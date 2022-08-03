MADISON — Preserving old trees is behind brand new root mapping technology used on one of the willow oaks outside the historic old school gymnasium on Main Street this week. Alan Hoops, director of environment and design for the city of Madison, said that he is not sure if they will make use of the technology as they are still deciding how to develop the old Madison-Ridgeland High School property at U.S. 51 and Main Street but noted that the technology was “impressive” and that he could see projects that would benefit from the root mapping technology.

MADISON, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO