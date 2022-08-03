ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofbasketballlove.com

Rumph Classic: Day Three Roundup (Aug. 6)

OLNEY — The 17th edition of the Danny Rumph Classic rolled into its third day of action on Saturday, with four more games at La Salle University in the double-elimination event. The event is held annually as part of the Daniel E. Rumph II Foundation's effort to bring awareness...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
easternpafootball.com

2022 Team Preview: Spring-Ford Rams (1)

Jim Mich, Jr. – Defensive Coordinator / Safeties. Chad Strickler – Offensive Line / Run Game Coordinator. League: Pioneer Athletic Conference – Liberty Division. Offensive Starters Returning: (7) Sr. TE Zach Zollers, 6’2, 215. So. QB Matt Zollers, 6’3, 195. Sr. ATH Gage Swanger, 5’10,...
ROYERSFORD, PA
VISTA.Today

Legendary Philadelphia Sports Journalist Ray Didinger Coming to Uptown! in September

Avid listeners of sports radio in the region will not want to miss this intimate evening with legendary sports journalist Ray Didinger on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Didinger is coming to at Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center in West Chester to talk about his latest book, Finished Business: My Fifty Years of Headlines, Heroes and Heartaches. The evening begins with a VIP reception in the Univest Cabaret at 6 PM, and at 7 PM audiences will gather in the A. Roy Smith Mainstage for a personal presentation from Didinger and interview by Glen Macnow, his WIP radio partner for 21 years.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Villanova, PA
Villanova, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Penn, PA
Villanova, PA
Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
thesource.com

GloRilla, Kalan.FrFr, KUR, Dixson, Becca Hannah & More Announced for ‘Made in America’ Freedom Stage

GloRilla, Zah Sosaa, Ambré, Kalan.FrFr, Kur, Dixson, and Becca Hanna will perform on the Freedom Stage at Made in America in Philadelphia on September 3 and September 4. GloRilla just signed to Yo Gotti’s CMG record label and released the smash Billboard Hot 100 anthem “FNF (Let’s Go).” The up-and-coming Memphis musician has received a lot of backing from the hip-hop scene, with co-signs from stars like Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, and many others.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Killed, 3 Women Wounded in Separate Philadelphia Shootings

Three women were shot in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood early Sunday morning. One of the women was shot in the arm and the other two were grazed when someone opened fire just before 2:30 a.m. on the 1300 block of Newkirk Street, the Philadelphia Police Department said. The shooting happened...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ramon Galloway
Person
Khalif Wyatt
PhillyBite

Woody's LGBTQ Bar & Dance Club in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - Woody's LGBTQ bar & dance clubs in Philadelphia are worth a visit for a night of fun with friends and a dazzling light show. Its welcoming atmosphere and specialized entertainment caters to the tastes of the gay community. Whether you want to dance all night long or just relax with some tasty food, you'll find something to please you at Woody's.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Martin Luther King Jr. Mural In West Philadelphia Could Be In Jeopardy Of Being Replaced

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mural at 40th Street and Lancaster Avenue in West Philadelphia could be in jeopardy of being replaced. Full Court Development has purchased the lot next to the mural and plans on constructing a three-story mixed-use building that would block the mural and upset some in the community. The mural commemorates King’s visit to Philadelphia on Aug. 3, 1965. Ten thousand people were on hand at 40th and Lancaster to hear the civil rights icon speak. Chosen 300 Ministries Executive Director Brian Jenkins organized a rally Friday night imploring the developer to keep the homage to King on the new building. “We’re not trying to stop development, but we are trying to stop you from taking away from our history,” Jenkins said. “They had an opportunity to come and present something that was acceptable to the community that will preserve the image that is on that mural. It’s very simple. If you’re going to build a building there, take one side of the building and put the mural back.” Eyewitness News reached out to the developer for comment, but we have not heard back.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In Overbrook, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in Overbrook. Just after 3 a.m., investigators found a 30-year-old man shot on the sidewalk on the 1700 block of North 55th Street. He died less than an hour later after he was shot in the neck and torso. Police say the shooter fired at close range. They believe he was the intended target. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Basketball Player#The Basketball Tournament#Tbt#Ex Pats#Patriot League#Nba#Espn
WDEL 1150AM

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Wilmington last week

A Springfield, Pennsylvania man has claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from a ticket sold in Wilmington last week. The Delaware Lottery said the unidentified 39-year-old nail technician bought the ticket from the Adams Four Grocer in Wilmington ahead of the July 30, 2022 drawing. He matched all five of...
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Several People Injured After Tree Falls During West Philadelphia High School Reunion Party At Fairmount Park

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A chaotic scene unfolded at a high school reunion after a tree fell on partygoers. The fallen tree at The Mann Center injured at least eight people. “All of a sudden, we heard this ‘Crack, crack, crack,’ a sound I never heard before,” Charles Miller, a West Philadelphia High School graduate, said. “And we thought a couple branches was falling, but it was the whole tree.” Video and pictures captured by eyewitnesses show the panic and chaos at Fairmount Park after a large tree landed on a group of guests at the annual West Philadelphia High School alumni weekend. “You couldn’t...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Apprehension Made Following Strawberry Mansion Shooting That Sent Man To Hospital: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they made an apprehension after man in his 20s or 30s was shot three times in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion section on Friday morning. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of Westmont Street just before 9 a.m. Police say the man was shot in the head, neck and buttocks. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. Authorities say they also recovered a weapon. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: Kristian Hamilton-Arthur’s South Philadelphia Murder Remains Unsolved 5 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A young man with a bright future was shot and killed in South Philadelphia. Five years later, his murder remains unsolved, but his mother holds on to hope that someone will speak up and lead the police to her son’s killer. In no time, old friends came out to say hello to Crystal Arthur. Word traveled fast she was here to chat with us about her late son, Kristian Hamilton-Arthur. The young man is fondly remembered. His talents in real estate and business live on through his friends, according to his mom. We spent a few hours here getting to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
CBS Philly

Police Identify Man Shot Multiple Times, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 26-year-old man was found shot to death in North Philadelphia around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near 19th and Berks Streets. Police identified the man as Diniar Khawyne Camp of Philadelphia. Police say they found him dead on the street, shot multiple times throughout his body. They are still searching for the shooter. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy