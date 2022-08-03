ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Local representatives react to sudden death of Rep. Walorski

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.13abc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

US Representative Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana’s 2nd district, has been killed in an automobile accident.According to multiple local news outlets Ms Walorski died following a crash in Elkhart County at 12.32 pm local time on Wednesday.Ms Walorski’s communications director, Emma Thompson, was named among the deceased, as was a local Republican Party official. According to an initial police report, Ms Walorski’s vehicle was struck head-on by a driver who crossed over into oncoming traffic; the driver of that vehicle died as well. Witness statements later indicated that it was the car carrying the congresswoman that crossed the...
INDIANA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Drunkest City in Every State

Excessive drinking is the third leading cause of preventable death in the United States. According to research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, alcohol contributes to over 140,000 lives each year between 2015 and 2019. That is more than 380 deaths a day. And those who die as the result of excessive drinking die 26 years prematurely, on average. (These are the 50 U.S. counties where people have the shortest life expectancy.)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Latta
Person
Marcy Kaptur
Person
Rob Portman
Person
Jackie Walorski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sudden Death#Politics Federal#Congressional
MSNBC

Ron Johnson sparks new problem with Medicare, Social Security rhetoric

When thinking about the many reasons Sen. Ron Johnson struggles on Capitol Hill, the most obvious troubles relate to his weird conspiracy theories and eager embrace of ridiculous misinformation. The scope of his troubles is almost impressive, cultivating a dreadful record on everything from Jan. 6 to Covid to the 2020 presidential election.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Associated Press

Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate parliamentarian on Saturday dealt a blow to Democrats’ plan for curbing drug prices but left the rest of their sprawling economic bill largely intact as party leaders prepared for first votes on a package containing many of President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber’s nonpartisan rules arbiter, said lawmakers must remove language imposing hefty penalties on drugmakers that boost their prices beyond inflation in the private insurance market. Those were the bill’s chief pricing protections for the roughly 180 million people whose health coverage comes from private insurance, either through work or...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy