Helicopter carrying 3 people crashes near home in Mahoning Twp.

Times News
Car snaps off pole in Summit Hill
Summit Hill police are investigating a crash that occurred around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The incident involved a single car traveling east along West White Bear Drive. The male motorist went off the road onto the right berm and snapped off a utility pole in front of 99 West White Bear Drive. The roadway was closed for a period of time.
WFMZ-TV Online
Body found in East Allen Twp. identified as missing man
EAST ALLEN TWP., Pa. – A man reported missing a few days ago was found dead near a hiking trail in East Allen Township, Northampton County. Pennsylvania State Police said the body of 31-year-old Artem Zalyubovskiy was discovered Sunday morning. He was last seen Thursday morning, according to police....
1 dead following two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County on Saturday afternoon, according to county officials. First responders were dispatched to the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township on Saturday afternoon for a two-vehicle crash. One of the drivers, 41-year-old William...
WFMZ-TV Online
Planes collide on runway of Bucks County airport
TINICUM TWP., Pa. -- Federal aviation officials are investigating the collision of two small planes on the runway of a Bucks County airport. The Federal Aviation Administration said a Pitts-15 biplane and Waco biplane collided at Van Sant Airport in Tinicum Township around 1:45 p.m. Saturday. Only the pilots were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Neighbors say Nescopeck fire moved 'extremely fast'
NESCOPECK, Pa. –A makeshift memorial is growing next to all that's left of a home in the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck, about 20 miles southwest of Wilkes-Barre. It's where investigators say 10 people died after flames tore through it early Friday morning. The victims' ages range from 5-79 years old.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 security guard dead, 1 injured in Berks County shooting
NEW MORGAN, Pa. -- A security guard was killed and another wounded during a shooting at a business in Berks County, according to police. Investigators said the shooting happened shortly after midnight Saturday morning in the 200 block of Quarry Road in New Morgan Borough. According to Berks County District...
Autopsies show 5 of 10 Nescopeck fire victims died of smoke inhalation
Autopsies were performed Saturday on five of the 10 people who died in a Friday morning house fire in Nescopeck, according to the Luzerne Coun
WFMZ-TV Online
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
State Police searching for gas thief
JONESTOWN, Pa. — A Lebanon County man discovered someone stole the gas out of his car when he tried to start it on Wednesday afternoon in Jonestown. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the vehicle had been parked in the victim's driveway on the 200 block of West Market Street, for several weeks, inoperable due to mechanical issues.
WOLF
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
abc27.com
WFMZ-TV Online
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
skooknews.com
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks man loses $50K to thieves posed as Publishers Clearing House representatives
PENN TWP., Pa. – A 73-year-old is out $50,000 after thieves posed as representatives from Publishers Clearing House, police say. State troopers in Reading are investigating a theft in which individuals claiming to be associated with PCH deceived the victim into sending them $50,000. The victim mailed them the money in checks which were debited from the victim's account.
Man facing attempted homicide charges
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man is behind bars after firing shots outside a bar in Carbon County. Police were called to Delaware Avenue near Palmerton just before 11 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found two shell casings on the ground. Investigators believe Leonid Opacic got into a...
WOLF
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
Ten Killed In Nescopeck Fire Identified
Three children and seven adults died in a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Luzerne County, PA on Friday, Aug. 5, authorities said. The blaze broke out on the 700 block of First Street in Nescopeck around 2:40 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said. Ten people died fire while three adults were able to escape, police said.
