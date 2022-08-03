Read on www.newsobserver.com
Related
Is Oatmeal Good For Diabetes?
If you have diabetes, you may be wondering if oatmeal is a good food to include in your diet. Oatmeal can be a nutritious and delicious part of a healthy diet for people with this health condition. There are two main types of oatmeal: rolled oats and quick oats. Quick oats are smaller and cook more quickly, while rolled oats are larger and take longer to cook. Both types of oatmeal can be a good choice for people with diabetes when eaten in moderation (via Healthline).
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
Drinking green tea can improve blood sugar and gut health, small study suggests
Green tea may benefit both healthy people and people with metabolic syndrome by lowering blood sugar and reducing inflammation, researchers found.
nypressnews.com
Diabetes: One of the ‘nation’s favourite drinks’ shown to lower the risk by a whopping 40%
“Total daily consumption of at least three cups of coffee and/or tea reduced the risk of type 2 diabetes by approximately 42 percent. Adjusting for blood pressure, magnesium, potassium and caffeine did not attenuate the associations.”. The paper concludes: “Drinking coffee or tea is associated with a lowered risk of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Medical News Today
What are the best nuts to lower cholesterol?
Nuts are a kind of fruit with a hard outer shell, with the exception of peanuts, which are legumes. Nuts are a popular food worldwide, and there is evidence that they may benefit a person’s health. A variety of nuts may lower low-density lipoproteins (LDL), or “bad” cholesterol, while...
Struggling to open jars? How it could be a sign of serious disease
IF you struggle to open the jam jar, it could be an ominous sign of serious illness. Researchers have once again added weight to the idea that hand grip strength is an indicator of disease and lifespan. Experts have long been warning that difficulty with tasks requiring hand strength may...
Medical News Today
When is medication necessary for cholesterol? Everything you need to know
High cholesterol levels may require more than lifestyle and habit changes for some people to bring them down to a level in the typical healthy range. For these people, medications can play a helpful role in reducing their risk of heart attack and stroke. Cholesterol medication can help lower a...
Real Talk—Does the Diabetes Medication Metformin Cause Weight Loss?
If you are managing Type 2 Diabetes, or even trying to prevent diabetes with metformin, you may already be aware of some of the side effects of the medication including upset stomach, loss of appetite, diarrhea, muscle aches and drowsiness. While these don’t always affect everyone taking the medication, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Effect of keto and Mediterranean diets on glucose control compared
While the keto and Mediterranean diets both can help people manage diabetes, the Mediterranean diet appears easier to maintain, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. Christopher D. Gardner, Ph.D., from Stanford University in California, and colleagues performed a small randomized, crossover trial to...
Medical News Today
What is the relationship between the liver and pancreas?
The liver and pancreas are two important organs that perform essential functions in the body. Both organs are present in the upper abdomen and work together to help maintain healthy blood glucose levels. The liver is the largest solid organ and gland in the body. It carries out many vital...
Medical News Today
Bacon cholesterol and its impact on health
A slice of uncooked bacon contains 18.5 milligrams (mg) of cholesterol. However, while researchers used to say that cholesterol from food directly raised cholesterol levels in the blood, they now believe the relationship is more complicated. The above nutritional information comes from the. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Dietary cholesterol...
nypressnews.com
Heart disease: Three portions of a certain fruit everyday can reduce cholesterol says GP
As with a lot of medical conditions, diet plays a huge part. Coronary heart disease is often caused by fatty deposits building up on the walls of arteries around the organ. Therefore, a diet full of fatty foods can put you at greater risk. “Studies show that eating three grams...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Healthline
Green Tea Extract May Help Reduce Blood Sugar and Gut Inflammation
Green tea has long been cited for potential health benefits. Now a new study looks at green tea extract and finds it may help reduce blood sugar levels. It may also lower gut inflammation, according to the research. Green tea is known for its long list of potential health benefits,...
MedicineNet.com
What Are the Best Low-Carb Vegetables for People With Diabetes?
Counting carbs might seem like a lot of work that only leads to bland meals, but it doesn't have to be that way. Choosing low-carb vegetables for people with diabetes can give you healthy and delicious food options while maintaining or even lowering your blood sugar levels. Many vegetables are not only low in carbohydrates, but they also offer other valuable benefits to improve your quality of life.
nypressnews.com
How to live longer: The breakfast that helps ‘ward off disease’ including heart disease
Many cereal boxes boast their nutritional contents. It’s common these days for cereal to be fortified with nutrients like folate and iron. But oats naturally have properties that make them one of the best choices for breakfast. Health researcher and biologist at the vegan charity Viva! Veronika Charvatova MSc explained: “One morning habit that helps you ward off disease is having a bowl of porridge for breakfast.”
TODAY.com
2-minute walk can help blood sugar levels from fluctuating: Study
New research shows that just a two-to-five-minute walk after a big meal can have a significant impact on keeping blood sugar levels from fluctuating. Researchers say even just standing is better for you than sitting.Aug. 5, 2022.
Healthline
How a Potassium-Rich Diet Can Help Women Improve Their Heart Health
Researchers say eating a potassium-rich diet can help improve heart health, especially for women. They say a diet high in potassium, among other things, helps reduce sodium levels in the blood. Experts say foods rich in potassium include bananas, potatoes, beans, and spinach. They say you can maintain good heart...
MindBodyGreen
How To Steady Your Blood Sugar Levels On A Vegan Diet—From A Biochemist
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While "vegan" is often considered synonymous with "healthy"...that's not exactly the case. There are a number of not-so-good-for-you foods that fall under the vegan umbrella, including a significant minefield of foods that may cause a blood sugar spike and crash. So, if you're following a meat-free eating style, staying aware of these foods can help support your overall well-being.
WebMD
Blood Protein May Show Cancer Death and Diabetes Risks
Aug. 5, 2022 – A protein in the blood could serve as an early indicator for patients who face risks for diabetes and death from cancer, according to a new study published in Diabetologia. People with the highest levels of prostasin in their blood were twice as likely to...
endocrinologynetwork.com
Ceramide Levels Can Predict Failure to Achieve Diabetes Remission After Gastric Bypass
Obesity remains a pervasive health problem around the world putting patients at risk for type 2 diabetes (T2D) and cardiovascular disease.1. A recent study has uncovered a host of lipid metabolites implicated in creating a so-called lipotoxic state characterized by the deposition of these byproducts in non-adipose tissues leading to dysfunction and disease.1 One such class of metabolites, the ceramides, may be among the most harmful bioactive lipid species capable of altering the metabolism and survival of healthy cells.1.
Comments / 0