Pasco County superintendent strikes down on student discipline heading into school year

suncoastnews.com
Pasco Schools opens call center to answer school bus questions
LAND O’ LAKES — Pasco County Schools has opened a Transportation Call Center to answer any questions that parents might have as the start of the school year approaches on Aug. 10. The center opened Friday, Aug. 5. The goal is to proactively provide parents an opportunity to...
2 local school districts push for property tax in primary to pay teachers
In Hillsborough County, the district is currently short 680 instructional positions. In Pasco County, the district is short 364 instructional positions
Lakeland Christian School Fires Mayor Mutz
Lakeland Christian School is Polk County’s oldest and largest private K-12 school in Lakeland, Florida. Offering academic excellence and character training to students from four years old to 12th grade. Mayor Mutz was removed from the board of the Lakeland Christian School because of his personal support of LGBTQ+...
Polk County to conduct random student searches as part of new safety procedure
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County school district officials are gearing up for the new school year with some new changes in place. Superintendent Frederick Heid says they will be adding random searches of students for weapons to their list of safety procedures. The searches will be conducted at...
School districts struggle to hire teachers as new school year approaches
SARASOTA, Fla. — A week from now, students across the Tampa Bay region will be enjoying their last night of summer vacation as the new academic school year is set to start on Aug. 10 for most schools. Ahead of the new school year, district administrators have continued to...
Bay News 9
Hillsborough County school safety officers take part in active shooter training
Dozens of school safety officers in Hillsborough County are getting ready for the start of the school year by preparing for scenarios they hope never happen. School safety officers went through active shooter drills. An officer acted as a suspicious person during the training. The guns they’re holding aren’t real,...
Every Pinellas County public school now equipped with ALERT safety system
Every public school campus in Pinellas County has new, potentially life-saving technology in place. The system is called ALERT (Active Law Enforcement Response Technology).
A Florida Chick-Fil-A Was Fined Over $12.4K For Overworking Young Teens
A Chick-Fil-A in Florida was under investigation for overworking young teens past their legal working hours between Labor Day and June 1. The chain that was explored was located at 2551 North Dale Mabry Hwy. in Tampa. The U.S. Department of Labor published the report on August 2, revealing that...
suncoastnews.com
Sheriff’s Office encourages talks about dangerous apps kids use
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office recommends that parents and guardians talk with students about safe and appropriate online behavior, and be aware of what apps children are using. PSO’s School Resource Officers compiled a list of apps that parents and guardians should know about. While apps can serve an important...
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is ready to fight back
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren says he is fighting back after the governor announced his suspension on Thursday. Warren said during a call on Friday morning that his team will be looking at their legal options in the upcoming days and will figure out the best course of action.
suncoastnews.com
Tarpons Springs commissioner takes issue with attorney’s bill
TARPON SPRINGS — Can a law firm charge Tarpon Springs for the amount of time it takes one of its attorneys to drive from its office to City Hall?. That’s the question Commissioner Michael Eisner raised to City Attorney Thomas Trask at the Board of Commissioners’ July 26 meeting.
995qyk.com
Florida Teachers Get Free Coffee All Month
Wawa is bringing back it’s “Cheers to Classrooms” promotion that kicked off yesterday. This allows educators and school staff to grab a coffee or fountain drink of any size every day in August at no cost. How awesome is this? So great to see corporations doing so...
Andrew Warren Responds to Suspension
Suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Says It's a "Political Stunt"
cw34.com
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney who 'put himself above the law'
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren for "presumptive non-enforcement." In Tampa, Thursday morning, the governor claimed Warren "put himself above the law" by deciding which laws he would uphold and prosecute, and which he would not. He said Warren would...
Spring Hill lung transplant patient fighting for insurance reimbursement
Ed York turned to Better Call Behnken for help after he and his wife say their insurance company suddenly stopped reimbursing for travel expenses.
plantcityobserver.com
Free vocational courses to learn a trade
The Tampa Vocational Institute will be offering the Intro to Construction Training program in Plant City. This four-to-six-week course will teach students the skills to obtain a trade and is free of cost. It will be held at 4503 Coronet Rd. and those interested must enroll by Aug. 12. In...
Inmate tried to choke Hillsborough County deputy, HCSO says
A Hillsborough County inmate faces additionally charges after he allegedly tried to choke a deputy at the Falkenburg Road Jail Sunday.
Plans to put Tampa housing declaration emergency on ballot fails
TAMPA, Fla. — Renters and neighbors packed the Tampa City Council meeting Thursday to express support for rent stabilization. However, a motion to adopt the draft ordinance on putting a housing emergency declaration on the November ballot failed 4-2 with Council Member Bill Carlson absent. Supporters hoped it would...
Hillsborough County Commissioners pass new ordinance to protect renters
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners passed an ordinance to give renters more time when rent goes up. "It is becoming incredibly difficult for people to find a place, and then ultimately we end up with families that are potentially homeless for a period of time,” Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners Chair Kimberly Overman said.
Remains found in Pasco County may be tied to love triangle murders in PA, police say
Authorities believe the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County are tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.
