Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Jamelia announces her fourth pregnancy: ‘Keep us all in your prayers’

Jamelia Davis has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.The 41-year-old singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her daughters Teja, Tiani, and True cradling her baby bump on Instagram.“Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol,” Davis wrote in the caption. “But I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).”“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).“Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3

Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’

Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child.“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocutedIllusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir PutinLove Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life
John Legend shares sweet reaction to wife Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy

John Legend has shown his love for wife Chrissy Teigen after the model announced that they are expecting another child together.On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a screenshot of Teigen’s pregnancy announcement, which was originally posted on her own Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old model is seen wearing a black crop top and lace underwear while showing off her belly bump.Legend kept the caption of his post short and sweet with three red heart emojis.In the comments of the post, fans and friends have expressed how happy they are for the Grammy Award winner, who also...
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Two Years After Heartbreaking Miscarriage

The model announced she is pregnant on Instagram and revealed she has gone through IVF. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
Zac Efron Slammed By PETA For Appearing In Ad With Captive Bear

PETA is putting Zac Efron on BLAST after appearing in an ad campaign with a bear that has spent its entire life in captivity. The org is urging Zac to "come down to Earth" and recognize that bears belong with their families, not on screen ... according to Debbie Metzler, PETA Foundation Director of Captive Animal Welfare.
Tyler Perry Avoids Race Talks with His 7-Year-Old Son

Tyler Perry won't be having "the talk" with his son any time soon, because despite increased racial tensions in the country ... he doesn't want a 7-year-old to have to think about those issues. Not yet. Tyler opened up about this critical parenting decision, during an interview with AARP --...
