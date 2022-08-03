ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler

By Randy Myers, Bay City News Foundation
LocalNewsMatters.org
LocalNewsMatters.org
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on localnewsmatters.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
HIP HOP
LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider to host the Bay Area Book Festival’s first trivia night Tuesday

She was a contestant on the ultimate trivia show, winning an impressive 40 consecutive times. She’s now giving something new a try: hosting a trivia event herself. On Tuesday, “Jeopardy!” game show champ Amy Schneider is the slated emcee for the Bay Area Book Festival’s inaugural Literary Pub Trivia night at the Albany bar The Ivy Room, and she’s excited to be taking on that role.
OAKLAND, CA
diablomag.com

Party of Four in the East Bay

There’s a range of impressive locals to recognize this month, such as the Oakland A’s fans who created a dynamic brand around the Oakland Coliseum, a TV star with East Bay roots, a retiring executive, and a legendary motorcycle outlaw. > A Paramount Career. We kick off with...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Entertainment
County
San Francisco, CA
State
Alaska State
City
Berkeley, CA
San Francisco, CA
Entertainment
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
City
Daly City, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
LocalNewsMatters.org

Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists

Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Best Bets: Terence Blanchard’s opera ‘Fire,’ Gustavo Dudamel’s Encuentros Orchestra and Merola’s ‘The Magic Flute’

The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Back to his roots: Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel can’t be anything but thrilled about the upcoming concert he...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rosie Perez
Person
Samuel Fuller
Person
Tia Carrere
Person
Jo Koy
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Charlie Chaplin
Person
Jean Luc Godard
7x7.com

25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)

Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Filipino American#H P Mendoza
SFGate

The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli

Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu.  “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission

After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy