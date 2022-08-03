ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Lake declares victory in Arizona GOP primary, says outstanding ballots will favor her

By Jeremy Duda
Axios Phoenix
Axios Phoenix
 2 days ago

With about 186,000 votes left to count, Kari Lake declared victory Wednesday in the Republican primary for governor, while rival Karrin Taylor Robson stayed mum throughout the day.

Driving the news: Lake leads Robson by fewer than 2 percentage points, but the remaining ballots, which are largely early ballots that were dropped off at polling places on election day, are expected to expand her lead.

Of note: The Associated Press hasn't yet called the race.

  • Maricopa County election officials updated their results Wednesday night.

The intrigue: Despite a bruising campaign in which she and Robson constantly attacked each other, Lake urged her rival to join ranks with her.

  • She said she would unite the GOP, including supporters of Republicans she's harshly criticized, such as Gov. Doug Ducey and former Vice President Mike Pence.

What she's saying: "They assure me that our lead is only going to grow and grow," Lake said at a press conference outside her campaign headquarters in Phoenix.

  • Lake also said she held her victory press conference a day early because she wanted to take the night off to celebrate her wedding anniversary with her husband.

Yes, but: Despite surging into the lead after initially trailing on Tuesday night, Lake repeated her baseless claims that there had been fraud in the primary election.

  • "We outvoted the fraud," she said.
  • Lake and her campaign attorney refused to provide evidence of fraud or cheating, instead pointing to other election problems, particularly issues with polling places in Pinal County that ran out of ballots for in-person voters on Tuesday.

Looking ahead: Lake has been a vociferous proponent of the false allegations that the 2020 election was rigged against President Donald Trump. When she was asked whether she would continue raising the issue in the general election, she said, "I'm not going to change who I am. I'm not going to change. Because I won doesn't mean I'm going to now pivot and try to be a Democrat."

  • Asked if she still stood by her previous comments that Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor, should be imprisoned for her role in the 2020 election, Lake insisted that Hobbs had committed unspecified crimes.
  • Hobbs' campaign adviser, Joe Wolf, called Lake's allegations baseless and blatantly false, telling Axios Phoenix, "It's as laughable as it is pathetic."

Lake gave some indication as to the types of changes to election laws she'll support if she becomes governor, suggesting that she wants Arizona's early voting system curtailed in some way.

  • She criticized the length of the 27-day early voting period, saying voters should know the results of elections on election nights.
  • Lake wouldn't respond to a question about whether she wants to completely eliminate voting by mail.
  • The overwhelming majority of Arizonans vote by early ballot.

Meanwhile: Robson's campaign declined to comment on Lake's victory declaration.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the number of outstanding ballots.

Comments / 1

Related
Arizona Mirror

Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary

Kari Lake said her slim lead in the GOP gubernatorial primary election would hold up and she declared victory Wednesday afternoon, even as more than 100,000 ballots were being counted in Maricopa County.  Lake, who leads by about 12,000 votes over wealthy developer Karrin Taylor Robson as of Wednesday evening, baselessly claimed that she overcame […] The post Kari Lake declares victory in the Republican governor’s primary appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here are some notable winners from Arizona’s 2022 primary election

PHOENIX — Primary election headlines in Arizona on Tuesday were dominated by notable races, including for governor, U.S. Senate and secretary of state. A number of other important races at the federal, state and local levels were also decided. Wendy Rogers won the Republican nomination in Arizona’s 7th Legislative...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Axios Phoenix

Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary too close to call on election night

The Republican primary for governor is still too close to call this morning with Kari Lake leading Karrin Taylor Robson by fewer than 2 percentage points.Driving the news: Robson opened the night with a strong advantage, leading Lake by 9 percentage points after the first results were announced shortly after 8pm.Lake gained ground in subsequent updates and took the lead after midnight.The big picture: Most of the remaining ballots to be counted are largely early ballots that were dropped off Tuesday, which political observers expect to favor Lake. Maricopa County will post updated election results by 7pm.What Robson's saying: She took...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Arizona's Trump-backed candidates are leading

All of the candidates endorsed by Trump have won or are in front in Arizona's statewide races, with U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters leading the way. What's happening: Lake has a razor thin lead over Karrin Taylor Robson while Masters notched a commanding lead over competitors Jim Lamon, Mark Brnovich, Justin Olson and Mick McGuire.The gubernatorial winner will face Katie Hobbs, who won her primary Tuesday.Masters will face Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly, who is seeking a full term after winning a special election in 2020 to fill the final two years of the late John McCain's term.What else is happening:...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Hobbs
Person
Joe Wolf
Person
Doug Ducey
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
MSNBC

