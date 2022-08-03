Read on thepewterplank.com
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Bucs WR Mike Evans leaves practice with apparent leg injury
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have already lost one Pro Bowler on offense to injury during training camp, and another one left the field Friday. Wide receiver Mike Evans left Friday’s practice with an apparent leg injury, per multiple reports. Heading into his ninth NFL season, Evans is the only...
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Sends Emotional Message to Tom Brady on His 45th Birthday
Tom Brady is now 45 years old, and his wife has a special message for him. Gisele Bündchen went to Instagram to wish Brady a happy 45th birthday. In the Instagram post, Bündchen shares a photo of Brady with their two children — Vivan and Benjamin. "Happy...
FOX Sports
NFL Hall of Fame Game 2022: Raiders rout Jaguars in preseason opener
The NFL is back! On Thursday, the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-11, in the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio. The annual exhibition played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium marked the beginning of the preseason slate. This year's game featured a head coaching debut on both sides — Josh McDaniels for Las Vegas and Doug Pederson for Jacksonville.
Aaron Rodgers Not Playing Until 45: NFL World Reacts
On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrated his 45th birthday. The occasion led reporters to asked Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers if he plans to play until he's 45 years old as well. He made it abundantly clear he's not. "No, I don't. But happy birthday, Tom,"...
Hall of Fame Game Live Thread: Raiders vs. Jaguars
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off the 2022 campaign today here in Canton, Ohio at the Hall of Fame Game taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
A lifetime ago, he was the greatest basketball player St. Pete ever knew
ST. PETERSBURG — Dreams die, and careers end. Before you know it, the heart gives out, too. But the legends? Ah, the legends live on forever. They survive mistakes, injustice and bad luck. They endure beyond poor health, creeping years and humble beginnings. That’s why a portrait of the...
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
FOX Sports
Melvin Gordon on Russell Wilson: "He's locked in..." | THE HERD
Melvin Gordon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about his expectations for the Denver Broncos in the 2022 NFL season. Colin asks Melvin for his impression on Russell Wilson, who joins the Broncos after being traded from the Seattle Seahawks. The Broncos RB describes the QB as 'all about football', says he's locked in and wants the best out of this season. The two also talk expectations for the team, and whether he thinks they are strong competitors in their division.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 enshrinement ceremony: Time, TV, streaming info
Eight men will officially gain entry to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday during the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio.
Westwood One's Scott Graham and Hall of Famer James Lofton preview the NFL season with Afternoon Drive
Scott Graham and James Lofton talk about the Hall of Fame Game, Doug Pederson taking over in Jacksonville, Josh McDaniels’ return to coaching with the Raiders, the Browns’ outlook with Jacoby Brissett during Deshaun Watson’s suspension and more.
FOX Sports
Can Derek Carr, Josh McDaniels guide Raiders to AFC West title?
The NFL preseason kicked off Thursday night with the Hall of Fame Game, featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars. Las Vegas won 27-11, and its performance piqued the interest of many around the league, including Skip Bayless, who was enthralled with the Raiders' preseason debut and is predicting they will win 11 games this season en route to winning the treacherous AFC West.
Browns WR coach Chad O'Shea impacted greatly by 2022 NFL Hall of Famer Dick Vermeil
BEREA — If coaching football hadn't worked out, 2022 NFL Hall of Fame inductee Dick Vermeil may have had a bright future in copy machine maintenance. When Cleveland Browns pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea was a volunteer assistant as an assistant special teams coach for the Kansas City Chiefs and...
Jags to sit 21 players in Hall of Fame Game vs. Raiders
Earlier this week, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said he wanted to see his young players get some playing time on the field, which led to many speculating that he would sit several starters. That was confirmed to be the case Thursday evening as the team has announced that they will be sitting 21 players out of 90.
LeRoy Butler’s official enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame happens today
Former Green Bay Packers defensive back LeRoy Butler will be officially enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 6th, starting at noon when the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Enshrinement takes place at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement ceremonies and speeches can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN today.
247Sports
Las Vegas Raiders RB Zamir White impresses Josh McDaniels in 2022 Hall of Fame Game vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
While the Raiders and Jaguars sat a number of starters in this week's 2022 Hall of Fame Game — a 27-11 Las Vegas preseason win over Jacksonville Thursday in Canton, Ohio — Zamir White caught head coach Josh McDaniels' eye. White, a five-star recruit from the Class of 2018 and a former Georgia Bulldogs football star running back before becoming a fourth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2022 NFL Draft, totaled 75 scrimmage yards.
Patriots HC Bill Belichick doesn’t care about anyone’s fantasy league
It’s no secret that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick can care less about people’s fantasy teams! Belichick always has prioritized winning. It should come as no surprise that New England Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick isn’t much fun. This latest statement regarding fantasy football only confirms the theory further. Many Patriots supporters understand Belichick has always brought a no-nonsense kind of approach to the team. Recently, during Belichick’s press conference, he was asked about fantasy football and he didn’t disappoint. Prior to Belichick’s response, he gave a smirking grin, and proceeded to say:
Buccaneers need to start worrying about high draft pick
After seeing a terrible week of practice from their young quarterback, the Buccaneers need to start assessing their future with Kyle Trask. One bad practice is not the end of the world. One bad week of practice is where it starts to get hard to find a positive spin. That is what is happening with Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes inducted into Colin's Hall of Fame | THE HERD
In today's Best for Last, Colin Cowherd decides which NFL stars and coaches would be in the Hall of Fame if they retired today, including Travis Kelce, Mike Tomlin and Russell Wilson. Who belongs on and off the 'Col-of-Fame?'
FOX Sports
Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars
Two USFL teammates return to the stadium they played in during the spring league's playoffs when the NFL kicks off preseason play on Thursday. Quarterback Kyle Sloter suits up for the Jaguars while cornerback Ike Brown represents the Raiders in the Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, at 8 p.m. ET. In June, both played for the New Orleans Breakers in the USFL semifinal game against the eventual champs, the Birmingham Stallions.
