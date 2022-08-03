15 Highest-Paid News Anchors In Texas | 2022

Read on kiiky.com
State of Texas: ‘Taking that bullhorn away’ — Alex Jones verdict has larger implications
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — An Austin jury ruled that InfoWars host Alex Jones must pay for falsely saying the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. Jones was ordered to pay millions in damages to the parents of a first-grader killed in the mass shooting. The ruling came just days after Jones admitted on […]
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
seminolesentinel.com
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
2 San Antonio bookstores ranked among the Top 25 best spots in Texas
Have you perused these aisles recently?
These 17 Texas Boys, Including 1 From Tyler Went Missing In July
Take a close look at these teenagers and let's try to locate them so they can be reunited with their parents. Now as summer begins to wind down and the new school year gets ready to begin, parents of these Texas teenage boys should be taking them to two-a-day practices, marching band practice, or at least taking them to purchase new school supplies and clothes for the new school year, but unfortunately, that's not the case.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
fox26houston.com
Drought situation in Texas becoming dire
HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Will Central Texas See a Repeat of the February 2021 Winter Storm?
I'm not sure what the Farmers Almanac had planned for Killeen or Temple, Texas for the summer of 2022, but I do hope they have it right for the winter months cause it's so hot outside, I saw a chicken lay a hard boiled egg. So what does the Farmers...
kiiky.com
Best Law Schools in Texas in 2022: Requirements, Scholarships
Law is a very popular field of study all over the world. Law jobs pay well, are stable, and have a good reputation. So it’s not surprising that many people want to study law. Did you know that the state of Texas has over one law school? That means...
KSAT 12
Bishop with Archdiocese of San Antonio dies at 90
SAN ANTONIO – A bishop with the Archdiocese of San Antonio has died at the age of 90, the organization announced early Saturday. Bishop John W. Yanta passed away at his home on Aug. 6 after years of battling multiple serious health ailments. The archdiocese said despite the bishop’s...
Austin oncologist shares melanoma prevention tips and treatment options
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the sunshine we have been seeing this summer in Central Texas, oncologist Dr. Jeff Yorio, with Texas Oncology, said you need to be protecting your skin. He said that Texas is ranked third in the nation for the incidence of melanoma. Dr. Yorio treats patients with advanced melanoma and helps run Texas Oncology’s advanced melanoma research program.
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual laws
Lately, there has been a lot of focus on the new Texas anti-abortion law, which has led to protests ad debate. Today I thought we could look at the lighter side of some laws from the past. A few of these are outdated but have been a law in San Antonio in the past.
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Report says these are the best wineries & vineyards in Texas
Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day and it's of the utmost importance that you know where the top spots around Texas are to visit and enjoy this popular drink.
Texas has 3 of the top U.S. cities with serious bug problems in new report
San Antonio is not on the list, and we're okay with that.
Mark Cuban wants to turn a Texan town into a "Jurassic Park"
The billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, bought a small ghost town south of Texas in December last year. The town of Mustang is 55 miles south of Texas, in Navarro County, and is located on Interstate 45 near Corsicana. The town, which has a population of just 23, was first listed for sale for $ 4 million in 2017 though Cuban paid less than half that price.
3 Winning Lottery Tickets Were Sold In Texas And The Cash Is Up For Grabs
Three $25,000 tickets were sold in Texas on Monday night.
Texans explain why they’re leaving, or have left, the Lone Star State
Texans are ready to leave the state.
