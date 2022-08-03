Chrissy Teigen has announced that she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting their third child.“We have another one on the way,” Teigen wrote on Instagram, showing off her baby bump on Wednesday (3 August).“So far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.”The couple, who have been married for nine years, already share two children, Luna and Miles.Teigen also revealed that she’s been hesitant to announce the pregnancy after she suffered a pregnancy loss in October 2020.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Woman’s life saved by rubber ‘slider’ sandals after getting electrocutedIllusionist Uri Geller sends ‘warning’ message to Vladimir PutinLove Island’s Tasha Ghouri reveals charity ambitions for post-Islander life

