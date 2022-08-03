ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flora, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Madison County Journal

‘MRI’ for trees aims for preservation

MADISON — Preserving old trees is behind brand new root mapping technology used on one of the willow oaks outside the historic old school gymnasium on Main Street this week. Alan Hoops, director of environment and design for the city of Madison, said that he is not sure if they will make use of the technology as they are still deciding how to develop the old Madison-Ridgeland High School property at U.S. 51 and Main Street but noted that the technology was “impressive” and that he could see projects that would benefit from the root mapping technology.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
City
Flora, MS
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
City
Pope, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
WJTV 12

Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Beautification#Barbecue#Food Drink#The Friends Of Flora#Salad Days#Hydroponic Farm#Railroad Pizza#Creole Steak Depot#The Corner Market
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JPS hosts registration blitz for families with special circumstances

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will give parents another opportunity to register students for class by hosting another registration blitz. This particular registration blitz will be held for families with special circumstances. According to JPS, special circumstances consists of shared residency, McKinney Vento, guardianship, foster care, and returning students. The event […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WAPT

Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Madison County Journal

Lost Rabbit condos being built

MADISON — Six high-end condominiums, a general store, and other future retail spaces are coming to 145 Republic Street in The Town of Lost Rabbit here. Developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28 and hope to have the general store open by Fall 2022 and start accepting tenants in the condominiums by Spring 2023.
MADISON, MS
Mississippi Link

Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony

The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
PEARL, MS
WAPT

Madison County Schools welcome students back to class

MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
MADISON, MS
WAPT

First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students

JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy