ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldsmar, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay News 9

Lightning strike sets Tampa house on fire

Hillsborough Fire battled a housefire on Twelve Oaks Boulevard in Town N' Country Thursday night. The call came in at 6:25 P.M. reporting flames and smoke were visible from the roof of their house and that all occupants were out. HCFR's Engine 20 was the first unit on the scene...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Fire rescue: House in Town 'N' Country erupts in flames after lightning strike

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue was called to the scene of a house fire following storms that rolled through the area Thursday evening. The dispatch center received a 911 call at 6:25 p.m. on reports of flames and smoke visible from the roof of their house in the Twelve Oaks Subdivision in Town 'N' Country. They said everyone from inside the house made it safely outside.
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oldsmar, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Oldsmar, FL
Crime & Safety
WFLA

2 teens killed, 1 injured after SUV hits pole in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police said two people died Saturday morning after a crash on 11th Avenue. Police said they responded to the incident at 12:45 a.m. when an SUV hit a pole. According to a release, a 17-year-old was driving the SUV east on the avenue when he went off-road and […]
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lightning Strike#Accident#The Red Cross
cltampa.com

Man bitten in the face by alligator while swimming in Lake Thonotosassa

Following three fatal gator attacks in Florida earlier this year, including an 80-year-old women in Englewood and Frisbee-searching man in Largo, another incident has now been recorded. A man was bitten in the face by an alligator while swimming along the northern shoreline of Lake Thonotosassa yesterday, according to WTVT.
THONOTOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Cats
Longboat Observer

Three sent to hospital after early morning Sarasota crash on Interstate 75

A crash between a tractor-trailer and a sedan on Interstate 75 near Bee Ridge Road sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries, according to a Florida Highway Patrol account of the 4:55 a.m. incident. Without identifying victims by name, the FHP reported a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin received...
SARASOTA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Family remembers Tampa rapper shot and killed outside apartment

TAMPA, Fla. — Family members of a Tampa rapper shot and killed held a vigil for Ari Williams Friday night at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Ari Williams was also known by his rapper name as Rollie Bands. On July 22, Ari was shot and killed at his apartment complex in Tampa. Investigators arrested a man in Southwest Florida named Darren Day.
TAMPA, FL
pasconewsonline.com

PINELLAS NEWS: Hudson man dies after crashing motorcycle into car

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — A 21-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a high-speed crash Wednesday night in Palm Harbor. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on US-19 and Pine Ridge Way West. Troopers say the 21-year-old Hudson man was riding his motorcycle northbound on US-19 "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into the car in front of him. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
PALM HARBOR, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy