-Star rookie for the Mariners has been taking the league by storm this season. While his numbers aren’t eye-popping, he’s quickly becoming a thing of legend around Seattle. So much so that when you say Julio in the great northeast, people know exactly who you’re talking about.
Dodgers at Giants: Lineups, Pregame Matchups and More for August 3
After taking the first two games against the Giants to begin the month of August, the Dodgers look to make it a series win tonight by beating their division rivals for the third consecutive game. Los Angeles will send out 25-year-old Julio Urías to the mound, who seeks his 11th win of the season. San Fransisco will counter with Alex Cobb, who currently holds a 4.06 era over 16 games this season.
Dodgers Set to Wear Vin Scully Commemorative Patches for Rest of Season
The Dodgers and MLB world were dealt a mighty blow on Tuesday night with the passing of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully. The icon spent 67 years calling games for the Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles. Now in the wake of his loss, the club is set to honor him for the rest of the season.
Dodgers: Trea Turner Throws Shade at Jarlin Garcia, Giants After On-Field Drama
The Dodgers completed another sweep of the Giants on Thursday, and the main storyline from the game was the injury that forced Clayton Kershaw’s early exit. But the sideshow entertainment came in the sixth inning from Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia, who apparently thought to himself, “My team is about to get swept by our rivals again to put us 21.5 games out of first place. This seems like the perfect time to taunt them over my strikeout of a guy who has been in the majors for five days.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dodgers News: LA Pays Tribute to Vin, Scully’s Most Memorable Calls, Fans React & More!
When all the news of the day is flooded with stories of one man, you know that person must be regarded highly. That’s just the case as news of Vin Scully’s unfortunate passing is all people were able to talk about yesterday after the world learned of his passing during the Dodgers-Giants game in San Francisco on Tuesday night.
Dodgers Fans React to LA Trading for Two-Time All-Star Outfielder Joey Gallo
On the last day of the MLB trade deadline, Juan Soto wound up getting traded to the San Diego Padres. The Dodgers did acquire an All-Star caliber outfielder in Joey Gallo, but trading for an outfielder with a .159 average probably wasn’t what the Dodgers faithful were hoping for.
Dodgers Complete Second Series Sweep of the Season Against the Giants
The Dodgers entered this season without a 4 game series sweep against the Giants since 1995. Today, the Dodgers finished their second such sweep against the Giants within the past month with a 5-3 win on Thursday. This one feels a bit more special as the Dodgers have struggled to get wins on the road against their NL West rivals (0-3 entering Tuesday).
Dodgers vs Padres: Emotional Night Ends With Convincing Win Over San Diego
The Dodgers began their homestand with a highly anticipated matchup against the San Diego Padres. After restructuring their entire roster at the trade deadline, the Padres were looking to prove a point that they can contend this season. It wasn’t meant to be this time around, however, as the Dodgers came away with an 8-1 victory in convincing fashion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dodgers Fans Surprising 5 Words to Describe Vin Scully
Dodgers fans have really come together over the last couple of days. All across the internet, they’ve cried together, shared personal stories, and talked about their favorite memories of Vin Scully. Los Angeles is massive, and sometimes it’s very hard for a group of us to find any sort of common ground.
Dodgers: Resetting the 40-Man Roster Following Stale Trade Deadline
Whelp… the trade deadline has come and gone and the Dodgers had themselves a snoozefest. For the most part, it seems like the front office took the “addition by subtraction” approach to the day, opting to trade away multiple fringe assets while bringing in a once feared slugger.
Dodgers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow the biggest and best Dodgers Website and Community across all digital platforms.https://www.DodgersNation.com
Comments / 0