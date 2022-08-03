ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

CCSD reports Milestone Test results

The Clarke County School District says its students made strides in the most recent round of Georgia Milestone Tests. The report comes as students in Athens lagged behind the state average. From the CCSD website…. Georgia Milestones test scores for the 2021-22 school year were released last week for schools...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”

Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarke County, GA
Government
Clarke County, GA
Health
Clarke County, GA
Education
Local
Georgia Health
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
County
Clarke County, GA
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Local
Georgia Government
fox5atlanta.com

Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: COVID-19 Data from Wastewater

Self-testing for COVID is great, but it can yield an incomplete picture of COVID’s spread in the community. More data can come from our wastewater, according to a researcher who has been testing for years. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013....
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Kemp
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Summer Reading Series Continues with ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz

Our summer reading series continues with a set of recommendations from ACC Mayor Kelly Girtz. Robin Whetstone is a local writer and storyteller who loves Athens, cats, and podcasts. She came to WUGA in 2018 to served as our Operations Assistant, checking programs for broadcast and assisting the Operations Director with day-to-day scheduling and technical processes. She now reports for Athens News Matters, is the local host for All Things Considered and the Georgia Health Report.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

ACCPD, Oconee Co SO deal with back to school issues

There is a heads-up from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, coming at the end of the first week of the new school year in Athens: police say speed zone cameras are up and operating on the streets in front of Barnett Shoals, JJ Harris, and Whitehead Road elementary schools in Athens. Speed limit violators get tickets in the mail.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

COVID transmission rate falls in Athens

After hitting a level of "high" in mid-July, the COVID-19 transmission rate in Athens-Clarke County has been downgraded to "medium," according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That change also means the end, at least temporarily, of a local mandate requiring masks in local government buildings and on...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The New School#Board Of Education
wrwh.com

Cleveland Council Approves IGA White White County On Election Service

(Cleveland)- The City of Cleveland and White County have worked out an Inter-Govermental Agreement that will allow White County Elections services to conduct the special referendum that the City of Cleveland called in November that will ask citizens to allow for package sales of distilled spirits within the city limits.
CLEVELAND, GA
wuga.org

Wastewater Shows Higher COVID Caseload than Reported

The level of coronavirus infections remains high around the nation and Athens is no exception. The city is still under a high transmission level, designated by the Centers for Disease Control. University of Georgia researcher Erin Lipp is a professor of environmental health science in the College of Public Health. For more than two years, she and her team have been studying the levels of the virus in wastewater.
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Gwinnett County Schools expand menu options

The investigator was working on a different case when she noticed two men fighting. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. Southeast Atlanta apartment complex sees yet another fire. More area school districts head back to school Tuesday. Updated: 8 hours ago. More area school districts head back to...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wuga.org

Commissioners pass marijuana ordinance, abortion rights resolution

With controversial votes concerning marijuana regulation, reproductive rights, and changes to Prince Avenue, Tuesday’s five and half hour session of the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission was a marathon, beginning with nearly two hours of public comment. After the public comment period, commissioners got to work on a lengthy...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Gov. Kemp Attends 2022 Governor’s Tourism Conference

Georgia’s Governor was in Athens Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp attended the 2022 Governor’s Tourism Conference for the finale of the three-day event. He applauded the industry for attracting pre-pandemic levels of domestic visitors. Kemp said in 2021, Georgia travel and tourism generated a total economic impact of $64.5 billion, supporting more than 422,600 jobs. The state welcomed nearly 159.6 million domestic and international visitors, resulting in $34.4 billion in visitor spending, though international visitation has been slower to return.
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

UGA Graduates Attend Dedication of Building Named in Their Honor

UGA President Jere Morehead stands with Kerry Rushin Miller, Mary Blackwell Diallo, and Harold A. Black as they look at paintings of themselves by artist Richard Wilson in the lobby of Black-Diallo-Miller Hall. A trio of students who helped to integrate the University of Georgia was honored Thursday as the...
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy