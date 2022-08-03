ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Walmart laying off 200 people in corporate positions

Walmart is laying off approximately two hundred people as the retailer faces tougher economic conditions for its growth, the Wall Street Journal and CNBC report. Why it matters: Corporate belt tightening is spreading from the tech sector to other areas of the economy. Details: Departments impacted by the cuts include...
Group raises $100 million for Latino startups

A Latino group that connects venture capitalists with startups and pushes media to diversify has raised its first $100 million fund focusing on new Hispanic companies, Russell writes. Why it matters: Less than 1% of funds from the top 25 venture capital and private equity firms wind up in the...
Democrats' drug pricing bill could lead to higher launch prices

Democrats' party-line drug pricing legislation will likely cause manufacturers to raise the launch prices of new drugs, the Congressional Budget Office projected yesterday. The intrigue: The primary driver of the increases would be a cap preventing prices for existing drugs from rising more than inflation. That provision has received bipartisan support in the past.
Amazon to buy Roomba maker iRobot

Amazon is buying iRobot for $1.7 billion, the companies announced Friday morning. Why it matters: The acquisition is Amazon's fourth-largest ever and reflects the tech giant's ambitions to entrench itself inside homes with smart devices. Details: The $1.7 billion all-cash deal includes iRobot's net debt. iRobot investors will receive $61...
Inflation hits back-to-school shopping

As back-to-school shopping season picks up, families are grappling with higher prices on everything from backpacks to pencils thanks to surging inflation. State of play: More than half of families are planning to cut back on back-to-school shopping this year due to surging inflation, according to a national survey from real estate and retail management firm JLL.
Paying Twice for Dental Care?

Beware of unscrupulous dentists who have patients and insurers both pay for the same procedures. We like to think that we can trust our medical providers, especially dentists since they are right in our mouths with various nefarious-looking instruments. But sometimes blind trust can create trouble. When I moved to...
RIP federal minimum wage

The federal minimum wage has all but died of old age. Why it matters: The benchmark hasn't received a lift in 13 years — it’s been stuck at $7.25 per hour since 2009. The longer it stays there, the less relevance it has, and the closer it comes to meaninglessness.
The next public health emergency

Facing a groundswell of criticism for its sluggish response to monkeypox, the Biden administration declared a public health emergency on Thursday, potentially unlocking resources to expedite vaccine availability in the U.S. Why it matters: It's likely the first step toward asking Congress for more money, but also allows the federal...
Red-hot job market widens opportunity for more workers

As tongues wagged over July's blockbuster payrolls data, one bullish point flew under the radar. The number of long-term unemployed people has plunged, reaching its lowest mark since the start of the century. By the numbers: 1.79 million people were unemployed for 15 weeks or more in July, down 61%...
Members-only pet care market heats up

A new vet clinic, Dr. Treat, opens Friday in San Francisco's Marina district. Why it matters: An onslaught of COVID-era pet purchases unfolded as veterinary clinics faced labor shortages due to pandemic disruption. Since the start of the pandemic, 23 million American households brought new pets home, according to the...
