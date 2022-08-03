Melvin Gordon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about his expectations for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL season. Colin asks Melvin for his impression on Russell Wilson, who joins the Broncos after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos RB describes the QB as 'all about football', says he's locked in and wants the best out of this season. The two also talk expectations for the team, and whether he thinks they are strong competitors in their division.

DENVER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO