Dodgers Fans React to James Outman’s Home Run in First MLB At-Bat

The Dodgers completed another sweep of the Giants on Thursday, and the main storyline from the game was the injury that forced Clayton Kershaw’s early exit. But the sideshow entertainment came in the sixth inning from Giants pitcher Jarlin Garcia, who apparently thought to himself, “My team is about to get swept by our rivals again to put us 21.5 games out of first place. This seems like the perfect time to taunt them over my strikeout of a guy who has been in the majors for five days.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO