TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO