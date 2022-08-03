Read on www.tmz.com
Chrissy Teigen says she is pregnant after '1 billion shots' in a new Instagram post
Chrissy Teigen shared the news alongside a picture of her baby bump. The model and husband John Legend experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.
Chrissy Teigen reveals baby bump after 2-year pregnancy loss
Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend are expecting another child nearly two years after the couple suffered a pregnancy loss.Teigen made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram where she posted two photos of her baby bump. She wrote that joy has “filled our home and hearts again” in a post that comes after she had a miscarriage in 2020. “We have another on the way,” wrote the 36-year-old model and cookbook author, who shares two children — Luna and Miles — with Legend. She touched on her fertility journey and being too nervous to unveil her pregnancy. “Every appointment...
Jamelia announces her fourth pregnancy: ‘Keep us all in your prayers’
Jamelia Davis has revealed that she’s pregnant with her fourth baby.The 41-year-old singer announced the news by sharing a picture of her daughters Teja, Tiani, and True cradling her baby bump on Instagram.“Swipe for a Surprise. Wasn’t sure how to ‘announce’ lol,” Davis wrote in the caption. “But I thought I’d share the one time in the past few months I’ve looked like Smaddy Madda (somebody’s mother).”“The excitement on our faces is real, but the struggle has been also ( I’m sure I’ll fill you in when I’m ready).“Keep us all in your prayers, We’re so excited, and feeling...
90 Day Fiance’s Loren Brovarnik Hints She’s ‘Not OK’ Amid Pregnancy With Baby No. 3
Getting real. 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik hinted that she’s “not OK” amid her pregnancy with baby No. 3. Loren, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, August 3, to give fans an update about how she’s feeling. “I didn’t know who needs to hear this today, but I’m honestly having such a s–ty day,” she said while applying a face mask. “It’s OK to have a s–ty day.”
Chrissy Teigen announces third pregnancy with John Legend: ‘Everything is perfect’
Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child.“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocutedIllusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir PutinLove Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s Epic Romance: A Complete Timeline
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a power couple to be reckoned with -- see how their adorable relationship has evolved over the years.
John Legend shares sweet reaction to wife Chrissy Teigen’s pregnancy
John Legend has shown his love for wife Chrissy Teigen after the model announced that they are expecting another child together.On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old singer shared a screenshot of Teigen’s pregnancy announcement, which was originally posted on her own Instagram. In the image, the 36-year-old model is seen wearing a black crop top and lace underwear while showing off her belly bump.Legend kept the caption of his post short and sweet with three red heart emojis.In the comments of the post, fans and friends have expressed how happy they are for the Grammy Award winner, who also...
Pregnant Heather Rae Young’s Baby Bump Album Ahead of 1st Child With Tarek El Moussa
Already proud! Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Tarek El Moussa announced her pregnancy in July 2022 and haven’t been shy about sharing the Selling Sunset star’s baby bump progress. “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” the couple wrote on July 13, 2022, via Instagram. The twosome, who wed in October 2021, subsequently […]
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy Two Years After Heartbreaking Miscarriage
The model announced she is pregnant on Instagram and revealed she has gone through IVF. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she wrote on Instagram. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
