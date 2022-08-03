Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon

Read on kikn.com
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV
Storms cause power outages; Bikers make their way to Sturgis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, August 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A stormy start to the weekend has led to power outages across parts of western KELOLAND. Saturday’s rain will give your...
Soggy Sioux Falls Shatters One Day Rainfall Record
Some much-needed rain fell hard on Sunday morning in Sioux Falls and in portions of southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa. Check out some of these amounts!. Early Sunday morning the rain started to come down in buckets around the Sioux Falls area. A Flash Flood Warning was issued and there...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces multiple charges after firing gun in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun in a domestic altercation. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday in northwestern Sioux Falls, a call came in about a male and female altercation. The male fired a gun into the air while metro communications was on a call with one of the reporting parties.
Several animals killed in South Dakota barn fire
Multiple agencies responded to a Thursday morning barn fire in Brookings.
kiwaradio.com
Two Injured In Rock Rapids Accident Thursday
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Ellsworth, Minnesota woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office reports that a few minutes before 9:00 a.m., 39-year-old Amy Dammer of Rushmore, Minnesota was westbound on Highway 9 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she struck a 2015 Buick Enclave driven by 63-year-old Irene Gacke of Ellsworth near Casey’s General Store.
kelo.com
Heavy rains bring flash flood warning, record rainfall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Rainfall saturated the ground overnight leading to a Flash Flood Warning for an area including Sioux Falls, Brandon, and east to Hills, Minnesota. The Sioux Falls National Weather Service said Sioux Falls hit a daily rainfall record, for this date, of 1.95 inches of rain at 3:00 this morning. The previous record was 1.88 inches set back in 1938. As of 6:08 this morning the daily record reached 4.00 inches, recorded at the Sioux Falls airport.
KELOLAND TV
Record-breaking rainfall; Grand opening makes a big splash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, August 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls has already broken the record for one-day rain total… and it’s not even lunchtime. Lincoln County authorities...
kelo.com
South Dakota firefighters released from Nebraska fire; ordered to assist with fires in Texas
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Fire Department had a crew at the Carter Canyon fire this week in western Nebraska. Brush 2 and crew were released from the fire and immediately ordered by the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with a Ft. Pierre engine to assist fire departments there.
dakotanewsnow.com
Man arrested for pointing gun at another driver
LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is in jail following a traffic incident in which he pointed a gun at another driver. It happened yesterday on Interstate 29 near the Harrisburg exit. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were quickly able to locate the suspect a few...
KELOLAND TV
One killed after crashing into tree in central SF
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person died in a vehicle crash in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon. According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, the crash involved a single vehicle crashing into a tree near 17th Street and River Blvd. Police say the vehicle was westbound, left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Three assault and rob man in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a man was assaulted and robbed early Thursday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said just after 3 a.m. in northwest Sioux Falls, a man was walking in the street when three suspects approached him, punched him several times, pushed him to the ground, and took his backpack.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: 18-year-old faces multiple charges after altercation leads to stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police have custody of a suspect involved in a violent altercation that left one victim with non-life-threatening stab wounds. According to Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department, around 1:30 a.m. officers received a call about an individual covered...
KELOLAND TV
SFPD: Gun fired during fight, man arrested
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars Friday, accused of firing a gun during a fight. It happened Thursday night near Hayward Elementary School. Police say staff members at the school were ordered to shelter in place. Police say a man and woman were...
dakotanewsnow.com
‘A Walk to Remember’ taking place in Sioux Falls Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Walk to Remember aims to help grieving families honor and remember lost children. The event runs from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls. The organizer of the event and founder of the Oaklyn Foundation, Jessica Remme, joined...
KELOLAND TV
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Dakota using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $555,435 which is 91% higher than the state average of $291,501.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
siouxcountyradio.com
Teenager Dies in Scooter Accident
Authorities say a teenager riding a motorized scooter died after colliding with a car north of Sheldon Wednesday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at the 280th Street intersection of Highway 60. According to the initial crash report, the male teenager was driving westbound...
Life saving tool for overdose epidemic illegal in SD
Fentanyl testing strips can save lives and several states have legalized them in recent years. However, they are still illegal in South Dakota.
KELOLAND TV
Road construction projects aim to meet school deadlines
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It may not look like it to all drivers, but major road construction projects are making progress as fall approaches. In the middle of July, the city of Sioux Falls provided updates on construction happening at Cliff Avenue (between 56th Street and Tomar Road), Minnesota Avenue (between 2nd Street and Russell Street), Arrowhead Parkway (from Veterans Parkway to 26th Street), west 41st Street intersection with Marion Road, and east 41st Street intersection Sycamore Avenue.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
Comments / 0