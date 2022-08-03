Read on onlinemadison.com
Madison County Journal
‘MRI’ for trees aims for preservation
MADISON — Preserving old trees is behind brand new root mapping technology used on one of the willow oaks outside the historic old school gymnasium on Main Street this week. Alan Hoops, director of environment and design for the city of Madison, said that he is not sure if they will make use of the technology as they are still deciding how to develop the old Madison-Ridgeland High School property at U.S. 51 and Main Street but noted that the technology was “impressive” and that he could see projects that would benefit from the root mapping technology.
Carbon dioxide shortage could lead to national beer shortage
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A national shortage in carbon dioxide could lead to a national beer shortage. The gas is a vital ingredient in the majority of all beer brewed here in the United States. The shortage was spurred after one of the country’s largest carbon dioxide production hubs in Jackson, Mississippi, became contaminated. Since […]
Friday Fur Babies: Meet Lillian
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every week, WJTV 12 News features an animal looking to be adopted in Mississippi. This dog is available at the Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi (ARF) in Jackson. Lillian is about three-and-a-half-months-old. She’s expected to grow up to 60 to 70 pounds when she’s fully grown. ARF staff said she was […]
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Restaurants taking hit from Jackson’s water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson’s ongoing boil water notices due to high turbidity levels takes a toll on neighbors in the city. The growing issues behind the City of Jackson’s water system are becoming costly for residents and businesses. Andy Nesenson, the general manager of The Iron Horse Grill, said the boil water notices are […]
WLBT
Jackson released nearly 20M gallons of raw sewage into Town Creek in three-month timespan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In three months, more than 19.7 million gallons of raw sewage was released into Town Creek thanks to a collapsed sewer line and broken bypass pump located at a nearby storm drain. That information can be found in the city’s most recent report to the EPA....
WLBT
GUEST EDITORIAL: Jackson water crisis costing local businesses thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Those of us who choose a life in the restaurant business do so because we love to serve others. We live for the smiling faces of our guests as they enjoy the food, service, and environments we create in an effort to enhance the quality of life in our communities.
WLBT
City advertising for bids to tear down former Charles Tisdale Library
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than five years after it closed, the city of Jackson is seeking bids to demolish the building that housed the former Charles Tisdale Library. The city recently began advertising for bids for the demolition and cleaning of the property located at 807 E. Northside Dr.
Jackson neighbors angry about water cutoff notices
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson neighbors are frustrated about city leaders deciding to resume water shutoffs for non-payment. Many neighbors want to know why the city want to know why leaders are concerned with shutting their water off when the city is unable to provide clean water on a consistent basis. “We are your citizens, […]
WLBT
Residents report difficulty getting distributed water and lack of supply
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson, you’re one of the lucky ones if you were able to get a few cases of water with supplies going quickly at distribution sites. Many residents complain the city isn’t giving them enough heads up on locations and not providing enough water for all the residents in need.
JPS hosts registration blitz for families with special circumstances
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Schools (JPS) will give parents another opportunity to register students for class by hosting another registration blitz. This particular registration blitz will be held for families with special circumstances. According to JPS, special circumstances consists of shared residency, McKinney Vento, guardianship, foster care, and returning students. The event […]
WLBT
Jackson city leaders announce they’re cutting off water for nonpayment beginning Aug. 3
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you haven’t paid your water bill, now could be the time to do it. Jackson city leaders say they will begin to shut off customers for nonpayment beginning August 3. Officials gave the Jackson City Council an update on all things water and sewer...
WAPT
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Madison County Journal
Lost Rabbit condos being built
MADISON — Six high-end condominiums, a general store, and other future retail spaces are coming to 145 Republic Street in The Town of Lost Rabbit here. Developers hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 28 and hope to have the general store open by Fall 2022 and start accepting tenants in the condominiums by Spring 2023.
Mississippi Link
Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers hold White Coat Graduation Ceremony
The Mississippi School of Health Services and Careers, located at 3023 Highway 80 East in Pearl, MS, held a White Coat Graduation Ceremony July 29. It was held at the Brandon Public Library. Twenty-two certified nursing assistant graduates, twenty-four phlebotomy graduates and seven medical billing and coding graduates received degrees...
WAPT
Jackson's surface water customers asked to boil water until further notice
JACKSON, Miss. — The boil-water notice will continue until further notice for Jackson surface water customers. The system is still showing high levels of cloudiness and tests done Wednesday show more than five times the normal level of turbidity, according to city officials. The mayor said earlier this week...
WAPT
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Some Mississippi residents can get up to $3,500 for safe rooms
Residents in eight Mississippi counties can get up to $3,500 to build safe rooms as part of a pilot program. A safe room, also known as a storm shelter, must be built to withstand 250 mph-winds and, if in a flood plain, must be built above ground, state officials said.
WAPT
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
WAPT
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
