Read on www.distractify.com
Related
Former 'Bachelor' Contestant Madi Prewett Is Engaged to the Son of a Billionaire
Former Bachelor contestant Madison Prewett captioned her Instagram post celebrating her engagement to Grant Michael Troutt with five simple words: "You were worth the wait." Madi was previously a frontrunner on Pilot Pete's season of The Bachelor. However, Pete and Madi quickly realized their incompatibility when it came to the infamous fantasy suite dates. Madi was (and is) a devout Christian, and told Peter that she was saving herself for marriage.
Lady A Postpones Tour as Band Member Charles Kelley Pursues "Journey to Sobriety"
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. The band members of Lady A are looking after their own. The country music group announced on Aug. 4 that they're postponing their Request Line Tour so member Charles Kelley can focus on his sobriety. "Being on the road with our...
Melissa McCarthy and Husband Ben Falcone Share 2 Beautiful Kids! Meet Daughters Vivian and Georgette
If there’s one thing Melissa McCarthy wouldn’t trade for the world, it’s her family! The beloved Bridesmaids star is married to her loving husband, Ben Falcone, and together they share two beautiful daughters, Vivian Falcone and Georgette Falcone. Melissa and the What to Expect When You’re Expecting...
Nicole Layog Says Her Treatment of Taylor on 'Big Brother 24' "Breaks Her Heart"
Big Brother’s house is open once more! Every week, Parade.com’s Mike Bloom will be bringing you interviews with this season's houseguests as they get evicted from the game. "Nicole, to quote a Big Brother superfan, Rihanna, right now, you look so dumb right now. Choosing me as your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Bublé and Kids Help Wife Luisana in Baby Bump Art Tradition Ahead of Baby No. 4
Michael Bublé's family is sharing a sweet tradition in the weeks before they become a family of six. On Monday, Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, 34, shared photos from an art project with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.
Bindi Irwin posts emotional message announcing the death of a 'beautiful family member': 'Rest in peace angel'
Bindi Irwin shared some sad news with fans on Thursday, revealing a beloved 'family member' had died. The 24-year-old Wildlife Warrior revealed the family's 38-year-old echidna had died, with Bindi sharing a gallery of pictures of the animal. 'Saying goodbye to our beautiful family member of 38 years,' Bindi's emotional...
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Expecting Baby Nearly Two Years After Pregnancy Loss
Chrissy Teigen announced that she is pregnant and expanding her family with husband John Legend. Teigen, who had been open on social media earlier this year about her IVF journey, took to Instagram on Wednesday to post two mirror selfies in a cropped black T-shirt and black sheer underwear, showing off her baby bump. The couple married in 2013 and are parents to 5-year-old Luna and 3-year-old Miles.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Rodriguez Expecting First Child, Announces Pregnancy on 38th BirthdayA Hair Raising Prospect: Eyebrow Transplants All the Rage in HollywoodKhloe Kardashian Expecting Second Child With Ex Tristan Thompson Via Surrogate “The last few...
Mother Elephant Asks Keepers to Help Wake Calf in Adorable Video
The Prague Zoo previously explained that the calf was tired from spending most of his day playing in his outdoor enclosure.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyphew.com
Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him
Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS・
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
'I'm Crying': Tiny Puppy Imitates Owner in Heartwarming Video
Snowball the dog's impression of his human companion prompted a mixture of laughter and tears online.
Ryan Seacrest and Model Aubrey Paige Petcosky’s Relationship Timeline
Ryan Seacrest may be notoriously private about his relationships, but he (and cohost Kelly Ripa) can’t help but gush over his current love, Aubrey Paige. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed the American Idol host’s romance with the model, whose full name is Aubrey Paige Petcosky, in June 2021. “[They are] very happy together and doing great,” […]
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Tease Daughter Lola’s Upcoming Debut Single ‘Paranoia Silverlining’: ‘6 Days’ Until It’s Out
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock Making her mark! Lola Consuelos, the only daughter of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, is ready to step into the spotlight — and her parents couldn’t be prouder. “@theyoungestyung 6 DAYS UNTIL LOLA’S FIRST SINGLE IS OUT ❤️,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 51, captioned a Wednesday, August 3, Instagram Story post of Lola, […]
Ioan Gruffudd Isn't Hiding His New Relationship After Securing a Restraining Order Against His Ex
It goes without saying at this point that Ioan Gruffudd's work as an actor is pretty well-respected all around. Whether it be for his role in the iconic film Titanic or through one of his more modern projects such as Harrow or UnREAL, Ioan has an impressive list of accolades under his belt.
Newborn Snow Leopard Cubs Play as Mom Watches Over in Heartwarming Video
Brother and sister snow leopard cubs, Wajra and Warjun, stay close to their mum Saida at Zoo Zurich in Switzerland.
Vince Gill + Amy Grant’s Daughter Joins Him Live at the Ryman for Tearful Performance [Watch]
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined Gill live on stage during his performance at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on Thursday night (Aug. 4), and she broke down in tears during an emotional performance of his song in tribute to her mother, "When My Amy Prays." Gill...
lovemeow.com
Family Takes Kitten into Their Home and Their Bunny Decides to Make Her His Best Friend
A family took a kitten into their home, and their bunny decided to make her his best friend. A grey kitten named Ahsoka crossed paths with an unlikely friend, Echo the bunny, and they have been a bonded pair ever since. Ahsoka and her sibling were adopted into their new...
PETS・
People
Jodie Sweetin's Daughters Served as Her Bridesmaids at Wedding to Mescal Wasilewski: Photos
Jodie Sweetin's daughters played a big role in her special day. The Full House star, 40, married longtime love, Mescal Wasilewski, on July 30 in Malibu, California. Daughters Beatrix Sweetin-Coyle, 11, and Zoie Herpin, 14, stood beside her as she and Wasilewski exchanged personalized vows and rings. "They're so excited...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Maura West Drops Photos of Her Soon-to-Be Eighth-Grader That Leave Castmates Past and Present Gobsmacked
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress captures some cool summer moments. Time doesn’t stand still for anyone and though summer is in full swing, many parents are getting ready for their kids to return to school. Such is the case with General Hospital fave Maura West (Ava), who recently posted two adorably cool pics of her daughter Birdie.
Toddler Shows Dog How to Use Slide In Adorable Video: 'This Is Friendship'
An adorable video of a toddler showing his pet bulldog how to use his slide has been lighting up social media. Footage of the young child encouraging his pet to come and have a go on the plaything went viral after being shared to Twitter by Yoda4ever, where it has already been viewed 2.3 million times, earning over 15,000 retweets and more than 115,000 likes in the process.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
166K+
Followers
25K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0