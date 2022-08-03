Pass the Remote: Jo Koy’s Daly City-set Filipino family comedy, plus a glossy San Francisco-set TV potboiler

Read on localnewsmatters.org
Meals on Wheels Diablo Region Seeks Volunteers in West Contra Costa CountyZoë BroussardContra Costa County, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
How much money people in San Francisco need to make to rent an apartmentJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
SFGate
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
Oakland ‘Jeopardy!’ champ Amy Schneider to host the Bay Area Book Festival’s first trivia night Tuesday
She was a contestant on the ultimate trivia show, winning an impressive 40 consecutive times. She’s now giving something new a try: hosting a trivia event herself. On Tuesday, “Jeopardy!” game show champ Amy Schneider is the slated emcee for the Bay Area Book Festival’s inaugural Literary Pub Trivia night at the Albany bar The Ivy Room, and she’s excited to be taking on that role.
diablomag.com
Party of Four in the East Bay
There’s a range of impressive locals to recognize this month, such as the Oakland A’s fans who created a dynamic brand around the Oakland Coliseum, a TV star with East Bay roots, a retiring executive, and a legendary motorcycle outlaw. > A Paramount Career. We kick off with...
'The Secret' treasure hunters flock back to San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO -- A treasure hunt is back on in San Francisco as amateur sleuths are again digging through city parks, looking for something buried 40 years ago.We are talking about "The Secret," a book written back in 1982 by author Byron Preis. With a set of mysterious poems and illustrations, Preis laid out the clues for finding 12 jewels buried in 12 cities around the country.Only three of them have been found, and the one hidden somewhere in San Francisco had a lot of people looking - until the pandemic. The city stopped issuing dig permits in 2020; now...
Eater
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
East Bay middle-schoolers learn how to fine-tune their dance skills — and so much more — at AileyCamp
Arms rotating backward, dozens of young dancers in matching outfits warm up onstage in the final rehearsal before showtime. “Shoulders, elbows, cha-cha-cha,” they chant to a sparse audience scattered among the seats of the cavernous theater. “Up, up, up … down, down, down,” instructor Vincent Chavez calls out, guiding...
Three years later: ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco’ paints an ever-changing city, challenges SF artists
Jimmie Fails is defined by many things — an actor, filmmaker, friend and most definitely a fighter. In elementary school, Fails’ family was evicted from their home in San Francisco’s Fillmore District. His grandfather died, and the family fell into a financial crisis that led to foreclosure and eventually a life in low-income housing.
Best Bets: Terence Blanchard’s opera ‘Fire,’ Gustavo Dudamel’s Encuentros Orchestra and Merola’s ‘The Magic Flute’
The Bay Area is a hub of artistic expression, attracting artists, writers and musicians from around the globe to live, work and create. We highlight some of the offerings here. Back to his roots: Los Angeles Philharmonic conductor Gustavo Dudamel can’t be anything but thrilled about the upcoming concert he...
SFist
Haight Street Swing Bar Club Deluxe is Apparently Closing, But Supervisor Preston Vows a Fight
The 33-year-old jazz and swing venue Club Deluxe is closing, according to a statement circulating on social media attributed to its owner, but its district’s supervisor Dean Preston is exploring paths to keep the venue open at the same location. Social media was awash Tuesday night with a statement...
7x7.com
25 Fun Things to Do This Week (8.8.22)
Foodies, this week is for you. The California Garlic Festival is stinkin' things up in the best way possible, FoodieLand Night Market will transport you to the streets of Bangkok, and Gravenstein Apple Fair highlights the best of Sonoma County. Closer to home, Nisei celebrates its first anniversary with a...
KGO
EXCLUSIVE: SF commissioner-at-large calls for change after brutal assault outside SOMA home
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A longtime San Francisco public servant is speaking out for the first time after being brutally attacked across the street from his SOMA home. "I've lived here in this building South of Market for 33 years," says Greg Chew, who points out every landmark surrounding the area of 3rd and Folsom.
Proposal would turn former Bay Area movie theater into 15-story apartment building
The project would retain the theater's iconic facade and neon marquee.
The Daily 08-02-22 Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe loved this 96-year-old SF deli
Freddie’s Sandwiches, located in San Francisco’s North Beach district, has a storied history as long as its 31-item menu. “You know who the most famous people were that came to Freddie's?” asked Eddy Sweileh, owner of Freddie’s Sandwiches. “Joe DiMaggio and Marilyn Monroe, they were regulars back in the ’50s.” But the history of this deli goes back way further than even Joltin’ Joe and the Blond Bombshell. • Bay Area residents sue city over a Whole Foods proposal
Eater
This Longtime Mexican Pop-Up Just Secured a Forever Home in the Mission
After seven years dishing up Wu-Tang Flan throughout the Mission, Bernal, and Excelsior neighborhoods, Chicano Nuevo owner Abraham Nuñez secured a permanent location for his Ensenada-style Mexican restaurant. In March Nuñez signed a 20-year lease at 3355 Mission Street, at the base of Bernal Heights, and he couldn’t be more thrilled. The location formerly housed Emmy’s Spaghetti Shack and a bar called El Amigo; Nuñez will join the two businesses, historically separated by a narrow hallway and small door, for Chicano Nuevo’s expanded, forever home. The coolest part of this story, Nuñez points out, is that he also used to bartend at the location in 2013, and in 2015, after Emmy’s left, it was the site of his first official Chicano Nuevo pop-up. “It’s been a long hustle,” Nuñez says. “It’s poetic. The first place I ever popped up was Chicano Nuevo, where I came up with the name and the logo, we’re in that same space.”
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
San Francisco becomes first city in the nation to celebrate Transgender History Month
San Francisco has become the first major U.S. city to celebrate Transgender History Month, kicking things off with a flag-raising ceremony Monday at City Hall where Mayor London Breed extolled the city’s financial investments in the trans community. August is the month in which the city’s famed Compton’s Cafeteria...
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
This California bakery serves the best chocolate chip cookie in the state, Yelp says
Chocolate chip cookies are a classic sweet treat — and one bakery is serving the best ones in California, according to a recent Yelp ranking. The restaurant review website named the top chocolate chip cookie in every state just in time for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, which falls on Aug. 4.
The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