Arizona primaries bring new wave of deranged conservatives into focus

Arizona has a documented history of producing some of the least qualified, most galling figures in political history. This year’s GOP primaries in Arizona are an homage to that history of right-wing derangement. Take your pick: In virtually every race, you’ll find candidates with questionable — if not laughable — experience, espousing dangerous viewpoints that aren’t nearly as funny. And frighteningly, each of them has at least a puncher’s chance at wielding ultraconservative power in a state with one of the largest and fastest-growing populations in the country.
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

A brief history of why Arizona doesn't do runoff elections

Unlike in some other states, Arizona voters won't have to look ahead to a runoff election to decide the Democratic and Republican nominees after the final votes are tallied from today's primary.The big picture: Ten states have provisions for some kind of runoff elections in the primaries, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. But not Arizona. The back story: We have never had runoffs for primaries, but there was a brief period in the early 1990s when the state experimented with runoffs for general contests for statewide offices. But the results were disastrous enough that we quickly abandoned...
Axios Phoenix

Arizona politicians react to Brittney Griner's nine-year sentencing

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court Thursday and sentenced to nine years in prison. Her sentencing concluded a trial that has captured national attention and reached the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy, Axios' Ivana Saric reported.What's next: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that Moscow is "ready to discuss" a prisoner swap for Griner and Marine Corps veteran Paul Whelan.Driving the news: Griner's conviction comes nearly six months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport when Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with hashish oil in her...
ARIZONA STATE
NPR

Here are the key primary election results from Arizona

Five states hold primaries Tuesday: Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington. Arizona is one of the most closely watched states in the nation, with competitive primaries for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, governor, attorney general and secretary of state. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed a slate of election-denying Republican candidates.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ballots#Early Voting#Election Fraud#Gop#The Associated Press#Republicans
Axios Phoenix

It's Arizona primary election day. Here's how to vote and what to expect.

If you haven't cast a ballot yet, you still have all day to do so.Of note: If you still have your early ballot, forget about putting it in the mail.Instead, drop your signed-and-sealed early ballot off at any polling place — you don't even have to wait in line!You can also put it in any non-USPS drop box. Get out and vote: If you want to cast a ballot in person, you can do so at any voting center in Maricopa County. Voters in the county are no longer restricted to voting at a precinct-based polling place that serves their...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

Ex-lawmaker, party chief pleads guilty to fraud

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A former Louisiana Democratic Party leader who resigned from the state Senate earlier this year, citing depression and a gambling addiction, pleaded guilty Monday to a federal wire fraud charge. Former Sen. Karen Carter Peterson entered the plea before U.S. District Judge Sarah Vance, court records show. Documents filed Monday outlined a scheme in which she diverted more than $94,000 in campaign funds for personal use, including for casino gambling. Prosecutors said she also arranged for another $53,000 in state Democratic Party funds to be kicked back to her by associates she arranged to be hired by the party, who remained unidentified as of Monday. Carter chaired the state party from 2012 until 2020, while also serving in the Legislature. Sentencing was set for Dec. 7. The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years but it is uncertain how harsh her sentence will be after she signed a plea agreement and cooperated with prosecutors.
LOUISIANA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Karrin Taylor Robson slams Lake, but not Trump, for election fraud claims

GOP gubernatorial candidate Karrin Taylor Robson is chastising her opponent Kari Lake for alleging — without proof — that election fraud is already occurring ahead of next week's primary.Yes, but: Robson didn't seem to mind when former President Trump made the same unsubstantiated claims before and after he lost the 2020 election.State of play: For weeks, Lake has been laying the groundwork to claim election fraud if she doesn't win. But now she's outright claiming she's already "detecting some stealing going on."Lake provided no evidence of these allegations to The Arizona Republic. What she's saying: Robson immediately accused Lake of...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Axios Phoenix

Trump, Pence stump in Arizona for rival gubernatorial candidates

Former President Trump and former VP Mike Pence visited Arizona on Friday for dueling events in support of the rival gubernatorial candidates. What happened: Trump held a rally in Prescott Valley on Friday night with Republican frontrunner Kari Lake and several other GOP candidates he's backing in the Aug. 2 primary. Earlier in the day, Pence and Gov. Doug Ducey joined Karrin Taylor Robson at a campaign event at a tactical equipment business in Peoria. Then the trio traveled to Tucson for a border security briefing at the National Border Patrol Council.What they said: "You have an opportunity to vote...
ARIZONA STATE
Axios Phoenix

Axios Phoenix

Phoenix, AZ
189
Followers
124
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Phoenix is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/phoenix

Comments / 0

Community Policy