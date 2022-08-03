ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

FOX Sports

NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener

The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Not Playing Until 45: NFL World Reacts

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday. The occasion led reporters to asked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he plans to play until he's 45 years old as well. He made it abundantly clear he's not. "No, I don't. But happy birthday, Tom,"...
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Melvin Gordon on Russell Wilson: "He's locked in..." | THE HERD

Melvin Gordon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about his expectations for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL season. Colin asks Melvin for his impression on Russell Wilson, who joins the Broncos after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos RB describes the QB as 'all about football', says he's locked in and wants the best out of this season. The two also talk expectations for the team, and whether he thinks they are strong competitors in their division.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?

The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
NFL
247Sports

LeRoy Butler’s official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens today

Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6th, starting at noon when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies and speeches can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN today.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White impresses Josh McDaniels in 2022 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

While the Raiders and Jaguars sat a number of starters in this week's 2022 Hall of Fame Game — a 27-11 Las Vegas preseason win over Jacksonville Thursday in Canton, Ohio — Zamir White caught head coach Josh McDaniels' eye. White, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2018 and a former Georgia Bulldogs football star running back before becoming a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 75 scrimmage yards.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

Patriots HC Bill Belichick doesn’t care about anyone’s fantasy league

It’s no secret that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick can care less about people’s fantasy teams! Belichick always has prioritized winning. It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick isn’t much fun. This latest statement regarding fantasy football only confirms the theory further. Many Patriots supporters understand Belichick has always brought a no-nonsense kind of approach to the team. Recently, during Belichick’s press conference, he was asked about fantasy football and he didn’t disappoint. Prior to Belichick’s response, he gave a smirking grin, and proceeded to say:
FOXBOROUGH, MA
FanSided

Buccaneers need to start worrying about high draft pick

After seeing a terrible week of practice from their young quarterback, the Buccaneers need to start assessing their future with Kyle Trask. One bad practice is not the end of the world. One bad week of practice is where it starts to get hard to find a positive spin. That is what is happening with Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars

Two USFL teammates return to the stadium they played in during the spring league's playoffs when the NFL kicks off preseason play on Thursday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter suits up for the Jaguars while cornerback Ike Brown represents the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. In June, both played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL semifinal game against the eventual champs, the Birmingham Stallions.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
