Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa not happy his quiet marriage leaked: 'Kind of disrespectful'

By Jack Baer
 4 days ago
NFL: JUN 01 Miami Dolphins Minicamp DAVIE, FL - JUNE 01: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) smiles during the first mandatory minicamp at the Baptist Health Training Complex on June 1, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a newly married man. It appears that is something he would rather the world not have learned.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Tagovailoa confirmed he had recently married Annah Gore and indicated he intended to keep that part of his private life as private until the news eventually leaked.

Tagovailoa on the wedding:

"It was very special. I don't know who ended up leaking it, but he must have been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.

"For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible, and that's what we tried to do, me, my wife and my family. But obviously in this world, that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will, by doing that. But it is what it is, and, shoot, can't do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife."

The news was first reported by Fox Sports 640's Andy Slater on Tuesday, who cited the rare "clergy source" to reveal the nuptials.

Dealing with the news is just part of an important training camp for Tagovaila, who is expected to lead an overhauled Dolphins offense under new head coach Mike McDaniel alongside high-priced wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Tagovailoa said his marriage had changed little about his outlook on his life and football, with one rather obvious exception in training camp: "No girls for me."

