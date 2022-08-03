ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022

By victory
kiiky.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kiiky.com

Comments / 0

Related
seminolesentinel.com

Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez

Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
SEMINOLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
Justin, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Dallas, TX
State
Virginia State
City
Austin, TX
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Mix 93.1

These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July

Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
TYLER, TX
Houston Chronicle

Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency

Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
AUSTIN, TX
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv News#Television News#Nbc Nightly News#News Anchors#Cnn#Fox Foxa#Msnbc#Cbs Cbs#Abc
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kiiky.com

Best Law Schools in Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships

Law is a very popular field of study all over the world. Law jobs pay well, are stable, and have a good reputation. So it’s not surprising that many people want to study law. Did you know that the state of Texas has over one law school? That means...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90

SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Sports
KVUE

Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options

AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology, said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats patients with advanced melanoma and helps run Texas Oncology’s advanced melanoma research program.
AUSTIN, TX
Power 95.9

3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit

A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"

The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy