3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Clearwater lifeguard helps woman stuck in wheeled chair on beach
A Clearwater lifeguard was recently recognized for helping a woman who got stuck in a wheeled chair on the beach.
Bay News 9
Lightning strike sets Tampa house on fire
Hillsborough Fire battled a housefire on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town N' Country Thursday night. The call came in at 6:25 P.M. reporting flames and smoke were visible from the roof of their house and that all occupants were out. HCFR's Engine 20 was the first unit on the scene...
Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life...
Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
fox13news.com
Dunedin residents urged not to throw away hazardous items after two garbage truck fires
DUNEDIN, Fla. - Throwing the wrong things in the trash could lead to a dangerous fire. It happened twice in two weeks last month in the back of a garbage truck in Dunedin. The City od Dunedin is reminding everyone there are things that do not belong in your curbside bins.
2 children, 1 adult rescued from St. Pete house fire and sent to hospital
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Thursday evening, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue reports. At around 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a two-story house off of 13th Avenue S. with an ongoing fire in the garage, the agency explains in a media alert.
1 dead in Pasco County mobile home fire
A person was found dead after a fire broke out at a mobile home in Pasco County Friday morning.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
2 people hurt in I-75 crash involving Road Ranger near Bruce B. Downs
TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were hurt Friday morning in a crash involving a Road Ranger on southbound Interstate 75 after Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, authorities said. The crash happened around 10 a.m., according to Tampa Fire Rescue. One person was airlifted by medical helicopter to Tampa General Hospital...
WATCH: Pinellas deputies save 6-foot shark stuck in crab trap
A video from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office showed deputies wrestle with a a nearly 6-foot long shark as they struggled to cut it free from a crab earlier in the week.
cltampa.com
Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa
Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
iontb.com
Two dead after teen driver crashes vehicle into a pole pole in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Peterburg Police Department (SPPD) are investigating a double fatality crash that occurred at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Officers responded to the single vehicle crash in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue South where an SUV hit a pole. According to SPPD, a...
Longboat Observer
Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75
A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
‘He’s bleeding bad’: Witness calls 911 after hit-and-run in Winter Haven
A witness urgently dialed 911, requested help and described a grisly scene after the person accused of causing it just drove away, according to authorities in Polk County.
Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment
TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
Missing Spring Hill man found safe
Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Hernando County Sheriff's Office cancelled a Silver Alert for a missing Spring Hill man.
pasconewsonline.com
PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
Hudson motorcyclist dies in Palm Harbor crash
A motorcyclist from Hudson was killed after hitting a car in Pinellas County on Wednesday.
