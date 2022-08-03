Read on temple-news.com
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Camden woman convicted of murdering 17-month-old son, acquitted of murder-for-hire chargesLavinia Thompson
Amina Launches Weekend Brunch in Old CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com
Rumph Classic: Day Three Roundup (Aug. 6)
OLNEY — The 17th edition of the Danny Rumph Classic rolled into its third day of action on Saturday, with four more games at La Salle University in the double-elimination event. The event is held annually as part of the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation's effort to bring awareness...
Nick Slogik, Pitt baseball commit, promising football prospect, says he has transferred to Bishop McDevitt
Nick Slogik, one of central Pa.’s top baseball players and a promising football propsect, too, told PennLive Friday that he has transferred to Bishop McDevitt. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound junior, who recently committed to play college baseball at...
easternpafootball.com
2022 Team Preview: Spring-Ford Rams (1)
Jim Mich, Jr. – Defensive Coordinator / Safeties. Chad Strickler – Offensive Line / Run Game Coordinator. League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Sr. TE Zach Zollers, 6’2, 215. So. QB Matt Zollers, 6’3, 195. Sr. ATH Gage Swanger, 5’10,...
Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September
Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
Bottega Rittenhouse to Come to Philadelphia
The new concept by Chef Luan Tota is predicted to debut later this year
FYI Philly checks out 3 new restaurants in Philly, dessert spots for people and pups
This week on FYI Philly, we check out 3 new restaurants on the Philly dining scene. Plus a spot for Korean fried chicken and ice cream for people and pups.
thesource.com
GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage
GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings
Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
PhillyBite
Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
Dell Music Center Delays Kem Concert Due To Dangerous Heat
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There’s a delay at the Dell Music Center on Thursday. The dangerous heat is forcing the music center to delay tonight’s Kem concert by one hour. The Dell cites concerns for the health and safety of concertgoers. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Overbrook. Just after 3 a.m., investigators found a 30-year-old man shot on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of North 55th Street. He died less than an hour later after he was shot in the neck and torso. Police say the shooter fired at close range. They believe he was the intended target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
WDEL 1150AM
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week
A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
Man's body pulled from Schuylkill River in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry section
Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 1300 block of Schuylkill Avenue.
Police Identify Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 19th and Berks Streets. Police identified the man as Diniar Khawyne Camp of Philadelphia. Police say they found him dead on the street, shot multiple times throughout his body. They are still searching for the shooter. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
phl17.com
Man dead, shot multiple times in the neck, stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person responsible for shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia Friday. The incident happened on the 1700 block of North 56th Street around 3:10 am. According to police, a man who appeared to be in his 20’s, was shot multiple times...
